Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PETS

Reader Question: Are certain dog and cat breeds banned in Austria?

Austria is a very pet-friendly country, but are there any breed restrictions? The short answer is yes. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 12 December 2022 13:35 CET
Reader Question: Are certain dog and cat breeds banned in Austria?
Are certain breeds of cats and dogs illegal in Austria? (Photo by Madalyn Cox on Unsplash)

There are approximately two million cats and almost 840,000 dogs living in Austrian households, according to Statista data from 2021. Austria is known for being extremely pet friendly, with pets welcome in public transport (albeit with rules and buying a specific ticket), bars and restaurants.

There are dog parks, green areas where the animals can walk and run off-leash and strict rules people need to follow to ensure the well-being of the animals. 

Some of the regulations might surprise people from other countries, including a ban or restrictions on several popular breeds.

So, are there any illegal cat breeds in Austria?

The short answer is yes. Breeds considered “torture breeds”, most notably the Scottish Fold, are banned in Austria. The government does not specify what would happen to people trying to move to Austria with an animal of that breed – that is generally accepted but frowned upon – but they are not to be bred or sold in the Alpine country.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about owning a pet in Austria

The breed was made particularly famous by pop star Taylor Swift, who owns two cats of the adorably looking breed.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

They are easily recognisable by their folded ears (hence the name) though not all cats of the breed will share that look. The issue with them is that a dominant gene mutation that affects cartilage causes the ears to “fold” and also causes several extremely painful health issues.

Austrian authorities often are tipped on illegal pet trade that includes the breed. For example, in early December, the police were tipped to an illicit sale and confiscated several kittens. 

A Scottish Fold kitten found during a police operation in Austria (Copyright Landeskriminalamt)

“The kittens were too young to be separated from their mother, had no microchip, and lacked all the necessary health certificates and vaccinations. 

“Furthermore, cats of the Scottish Fold breed are a so-called torture breed, which means that these animals suffer from a genetic defect that causes very painful joint damage that cannot be cured”, said Dr Susanne Drechsler, Official Veterinarian of the City of Vienna.

Are there any banned dog breeds in Austria?

No, no dog breeds are banned in Austria. However, in some regions – including Vienna – there are the so-called “listed dogs” (Listenhund). These include any dogs of the following breeds (or crossed with the breeds):

  • Bull Terrier
  • Staffordshire bull terrier
  • American Staffordshire terrier
  • Neapolitan Mastiff
  • Spanish Mastiff
  • Fila Brasileiro
  • Mastiff
  • Bullmastiff
  • Tosa Inu
  • Pit Bull Terrier
  • Rottweiler
  • Dogo Argentino (Argentine Mastiff)

These breeds are known as “fighting dogs” or guard dogs and owning them in places like Vienna comes with rules. For example, it is necessary to get a special license to own a dog of one of these breeds.

READ ALSO: Living in Austria: What can I do about noisy neighbours?

The owner of the dog must pass the dog handler’s licence examination within three months of taking up keeping the dog. Then, 21 to 24 months after the first positive completion, the owner must repeat the dog licence test with the dog.

Persons under 16 years of age and persons who have been legally convicted of certain criminal offences are not allowed to take the dog licence test and are therefore not allowed to go to public places in Vienna with any of these dogs.

Dogs of the breeds mentioned must wear a muzzle and a leash in public places – this does not apply to dog walking zones that are fenced off on all sides. Muzzling is compulsory in unfenced dog exercise zones.

READ ALSO: Why Vienna is a haven for wild animals – and where you can find them

Every person leading a dog of the mentioned dog breeds in public places is obliged to carry the dog licence and the additional card as well as official photo identification.

Additionally, people in an impaired state due to alcohol (blood alcohol content of 0.5 per millilitre or above) or narcotic drugs are not allowed to walk the dogs mentioned above in public places.

Certain dog breeds need to be muzzled in Vienna’s public spaces. (Photo by Dennis Wissel on Unsplash)

What about the other states?

In Vorarlberg and Lower Austria, the keeping of dogs of certain breeds considered dangerous must be notified to the authorities or approved. In addition, there are rules, including mandatory use of muzzles in certain public places.

In Upper Austria, Styria and Salzburg, owners of dogs of all breeds are required to prove their expertise (e.g. by attending a course or similar).

In Tyrol, Burgenland and Carinthia, no special requirements must be fulfilled to keep a dog, no matter what breed. However, if a dog becomes dangerous, official measures are possible.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN AUSTRIA

EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about owning a pet in Austria

There are many joys of having dogs or cats in Austria, an extremely pet-friendly country, but there are also several obligations.

Published: 4 March 2022 13:11 CET
Updated: 2 December 2022 17:11 CET
EXPLAINED: Everything you need to know about owning a pet in Austria

A country of just under 9 million people, Austria has an impressive 1.39 million private households with pets, primarily cats and dogs, according to Statistik Austria. 

Austria is also very pet-friendly, with dogs and cats welcome to most places, including public transportation and bars and restaurants.

While children could be barred entry to some of those establishments, including hotels, there are several places where dogs are not only welcome but the primary target audience, with some hotels offering special packages, with walks and pet sitting, for the furry ones.

