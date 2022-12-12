For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austrian presidential candidates get a popularity boost, brewery workers go on strike, train workers and companies to attempt new deal and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 12 December 2022 08:27 CET
Austrians are some of Europe's biggest beer drinkers. (Photo by Engin Akyurt on Pexels)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austria fails to agree on gambling reform, Austria blocks Bulgaria and Romania from Schengen, energy prices at record levels and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 9 December 2022 08:50 CET
