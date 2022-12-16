Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Vienna adds kindergarten staff to shortage list

As of January, kindergarten teachers are on the list of shortage occupations for Vienna, meaning there is a lack of skilled workers to be found domestically in the sector. With this regulation of the Ministry of Labour, it will be easier for the city to recruit persons from non-EU countries.

"In times of shortage, it is very important that we can also employ people from third countries if they have an Austrian education," said Thomas-Peter Gerold-Siegl, managing director of the private association Kinder in Wien (KIWI).

Due to the growth and retirement of the so-called baby boomers, Austria will be dependent on immigration, broadcaster ORF reported.

The city councillor's office for education, Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS), also expressly stated that it welcomes the extension of the shortage list in view of the current shortage of teachers, the report said.

Three beautiful off-the-beaten-track Christmas destinations in Austria

Austria is a beautiful country with a lot to offer, especially during its magical winter season. Here are three unusual and fun trips you can make with friends or family.

Rapper RAF Camora to go on trial in Vienna

An unsatisfied late-night hunger pang is said to be the reason why Raphael Ragucci, better known by his stage name RAF Camora, will have to answer to the Vienna Regional Criminal Court on Friday, Austrian media has reported.

The prosecution accuses the 38-year-old Austrian musician and producer and two other men of the offence of "brawling". The trio allegedly attacked the employee of a sausage stand in early summer after he refused to sell them a hot dog shortly after midnight.

The defence attorney said the rapper acted to "de-escalate" a fight and one of the men involved claimed they acted in self-defence.

Trade union says companies received 'too much' Covid aid

The trade union-affiliated Momentum Institute estimated that Austria's companies received far too much aid during the Covid crisis.

After evaluating the government data published in October, Momentum estimated the "over-subsidy" at €598 million, a sum that should be regarded as the "absolute lower limit", said an analysis by the think tank.

Momentum compared 7,999 companies' annual financial statements from 2020 and 2021 with the state subsidy amounts. In total, this involves subsidies in the amount of €1.18 billion, which the think-tank reviewed for their economic necessity.

Momentum counted as "overfunding", that portion of the subsidy amount paid out from which the company makes a profit. The organisation did not count the part of payments that covered losses.

According to Momentum, more than two-thirds of the companies evaluated were overfunded in 2020, and as many as 85 percent were overfunded in 2021.

The 3G rule in hospitals and nursing homes is dropped

With a new COVID-19 basic measures decree, the Ministry of Health is dropping the 3G rule in hospitals, retirement and nursing homes and other healthcare facilities as of Friday, according to a press release.

However, there is still an FFP2 mask mandate in these settings. Additionally, individual states and healthcare facilities are free to retain the 3G rule or a testing requirement.

"Should anything change in the current situation, a new version of the Corona Ordinance is possible at any time", Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said.

Weather

In the west, it will snow sometimes, and in the afternoon, the snowfall will intensify, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Also from the south, snowfall or rain spreads in the afternoon. The snow line initially still moves around or just above 1000m but drops markedly in the evening.

In the north and east, however, precipitation continues to subside, and it remains largely dry but cloudy. Towards evening, however, it will start to snow in these regions as well.

The wind will be light to moderate from west to north. Afternoon temperatures are minus 1C to plus 4C.

