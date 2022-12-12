Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrian presidential candidates get a popularity boost, brewery workers go on strike, train workers and companies to attempt new deal and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 12 December 2022 08:27 CET
Austrians are some of Europe's biggest beer drinkers. (Photo by Engin Akyurt on Pexels)
  • Austrian presidential candidates get a popularity boost

Despite not winning the election (incumbent Alexander Van der Bellen was voted for a second term with an absolute majority), the other presidential candidates got a popularity boost, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

In particular, 37 percent of Austrians said Bierpartei founder Dominik Wlazny (also known as Marco Pogo) “should play an important role in Austrian politics in the future”, according to a poll commissioned by the newspaper. 

The doctor and musician scores particularly well among respondents under 30, in urban areas and among people with higher education. The party supporters of Neos, SPÖ and Greens are particularly sympathetic to the further political career of Dominik Wlazny.

Additionally, 26 percent want the far-right FPÖ candidate Walter Rosenkranz (election result: 17.7 percent) to play an important role in the future. In contrast to Wlazny, however, Rosenkranz is very clearly polarised: 71 per cent of FPÖ voters want him in a substantial role. On the other hand, among the supporters of the other parties and the politically undecided respondents, there is a rejection beyond 85 percent.

  • Find out the Austrian public holidays in 2023

As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to prepare for the public holidays in Austria in 2023. The good news is that the Alpine country has plenty of them. Here is the complete list.

  • Austria’s brewery workers go on strike

For two months, workers and employers have been haggling over new wages and salaries for the 3,500 employees of the breweries and five rounds of negotiations have failed to produce an agreement.

At first, the employees demanded 11 percent higher wages. Then, over the weekend, they signalled that they would also be satisfied with a 10 percent increase. At the same time, employers initially offered 6.5 percent, then finally put seven percent in wage increases.

On Sunday night, the workers union announced a walkout lasting more than 24 hours in the production and delivery of the beloved Austrian beverage. It is the first major strike in the brewing industry in the Alpine country for decades.

Company representatives said that beer would not be in short supply after one day of the strike, neither in the trade, at the pub, nor with consumers. However, as both sides are far from an agreement, the shutdown could be prolonged.

  • Train workers and companies to attempt new deal

After a warning strike two weeks ago, workers in the rail sector and companies are scheduled to meet again on Monday to negotiate wage increases, broadcaster ORF reported.

Both parties are said to be optimistic about the talks, but negotiations could last well into the night, the report added.

The Vida trade union recently demanded a wage increase of €400 in the Kollectivvertrag and actual wages. This would correspond to an average increase of 12 percent, they said. However, the employers’ representatives said the demand would amount to more than 13 percent. Employers last offered 8.4 percent or a minimum increase of €208. 

Both sides, therefore, expect negotiations that could drag on into the night, but ultimately, they are aiming for a quick agreement.

  • Cold wave rolls over Austria

Screenshot from ZAMG

According to the ZAMG forecast, the coming days will be without snow chaos, but the temperatures will remain wintry cold. Temperatures could drop to as low as -14C in the southeast. While there will be some snow in parts of Austria, a “disturbance zone” on Friday should bring in more snowfall. 

On Monday, a little snowfall or some snow showers are possible, mainly in the mountains and hills, but at least over the lowlands, the sun will appear from time to time. 

In the south, there will be some early fog, but sunshine will prevail in many places during the day. The wind will blow moderately to briskly from west to northwest, especially in the east. 

The daily high temperature will be between -5C and 2C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria fails to agree on gambling reform, Austria blocks Bulgaria and Romania from Schengen, energy prices at record levels and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 9 December 2022 08:50 CET
  • Austria’s governing coalition fails to agree on gambling reform

In the government programme of 2020, the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and the Greens had agreed on a project that has been considered highly necessary for years: a reform of the gambling sector. 

Among other things, an “efficient authority structure” was to be created, according to the programme. Since then, however, it has become clear that the ideas of the ÖVP and the Greens are irreconcilably far apart, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

They wanted to create an authority that could award gambling licenses. Currently, the Ministry of Finance has that prerogative, but since it also earns tax returns from the operators, there is a conflict of interest, the report said. 

Where do the coalition partners disagree, then? In player protection rules. The main point of contention is the question of how high the maximum possible losses, winnings or stakes in gambling may be in the future.

The Greens want to be far more restrictive than the ÖVP. Those familiar with the negotiations report that the Greens would demand a maximum stake of €0.20 for vending machines – far less than the ÖVP is prepared to concede. 

Currently, the maximum stake is €10. However, sources close to the ÖVP say that excessively strict rules would lead to gambling being pushed into illegality – which would in no way serve to protect gamblers.

  • What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter

Skiers in Austria should expect to pay higher prices this winter as rising costs hit resorts. Many ski operators are also considering energy-saving actions. Here’s how expensive it could get and which Covid measures could return.

  • Austria vetoes Bulgaria and Romania joining Europe’s Schengen area

Austria vetoed EU members Romania and Bulgaria joining the passport-free Schengen area during a meeting of EU colleagues in Brussels on Thursday, as The Local reported.

“I think it is wrong that a system that does not work in many places should be enlarged”, he said.

Decisions on Schengen enlargement have to be taken unanimously.

Austria, which is experiencing a strong increase in asylum requests, fears that admitting Bulgaria and Romania would increase irregular immigration.

The meeting of EU interior ministers did approve Croatia joining Schengen, which currently encompasses 22 of the EU’s 27 member countries plus Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

  • Germany expects more arrests after coup plot operation

German prosecutors on Thursday ordered that 23 people be held for questioning concerning the operation into a far-right group that allegedly wanted to overthrow the state and install a member of the former German royal family as the new national leader, as The Local Germany reported.

The group wanted to install Heinrich XIII Prinz Reuss as the leader of a new state. The 71-year-old real estate developer is a descendant of the royal House of Reuss in Thuringia. The head of the aristocratic house is Heinrich XIV, who lives in Austria and disowned the alleged plot.

“Of course, this reflects catastrophically on the family,” Heinrich XIV told broadcaster MDR, speaking about his distant relative with whom he said he had not had contact for ten years.

“For 850 years, we were, I think, a tolerant, cosmopolitan royal house in East Thuringia, and now we are seen as terrorists and reactionaries all over the world, all the way to America. That’s quite terrible,” the Austrian resident added.

Among the 25 suspects arrested on Wednesday, there was a German citizen staying in Austria. Local media reported that he was detained in the Tyrolean ski resort of Kitzbühel. According to Krone, the suspect is a Munich celebrity chef. “He is the father-in-law of an even more famous Austrian sports star”, the website said.

  • Energy prices at record level in October

Prices for household energy were 50 percent higher in October than a year earlier, according to the energy price index calculated by the Austrian Energy Agency. 

Compared to the previous month of September, energy for households was 1.6 percent more expensive. The inflation rate in October was eleven percent, compared to September this year, the consumer price index rose by one percent. 

The energy agency said that some calm has returned to the wholesale electricity and gas markets after a turbulent summer.

At the same time, many suppliers still announced further price increases. “Here, it seems that the price distortions of the last few months have not yet been fully passed on to all customers,” said Energy Agency Managing Director Franz Angerer, according to the press release. 

“In any case, the energy prices remain extremely high across all energy sources.”

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Clouds will be widespread and intermittent rain and snow will spread from the south and east, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

In the south, the snow line will initially often be at low altitudes but rises to 500 to 1500m above sea level during the day. 

However, there will be hardly any precipitation on the northern side of the Alps, from Vorarlberg to the Tyrolean lowlands. Daytime highs are between 0C and 6C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

