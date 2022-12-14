Wizz Air announces new routes to and from Austria

Wizz Air announced further expansion from Vienna by adding a new aircraft to its base in the Austrian capital, according to a press release.

The low-cost company said the additional aircraft would expand its base to six planes, making it possible for the company to add two new routes. From June 2023, passengers will be able to fly from Vienna to Bilbao, in Spain, and Kuwait City, in Kuwait.

In addition, the extra capacity will enable Wizz Air to increase the frequency of its flights from Vienna to Madeira, in Portugal, Nice in France, Tel Aviv, in Israel, Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia and Yerevan, in Armenia.

"Austria is an important market for Wizz Air and remains in our focus for continued investment", said Wizz Air's CEO Robert Carey.

He added: "We now offer a total of 38 routes to and from Vienna, providing connections to 25 countries in Europe and beyond."

The new routes

Passengers will be able to fly to Kuwait on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting June 3rd. The prices for one leg of the journey start at €49.99.

The flights to Bilbao will also take place on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting June 6th. The price for one leg of the journey starts at €29.99.

Flights to Funchal will be increased from once a week to twice a week. There will be three weekly flights to Riyadh (instead of one) and five to Yerevan (instead of three).

Passengers will also have seven weekly options of flights to Nice and Tel Aviv instead of the previous five.