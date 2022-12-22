Reader question: Which Christmas markets are still open in Vienna after the weekend?

One of the main attractions of the Austrian capital during the holiday season is Christmas markets. However, most of them usually close on or just after Christmas Day, leaving Viennese without their daily Glühwein dose for the remainder of the winter season.

While many, including the popular Weihnachtsdorf am Campus der Universität Wien will open for the last time this year on December 23rd, some are still open until December 26th and even beyond.

Here's where to get you punsch and maroni after the Christmas celebrations are done.

Viennese Christmas Market on City Hall Square

(Wiener Christkindlmarkt auf dem Rathausplatz)

November 19th – December 26th, 2022

10 am – 9.30 pm

December 24th-26th, 10 am – 6.30 pm

Rathausplatz, 1010 Vienna

www.christkindlmarkt.at

Plus, even after the stalls are closed, you can still enjoy some ice skating on Vienna's most famous ring in front of the Rathaus.

Vienna Ice World at the Christmas Market (Eistraum am Christkindlmarkt:):



November 19th, 2022 – January 8th, 2023, daily from 10.00 am – 10.00 pm

December 24th, 10 am – 6.30 pm; December 31st, closed

Christmas Village on Maria-Theresien-Platz

(Weihnachtsdorf Maria-Theresien-Platz)

November 16th – December 26th, 2022

Su-Th 11 am – 9 pm, Fr & Sa 11.00 am – 10.00 pm

December 24th, 11 am – 4.00 pm

December 25th+26th, 11 am – 7 pm

Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

Christmas Village at Belvedere Palace

(Weihnachtsdorf Schloss Belvedere)

November 18th – December 26th, 2022

Mo-Fr 11 am – 9 pm, 10 am – 9 pm

December 24th, 11 am – 4 pm

December 25th+26th, 11 am – 7 pm

Prinz-Eugen-Strasse 27, 1030 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

Christmas Market Schloss Schönbrunn

(Kultur- und Weihnachtsmarkt Schloss Schönbrunn)



November 19th – December 26th, 2022

Daily from 10 am – 9 pm

December 24th, 10 am – 4 pm, December 25th+26th, 10 am – 6 pm

Schönbrunn Palace, 1130 Vienna

www.weihnachtsmarkt.co.at

Plus, a reduced, but lovely New Years' Market (Neujahrsmarkt) opens afterward in the same spot: December 27th, 2022 – January 4th, 2023, 10 am – 6 pm

Christmas Market on Stephansplatz

(Weihnachtsdorf am Stephansplatz)

November 11th – December 23th, 2022

Daily from 11 am – 9 pm

December 24th, 11 am – 4.00 pm, December 25th+26th, 11 am – 7 pm

Stephansplatz, 1010 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

Advent market at the Opera House

(Advent-Genussmarkt bei der Oper)

November 11th – December 31th, 2022

Daily from 11 am – 9 pm

December 24 closed, 31 December 11.00 am – 2.00 am

Mahlerstrasse 6, 1010 Vienna

www.adventgenussmarkt.at

Winter Market on Riesenradplatz

(Wintermarkt am Riesenradplatz)

November 11th, 2022 – January 8th, 2023

Mo-Fr 12 noon – 10 pm

Sa, Su & hols. 11 am – 10 pm

December 24th, 10 am – 5 pm, December 31st, 12 noon – 2 am

Riesenradplatz, 1020 Vienna

www.wintermarkt.at