Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Health Minister Rauch wants to extend smoking ban

Since November 2019, smoking has been banned indoors in Austrian restaurants - a move that did not come without plenty of controversy in a country of smokers (every fifth person over the age of 15 smokes in Austria).

Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) currently wants to extend that ban, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

A new amendment to the smoking ban is being worked on. Among other things, it provides for an Austria-wide extension of the smoking ban to "additional outdoor public places" such as "children's playgrounds and recreational areas for children and young people".

There are also plans to regulate so-called nicotine pouches - small packets pushed under the upper lip and deliver nicotine (but not tobacco) there. They have become increasingly popular, especially among younger people.

The amendment will be reviewed at the beginning of 2023.

How expensive is it to live in Austria?

Anyone that lives in Austria will know the standard of living is high – but it also comes with a high price tag. Here’s how much it costs to live in the Alpine nation.

Inflation fuels the demand for gold

Rising inflation and the uncertainty scenario have fueled the demand for gold worldwide, bringing more business to the Austrian Mint, one of the world's largest producers of gold bullion coins, Reuters reported.

"Demand for gold has never been as high as this year," the Mint's Chief Executive Gerhard Starsich told Reuters in his office in Vienna. The Austrian Mint is also one of the oldest gold coins producers, active in that spot since the 1830s but founded in 1194.

"At the moment, every gold coin that comes off the coining press has already been sold," Starsich told the newswire. "Right now, we could sell three times as many as we can produce."

People line up outside the Mint's shop looking to buy the coins - gold is seen as a "safe" investment during unstable times, with many older generations rushing to it as inflation rises and the war in Ukraine continues.

Illegal puppy trade massively increased

During the pandemic, the illegal trade in puppies has increased massively, according to a study by the Vetmeduni, which interviewed 227 veterinarians. The affected dogs come mainly from Romania, followed by Hungary and Bulgaria.

Respondents from Austria, Germany and Switzerland suspected that a fifth of the foreign dogs they had handled came from the illegal dog and puppy trade. However, only four percent said that between March 2020 and March 2021, not a single animal was suspicious.

According to the veterinarians, it is not only the number of young animals from the illegal trade that has grown but also the number of sick puppies. Up to a quarter of the animals from abroad - especially from Romania (73 percent), Hungary (61 percent) and Bulgaria (43 percent) - are sick on arrival or fall ill shortly afterwards.

"Infestations of worms, fleas and mites, diarrhoea, and vomiting were the most common. However, the most commonly diagnosed infectious disease was due to parvovirus," said Clair Firth of Vetmeduni Vienna.

Care bonus approved despite criticism

On Wednesday, the National Council took further steps to make healthcare professions more attractive, broadcaster ORF reported.

With votes from the coalition and the FPÖ, access to the sixth week of leave was extended, family members were granted a bonus and night work was upgraded.

The bonus for caring for relatives was approved on Wednesday evening, but it will only take effect in the second half of 2023.

The prerequisite for receiving this benefit is that the persons concerned have been caring for a close relative living in the same household for at least one year and that this relative is entitled to at least level four care allowance. In addition, their own average monthly income must not exceed €1,500 net.

It was also decided to extend access to the sixth week of leave for all healthcare and nursing employees from the age of 43.

The entire care reform package includes 20 measures worth €1 billion for the care profession, training, people in need of care and family caregivers.

The measures needed to go further for the opposition.

Weather

Over the northern and eastern parts of the country, there are still many clouds and some snowfall or sleet in places, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

During the day, dry weather will prevail, and the clouds in the country's northern parts will clear rather slowly. It will be sunnier in the rest of Austria before clouds move in from the southwest in the afternoon.

Early temperatures are minus 10C to plus 2C, and during the day, minus 2C to plus 6C.

