Christmas in Vienna: What times are shops open on December 24th?

If you have any last-minute Christmas shopping to do, the good news is that December 24th falls on a Saturday, so many shops in Vienna will still be open just before the Christmas Eve dinner. However, they should have reduced hours.

According to a state ordinance, pharmacies can only open until noon, general shops can stay open until 1 pm, while florists can remain open until 6 pm. Christmas trees can also be sold until 8 pm.

Supermarkets may open their doors earlier but need to close at 1 pm at the latest - exception are units located in train stations and at the airport.

Here are the hours for shopping centres in Vienna:

Auhof Center: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Westfield Donau Zentrum: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gerngross: 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Billa Plus 6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.)

Lugner City: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Millennium City: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Riverside: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Huma Eleven: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SCS - Westfield Shopping City Süd: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wien Mitte - The Mall: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shops (Interspar 6 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Supermarkets also have a Christmas schedule:

Billa/Billa Plus: 6:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Exceptions for branches with special opening hours:

Praterstern (06.00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.)

Julius Tandler Platz/Franz Josefs-Bahnhof (06.00 a.m. - 3.00 p.m.)

Neuer Markt 17/Herrnhuterhaus (08.00 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Wiedner Gürtel 13 (06.30 - 13.00)

Westbahnhof Minimarkt (05.30 - 18.00)

Airport Terminal 1 (06.00 - 17.00)

Gst. Airport 611/1 (6.30 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Hofer: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lidl: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Excluding branches Wien-Felberstraße 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

and Vösendorf 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Penny: the branches are open until 1 p.m. more detailed information on individual locations can be viewed online in the store finder



Spar, Eurospar and Interspar: 6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Except for the following branches:

Wollzeile branch (closed)

Branch Babenbergerstraße 9 (7:45 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

AKH branch (06.00 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Branch KH Nord (07.00 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Airport branch (07.00 a.m. - 1 p.m.)



Bipa: the branches are open until 1 p.m. more detailed information on individual locations can be viewed online in the store finder



dm: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., these core opening hours vary depending on the location and can be viewed online HERE



Müller: depending on the branch from 8 a.m. / 8.30 a.m. / 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for the store finder

