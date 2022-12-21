Christmas in Vienna: What times are shops open on December 24th?
Austria is known for the reduced hours shops are open on weekends - closing early on Saturday and reopening only on Monday. So, what times will supermarkets and stores be open on Saturday, December 24th?
If you have any last-minute Christmas shopping to do, the good news is that December 24th falls on a Saturday, so many shops in Vienna will still be open just before the Christmas Eve dinner. However, they should have reduced hours.
According to a state ordinance, pharmacies can only open until noon, general shops can stay open until 1 pm, while florists can remain open until 6 pm. Christmas trees can also be sold until 8 pm.
READ ALSO: Austrian Christmas traditions: The festive dates you need to know
Supermarkets may open their doors earlier but need to close at 1 pm at the latest - exception are units located in train stations and at the airport.
Here are the hours for shopping centres in Vienna:
Auhof Center: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Westfield Donau Zentrum: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gerngross: 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Billa Plus 6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
Lugner City: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Millennium City: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Riverside: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Huma Eleven: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SCS - Westfield Shopping City Süd: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wien Mitte - The Mall: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shops (Interspar 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
READ ALSO: Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead
Supermarkets also have a Christmas schedule:
Billa/Billa Plus: 6:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Exceptions for branches with special opening hours:
Praterstern (06.00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)
Julius Tandler Platz/Franz Josefs-Bahnhof (06.00 a.m. - 3.00 p.m.)
Neuer Markt 17/Herrnhuterhaus (08.00 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Wiedner Gürtel 13 (06.30 - 13.00)
Westbahnhof Minimarkt (05.30 - 18.00)
Airport Terminal 1 (06.00 - 17.00)
Gst. Airport 611/1 (6.30 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
Hofer: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Lidl: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Excluding branches Wien-Felberstraße 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
and Vösendorf 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Penny: the branches are open until 1 p.m. more detailed information on individual locations can be viewed online in the store finder
Spar, Eurospar and Interspar: 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Except for the following branches:
Wollzeile branch (closed)
Branch Babenbergerstraße 9 (7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
AKH branch (06.00 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Branch KH Nord (07.00 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Airport branch (07.00 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
Bipa: the branches are open until 1 p.m. more detailed information on individual locations can be viewed online in the store finder
dm: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., these core opening hours vary depending on the location and can be viewed online HERE
Müller: depending on the branch from 8 a.m. / 8.30 a.m. / 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for the store finder
READ ALSO: 8 things to know if you’re visiting Austria in December
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.