Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Contract fees in gyms ruled illegal

Austria's Supreme Court (OGH) has ruled certain fees charged by the gym brand Clever Fit (things like "hygiene fees" and "chipcard fees") as illegal. And furthermore, it said all fees of this kind are irregular, with corresponding court rulings involving other gyms (including popular franchises McFit and FitInn) to come in the next months.

This could affect the mobile phone industry, the newspaper Der Standard reported. Especially the yearly - or sometimes twice-a-year - service fees (Servicepauschalen) may fall under this.

Although the OGH ruling does not directly affect the telco companies, it is nevertheless new in its clarity and could therefore be seen as a precedent, said Martin Goger, a lawyer in the consumer protection department of AK Vienna.

The accusation in each case is that although low monthly fees are advertised, further fees are subsequently added on. These would only be legally valid if they signify an additional benefit.

Austrian Christmas dinner: The traditional foods and drinks for the festive season

As a traditionally Catholic country, Austria celebrates Christmas fully: with many typical dishes, beverages and meetings. Here are some of the best.

Railway workers' collective agreement on the verge of a deal

Wage negotiations for the railway workers are still ongoing.

After a warning strike 14 days ago and talks the week before and at the beginning of the week, further negotiations are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

A two-year collective agreement with several increases is to be negotiated. The newspaper Die Presse reported that both sides are basically optimistic about the talks.

Most recently, the union's demands were significantly higher than the employers' offer, but they expect to work it out.

SPÖ demands gas price cap, FPÖ asylum measures

In the run-up to the National Council sessions, the opposition parties SPÖ and FPÖ have made demands, broadcaster ORF reported.

The Social Democrats on Monday insisted on introducing a gas price cap, while the Freedom Party wants measures on asylum policy.

SPÖ deputy club leader Jörg Leichtfried considered the recently announced new energy cost subsidy for companies to be "more of the same". These subsidies were inflationary and would only help for a short time, but not sustainably.

Meanwhile, far-right FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl wanted to address the "pitiful performance" of the Turkish-Green federal government in connection with the "current migration of peoples". Once again, the Freedom Party will also try to push a motion of no confidence against the entire federal government in Wednesday's plenary session.

Weather

In large parts of the country, the sun is shining, the local fog patches in the foothills of the Alps and the southern basins will soon clear, Austria's meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The wind will be mostly light, mainly from east to south. Daytime highs are mostly -6C to 1C.

