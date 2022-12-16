Five restaurants that are open over Christmas in Vienna

Austrians take their holidays quite religiously, and almost all stores and supermarkets are closed on those dates. On Christmas eve and day, even the Christmas Markets close down or have reduced hours, making it difficult for those who simply don't feel like cooking (or completely forgot to head to the supermarket before it closed) to find a restaurant or bar open.

In the capital Vienna, though, there are more options and some restaurants are even offering special menus for the Weihnachtsdinner this year.

Here are five different options - remember to call and ask for a reservation - with fewer restaurants open, these might be booked fast. Additionally, if a traditional or fancy Christmas meal is not for you, you can also find many franchises and international cuisine restaurants up and running during the festive season.

READ ALSO: Three beautiful off the beaten track Christmas destinations in Austria

Hotel Sacher

How about celebrating Christmas in one of the most famous hotels in Austria? Hotel Sacher, known for the traditional Sachertorte, is open on Christmas Eve with a very special programme, including a house concert and a five-course gala dinner.

There is a price tag, though: dinner costs €349 per person, including wine.

Das Loft

Christmas dinner with a beautiful view can be had at Das Loft, a well-known Vienna restaurant in the 2nd District. The Christmas Dinner on December 24th will have five courses, and a price tag of €159 (plus another €69 for wine accompaniment).

On December 25th and 26th, the restaurant also has a special Christmas menu (four courses each), but you can also order à la carte if you prefer.

READ ALSO: IN PICTURES: A guide to the main Christmas Markets in Austria

Cafe Europa

If you are looking for something in a lower range but still want to eat out in a very Austrian place, then Cafe Europa might be the choice for you. It's an (informal) Viennese institution located near the Mariahilfestrasse and boasting a kitchen that, impressively, serves warm food until 4 am - hours past the closing time of almost all restaurants in Austria.

There aren't any special Christmas night dinners, but you can try the Rindgulasch mit Knödel for an Austrian flair - or just go for the house burger (there's a vegetarian option too).

Taste of India

A good tip for those looking for restaurants open during the Christmas season is to search for international cuisine, especially the many great Indian and other South Asian restaurants.

Taste of India is a trendy Indian restaurant open every day until 11 pm and serving delicious typical food and drinks at reasonable prices. The house speciality - butter chicken served with rice or naan - goes for € 13.90.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: What are the chances of a white Christmas in Austria this year?

The Guesthouse Vienna

The Brasserie & Bakery at The Guesthouse Vienna is also open for Christmas with a four-course menu including salmon and Winterspargelcremesuppe plus several choices of the main dish. There is also a vegetarian menu at €75 (€10 less than the traditional menu) and a kid's menu.