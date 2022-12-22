Reader question: Which Christmas markets are still open in Vienna after the weekend?
Most Christmas markets close as soon as presents are open in Austrian households, but which ones can you visit after Xmas time in Vienna?
One of the main attractions of the Austrian capital during the holiday season is Christmas markets. However, most of them usually close on or just after Christmas Day, leaving Viennese without their daily Glühwein dose for the remainder of the winter season.
While many, including the popular Weihnachtsdorf am Campus der Universität Wien will open for the last time this year on December 23rd, some are still open until December 26th and even beyond.
Here's where to get you punsch and maroni after the Christmas celebrations are done.
READ ALSO: Five restaurants that are open over Christmas in Vienna
Viennese Christmas Market on City Hall Square
(Wiener Christkindlmarkt auf dem Rathausplatz)
November 19th – December 26th, 2022
10 am – 9.30 pm
December 24th-26th, 10 am – 6.30 pm
Rathausplatz, 1010 Vienna
Plus, even after the stalls are closed, you can still enjoy some ice skating on Vienna's most famous ring in front of the Rathaus.
Vienna Ice World at the Christmas Market (Eistraum am Christkindlmarkt:):
November 19th, 2022 – January 8th, 2023, daily from 10.00 am – 10.00 pm
December 24th, 10 am – 6.30 pm; December 31st, closed
Christmas Village on Maria-Theresien-Platz
(Weihnachtsdorf Maria-Theresien-Platz)
November 16th – December 26th, 2022
Su-Th 11 am – 9 pm, Fr & Sa 11.00 am – 10.00 pm
December 24th, 11 am – 4.00 pm
December 25th+26th, 11 am – 7 pm
Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Vienna
Christmas Village at Belvedere Palace
(Weihnachtsdorf Schloss Belvedere)
November 18th – December 26th, 2022
Mo-Fr 11 am – 9 pm, 10 am – 9 pm
December 24th, 11 am – 4 pm
December 25th+26th, 11 am – 7 pm
Prinz-Eugen-Strasse 27, 1030 Vienna
READ ALSO: Austrian Christmas traditions: The festive dates you need to know
Christmas Market Schloss Schönbrunn
(Kultur- und Weihnachtsmarkt Schloss Schönbrunn)
November 19th – December 26th, 2022
Daily from 10 am – 9 pm
December 24th, 10 am – 4 pm, December 25th+26th, 10 am – 6 pm
Schönbrunn Palace, 1130 Vienna
Plus, a reduced, but lovely New Years' Market (Neujahrsmarkt) opens afterward in the same spot: December 27th, 2022 – January 4th, 2023, 10 am – 6 pm
Christmas Market on Stephansplatz
(Weihnachtsdorf am Stephansplatz)
November 11th – December 23th, 2022
Daily from 11 am – 9 pm
December 24th, 11 am – 4.00 pm, December 25th+26th, 11 am – 7 pm
Stephansplatz, 1010 Vienna
READ ALSO: Christmas in Vienna: What times are shops open on December 24th?
Advent market at the Opera House
(Advent-Genussmarkt bei der Oper)
November 11th – December 31th, 2022
Daily from 11 am – 9 pm
December 24 closed, 31 December 11.00 am – 2.00 am
Mahlerstrasse 6, 1010 Vienna
Winter Market on Riesenradplatz
(Wintermarkt am Riesenradplatz)
November 11th, 2022 – January 8th, 2023
Mo-Fr 12 noon – 10 pm
Sa, Su & hols. 11 am – 10 pm
December 24th, 10 am – 5 pm, December 31st, 12 noon – 2 am
Riesenradplatz, 1020 Vienna
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.