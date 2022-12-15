Living in Austria Paywall free
Have your say: What is surprisingly cheap in Austria?
Austria is known as an expensive place to live, but is it always true? Are there any items/expenses that are actually cheaper in Austria? We want to hear from you.
Austria has a reputation for having a high standard of living. Unfortunately, this usually comes with a high cost of living - something that has risen in recent months with inflation.
But is everything in Austria expensive? Or are there some elements of life in the Alpine Republic that are actually more affordable than back home?
Tell us more by answering the questions below. The results will be used in a future article for The Local.
