Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Rules for 'Provision' payments to be changed in July

The Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Greens have now agreed on the reform of estate agent fees that had been announced earlier this year.

From July 1, 2023, the Bestellerprinzip (buyer's principle) will apply to apartment rentals, as Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) and Youth State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) announced on Sunday.

This means that only those who commission an estate agent will have to pay the real estate fees, known as Provision in Austria. Currently, property owners will hire real estate agents and pass on the costs (usually two months' rent) to the renter - even if the person renting the place did not choose or barely negotiated with the real estate firm.

From mid-July, the fee will have to be paid by the party that hired the service.

"In doing so, we are cleaning up an injustice that has been going on for decades. As everywhere else, the same now applies to renting: those who hire the service also pay for it. Thus, we relieve all apartment seekers who would have previously paid high broker commissions," said Zadic

Five restaurants that are open over Christmas in Vienna

In a country where shops are closed on Sundays, restaurants have "Ruhetage" and Christmas dinner is very much a private family event, there are still some places where you can go on December 24th and 25th in Vienna. Here are five restaurants that are open over Christmas in Vienna.

Staff shortage harms German language acquisition in kindergartens

A significant proportion of Viennese kindergarten children with a proven need for language support do not receive it, according to statements from the opposition party ÖVP in Vienna.

In the kindergarten years 2019/2020, 2020/2021 and 2021/2022, the figure was between 41 and 43 percent, or about 5,500 to 6,000 children who needed help learning German but did not receive support.

One explanation for this is the shortage of staff in the kindergartens, according to the newspaper Der Standard. The language support staff have their own training and are supposed to assist the pedagogical work by accompanying the children in their linguistic development.

The ÖVP demands that more teachers are hired and trained, smaller kindergarten groups and compulsory German classes for parents of children with language support needs. "language promotion starts at home and continues in kindergarten", said ÖVP regional party leader Karl Mahrer.

Seriously injured man rescued in Vienna Prater

The fire brigade was called to Vienna's Wurstelprater on Sunday because a technician had injured himself so severely on a popular ride at the height of about 20 metres that he was unable to descend, Austrian media reported.

His colleagues alerted the fire brigade at 11.45 a.m. after the work accident had happened. The victim had injured himself during maintenance work on the chain carousel.

The height rescuers from the Vienna Fire Brigade managed to climb up to the worker, secure him and put on a rescue sling to help him down. At the same time, firefighters positioned two jump cushions as a precaution. The worker was taken to the hospital, and the cause of the accident is still being investigated.



Weather

In the west and south, the sun will shine diffusely through clouds, but in the rest of the country, it will be cloudy - it might also rain, turning roads and streets slippery. Daytime highs are between minus 3C and plus 8C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].