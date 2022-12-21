Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Cash is still king in Austria

A new European Central Bank survey showed that cash is losing its top spot as the region's dominant payment method.

For the first time since the survey started in 2016, cards were the most popular payment method at shops, restaurants and other points of sale in the eurozone. They were used for 46 percent of all euros, ahead of cash. But not in Austria.

In the Alpine country, cash still accounted for 70 percent of point-of-sales payments - compared to 20 percent in the Netherlands and Finland.

Everything that changes in Austria in 2023

From new Klimabonus payments to changes in the TV and Radio fee GIS, here are some of the major changes you should know about in Austria in 2023.

Trust in politicians declined sharply over decades

The image of politics has deteriorated sharply over the past decades - and with it, the public's trust in the competence of politicians, according to a new long-term study published on Tuesday.

In 1981, for example, only 30 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that politicians do not do their job well on the whole. This summer, by contrast, 64 percent agreed. Moreover, almost 40 percent of respondents believed politicians were corrupt and bribable in 1981, but this year this number rose to 64 percent.

Over the past five decades, Austria has developed from a "trusting culture of subjects" to a political culture of "distrustful and critical citizens", conclude the study authors and opinion researchers Peter Ulram and Peter Hajek.

Austria is still far behind when it comes to gender pay gap

In Austria, the gender pay gap is still well above the European average (13.0 percent) despite slight improvements. According to the Federal Chancellery, it amounted to 18.9 percent in 2020, slightly more than in Germany (18.3 percent).

The data analysis shows that only one-third of the gender pay gap can be explained by characteristics such as industry, occupation, age, length of service and extent of working hours, according to a comprehensive ORF report.

A survey by Austria's Court of Audit showed that the salaries of men and women have been moving upward over the years, albeit in parallel, with little or no convergence in the case of full-time employment. However, for part-time, the relationship is different. A few years ago, men in part-time jobs earned, on average, slightly less than women. In the meantime, men have caught up.

All salaried employees' median gross annual income in 2021 was €31,407. Men earned €37,707 and women only €24,309.

Weather

Some regions of Austria will have persistent fog or high fog in the morning, according to the country's meteorologic institute ZAMG.

However, away from the typical foggy areas, there will often be an alternation of some sunshine and dense clouds. Only in the west, the day will start with heavy clouds and light rain.

With the rain, slippery conditions must be expected, especially east of Upper Austria during the afternoon and evening hours. The afternoon temperatures are minus 1C to plus 9C, the warmest in the west of the country.