READ MORE: Eight signs you’ve settled into life in Austria

Even offices can be very pet-friendly, and it’s not uncommon for people to take their dogs to work. 

However, owning pets in Austria is not so simple, especially if that pet is a dog, and there are several regulations that owners need to follow.

Here are some of the most important things you need to know about owning a pet in Austria.

Dogs need to be registered

When reaching three months old, all dogs need to be registered by their owners with the responsible authority in Austria. If they haven’t already, by the kennel or breeder, they will receive a chip with the owner’s contact information and an identification number for the animal.

This is usually done quickly at a veterinarian clinic, where they can also get an EU pet passport which shows they had the mandatory rabies vaccination.

There is a recommendation for cats to also be chipped, but this is only mandatory in case of animals that will be used for breeding. 

READ MORE: Seven weird things about life in Austria you need to get used to

There is a tax on dogs

Dog owners will also have to pay a yearly tax for their dogs, depending on the municipality. In Vienna, the tax is €72 for the first dog, with prices rising for those who have more than one dog.

However, there are a few exemptions to the tax, such as for guide dogs and specific discounts, including for low-income people. 

Compulsory insurance

Dogs also need to be insured for liabilities of at least €725,000. This ensures the coverage of possible personal injury and property damage by the dog, so it’s different from pet health insurance – which is not mandatory to have.

Many house insurers will also add a dog to the policy for a very low price, if for a cost at all. 

Aberglaube: Eight strange Austrian superstitions foreigners should know about

Rules against animal cruelty

Austria takes the care of house animals very seriously, and the rules can differ a lot even from standard practices in other countries. For example, it is forbidden to keep a dog, even temporarily, chained. The only exception is the short-term binding outside of a shop while the owner is shopping. 

Other than that, all collars that cause pain (shock or choke collars, for example) are forbidden. This is taken very seriously – I have been asked if the GPS tracker my dog has on his collar was a shock device by a very suspicious dog owner. 

Any interventions that don’t serve diagnostic purposes are also prohibited, particularly the cropping of tails and ears and the removal of claws or teeth. 

Rules to ensure the quality of life

Similarly, Austria intervenes quite a bit to ensure the pets’ quality of life. There are minimum requirements for dogs, including the fact that dogs need to run and exercise at least once a day in a manner that meets the animal’s need for movement.

Dogs also need to be taken outdoors several times a day, have social contact with people at least twice a day, have water available at all times and be provided with suitable food.

Muzzles are also standard for dogs here and even mandatory in some cases (such as in public transportation or busy areas). Dogs need to be accustomed to them, and the muzzle needs to fit correctly, allowing it to pant and be comfortable. 

Austrians are known for their love of nature, the spirit of walking in forests, and trekking, which is not different for their dogs. It’s common to go to the dog parks, where they can be off-leash, and to woods and parks on the outskirts of cities so that the dogs can run free.

Cat owners need to ensure that windows and balconies have protective devices, and cats regularly allowed outdoors must be neutered. They also need to have water at all times and proper feeding. 

READ MORE: Six ways you might be annoying your neighbours (and not realising it) in Austria

Vienna’s dog course

Vienna has a particular demand for new dog owners, those who haven’t had a dog in the last two years and are now looking to register an animal.

They need to show proof of attendance to a Canine Expertise course, Hunde-Sachkunde. From 2019, evidence of attendance in the basic knowledge on dog keeping course lasting at least four hours is mandatory in the capital. 

“Listed” dogs

Austria, and Vienna in particular, has a list of “dangerous” breeds. The listed dogs (listenhunde) are of breeds that were originally created as “fighting dogs” and therefore are seen as more aggressive. Therefore, there are special regulations for these breeds and mixes, including pitbulls, rottweilers, dogo argentinos and others

The Listenhunde need to wear a muzzle and leash in public spaces in Vienna, except for fenced dog parks. People walking with an animal of this breed have an alcohol limit and could be fined € 1,000 if over it.

Dogs and owners also need to pass an examination, the Hundeführschein.

Some common practices

Even though it’s not mandatory, it is very common for owners to take their puppies or new dogs to dog schools, the Hundeschule. They help owners communicate with their animals and bring valuable socialising experiences for the puppies. 

Cost of living: 45 ways to save money in Austria

Dogs are welcome in most places, but not inside supermarkets. This is why it’s not unusual to see them attached to a hook by the wall waiting for owners to shop. Despite how common the practice is, there have been cases of dogs being robbed while leashed at a storefront.

People take the education of their dogs very seriously here, and you will see kids from an early age approaching dogs with care. It’s not considered polite to pet dogs without asking their owner (a simple “darf ich streicheln?” will do), and definitely don’t feed or give treats to pets that aren’t yours. 

Vocabulary and phrases

Darf ich es streicheln? – Can I pat/pet it?

Leckerli – treats

Sind Hunde hier erlaubt? – Are dogs allowed here?

Leine und Maulkorb – leash and muzzle

Ist das ein Männchen oder ein Weibchen? –  Is this a male or female?

SHOW COMMENTS