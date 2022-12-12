Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrian presidential candidates get a popularity boost

Despite not winning the election (incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen was voted for a second term with an absolute majority), the other presidential candidates got a popularity boost, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

In particular, 37 percent of Austrians said Bierpartei founder Dominik Wlazny (also known as Marco Pogo) “should play an important role in Austrian politics in the future”, according to a poll commissioned by the newspaper.

The doctor and musician scores particularly well among respondents under 30, in urban areas and among people with higher education. The party supporters of Neos, SPÖ and Greens are particularly sympathetic to the further political career of Dominik Wlazny.

Additionally, 26 percent want the far-right FPÖ candidate Walter Rosenkranz (election result: 17.7 percent) to play an important role in the future. In contrast to Wlazny, however, Rosenkranz is very clearly polarised: 71 per cent of FPÖ voters want him in a substantial role. On the other hand, among the supporters of the other parties and the politically undecided respondents, there is a rejection beyond 85 percent.

Find out the Austrian public holidays in 2023

As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to prepare for the public holidays in Austria in 2023. The good news is that the Alpine country has plenty of them. Here is the complete list.

Austria’s brewery workers go on strike

For two months, workers and employers have been haggling over new wages and salaries for the 3,500 employees of the breweries and five rounds of negotiations have failed to produce an agreement.

At first, the employees demanded 11 percent higher wages. Then, over the weekend, they signalled that they would also be satisfied with a 10 percent increase. At the same time, employers initially offered 6.5 percent, then finally put seven percent in wage increases.

On Sunday night, the workers union announced a walkout lasting more than 24 hours in the production and delivery of the beloved Austrian beverage. It is the first major strike in the brewing industry in the Alpine country for decades.

Company representatives said that beer would not be in short supply after one day of the strike, neither in the trade, at the pub, nor with consumers. However, as both sides are far from an agreement, the shutdown could be prolonged.

Train workers and companies to attempt new deal

After a warning strike two weeks ago, workers in the rail sector and companies are scheduled to meet again on Monday to negotiate wage increases, broadcaster ORF reported.

Both parties are said to be optimistic about the talks, but negotiations could last well into the night, the report added.

The Vida trade union recently demanded a wage increase of €400 in the Kollectivvertrag and actual wages. This would correspond to an average increase of 12 percent, they said. However, the employers’ representatives said the demand would amount to more than 13 percent. Employers last offered 8.4 percent or a minimum increase of €208.

Both sides, therefore, expect negotiations that could drag on into the night, but ultimately, they are aiming for a quick agreement.

Cold wave rolls over Austria

According to the ZAMG forecast, the coming days will be without snow chaos, but the temperatures will remain wintry cold. Temperatures could drop to as low as -14C in the southeast. While there will be some snow in parts of Austria, a “disturbance zone” on Friday should bring in more snowfall.

On Monday, a little snowfall or some snow showers are possible, mainly in the mountains and hills, but at least over the lowlands, the sun will appear from time to time.

In the south, there will be some early fog, but sunshine will prevail in many places during the day. The wind will blow moderately to briskly from west to northwest, especially in the east.

The daily high temperature will be between -5C and 2C.

