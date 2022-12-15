Have your say: What is surprisingly cheap in Austria?

Austria has a reputation for having a high standard of living. Unfortunately, this usually comes with a high cost of living - something that has risen in recent months with inflation.

FOR MEMBERS: How expensive is it to live in Austria?

But is everything in Austria expensive? Or are there some elements of life in the Alpine Republic that are actually more affordable than back home?

Tell us more by answering the questions below. The results will be used in a future article for The Local.

[typeform_embed type="embed" url="https://thelocal.typeform.com/to/HN76lb2c"]