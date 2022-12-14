Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Nationalrat approves salary increase for civil servants

On Tuesday, with the votes of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the Greens, but also of the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and the Freedom Party (FPÖ), the National Council passed an amendment to the civil service law, the core of which is the salary agreement for the civil service.



This will bring an increase of between 7.15 and 9.41 percent.

On average, the increase is 7.32 percent, which also applies to bonuses. The amendment also includes higher starting salaries and overtime pay for part-time employees.

READ ALSO: How much do Austrian politicians earn as a monthly salary?

Reader question: Will I get another Klimabonus payment next year in Austria?

Austria's anti-inflation and climate bonus payment saw the government send out €500 to residents in recent weeks, but will they offer more aid to households in 2023? Here's what you need to know.

Austria to strengthen border control with Hungary

Interior Minister Karner wants to send another 30 officers to Hungary to apprehend asylum seekers before they reach Austria, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

As part of the operation, which has been dubbed "Operation Fox", 30 additional Austrian police officers are to patrol Hungary, not far from the Austrian border, hand in hand with Hungarian colleagues. In addition to their service weapons, they will also be equipped with pepper spray, two police dogs and drones.

The bilateral police action is intended to combat smuggling and apprehending refugees and thus give a helping hand to neighbouring Hungary, the country that is said to be primarily responsible for the sharp rise in applications in Austria by waving asylum seekers on.

READ ALSO: ‘A stupid prank’?: Why has Austria vetoed enlargement of Schengen area?

EU authority warns of spread of RS virus

The EU's health protection agency warned of significant pressure on Europe's health systems from children catching colds this winter.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Monday, some EU and European Economic Area (EEA) countries have reported increased hospital admissions of children with acute bronchiolitis this year.

The cause is infections with the respiratory syncytial virus (also called RS virus or RSV). At the same time, influenza and coronaviruses are also circulating.

"As a result, there is a high risk of significant pressure on EU and EEA health systems in the coming weeks and months," the ECDC release said, citing the risk assessment by the agency based in the Swedish capital Stockholm.

READ ALSO: How sick leave pay in Austria compares to other countries in Europe

Austrian railway workers get a raise

Workers in the Austrian rail sector will receive a significant wage increase after negotiations with employers came to a conclusion on Tuesday, two weeks after they staged a warning strike.

Austrian media reported that the deal foresees a raise of at least €210 per month starting on December 1st. Then, further raises would take the total to €480 by February 2024.

Workers and employers' representatives said this would mean an average increase of approximately 8.1 percent, but up to 12 percent for lower-paid workers.

READ ALSO: Five European cities you can reach from Austria in less than five hours by train

Weather

In the afternoon, there will be widespread rain or snow between Lake Constance and western Lower Austria, Austria's meteorologic agency ZAMG said.

In the lowlands, there is a risk of black ice. Winds from the south will be moderate to brisk in the valleys on the northern side of the Alps and in the eastern lowlands and the Vienna region.

The daytime highs will reach -2C to 7C, the warmest in the western parts of the country.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].