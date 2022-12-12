Read news from:
Austria
Austrian Christmas dinner: The traditional foods and drinks for the festive season

As a traditionally Catholic country, Austria celebrates Christmas fully: with many typical dishes, beverages and meetings. Here are some of the best.

Published: 12 December 2022 16:58 CET
Austrian Christmas dinner: The traditional foods and drinks for the festive season
A set Christmas dinner table (Photo by Libby Penner on Unsplash)

For most people from English-speaking countries, Christmas is celebrated on December 25th with a decadent lunch of roasted turkey or ham.

In Austria, though, the main celebrations take place on the evening of December 24th, usually by gathering with friends and family for a meal. The shops will close early, and families will gather to decorate the Christmas tree – yes, it’s not uncommon for Austrians to follow this tradition of only decorating the tree on December 24th.

They also meet for Christmas eve dinner, which can vary greatly depending on family traditions and Austrian regions. From raclette to roasted geese or cold meats, much can be served during the evening.

What does an Austrian traditional Christmas dinner look like?

As mentioned above, Christmas Eve dinner can vary greatly. Austria is a small country, but its provinces and villages often have their own traditions, influenced by neighbouring countries, centuries-old customs or recent immigration.

Each family may also have their own preferences, influenced by location, religion, migration background or individual family members’ preferences. 

However, some dishes are very common on the night of December 24th:

Roast goose or roasted carp

Traditionally eaten with dumplings and red cabbage, roast goose (or duck) is often the main event of the Austrian Christmas dinner, especially  filled with apples, chestnuts and cloves.

Goose is a popular dish throughout the whole winter, starting with the Martinigansl served around St Martin’s Day in mid-November.

Another typical big meal in Christmas eve is the Weihnachtskarpfen, or the Christmas carp. It can be served with potatoes or dumplings and vegetables. Some families serve it with a (lemon) risotto.

Raclette

A Swiss dish with a devoted fanbase in Austria, you’ll be able to taste this at Christmas market stalls or at Austrian homes, especially in the west of the country. Melted cheese is used to top bread or potatoes, before adding extra fillings like meat, onions, and vegetables.

Bratkartoffel and Kartoffelpuffer

Two delicious ways of getting your potato fix this winter. Bratkartoffel are thin, crispy slices of fried potatoes are available through the winter at street food stalls in the Christmas markets as well as the roasted chestnut (maroni) stalls that pop up throughout Austria, while Kartoffelpuffer are potato pancakes usually made in a coal stove, which can be served with different toppings.

Bratwurst with Sauerkraut

Of course the traditional sausage in Austria would also be present in some family homes on Christmas year – even if it’s not that common to eat red meat in the date. You can serve it with sauerkraut and roasted potatoes.

A light meal

Some families prefer to keep it light and simple, serving breads, cold cuts (preferably nothing with red meat due to the religious date, but smoked salmon is a good option), and pates.

The type of meal you should could or should expect to get really depends on personal (or family) preference. Ask ahead if your guests have any dietary restrictions and be prepared to be served any of these delicious traditional dishes (it’s also ok to let the host know if you have any preferences or special dietary requirements).

AUSTRIAN TRADITIONS

Why Nikolaustag is celebrated before Christmas – and where to see him in Austria

Each December 6th, children in Austria celebrate 'St. Nikolaus Day'. But why does the Santa look-alike come so early and why do all the children place their shoes outside their front doors the evening before?

Published: 6 December 2022 12:10 CET
Why Nikolaustag is celebrated before Christmas - and where to see him in Austria

Is Nikolaus the same as Santa Claus?

Though they have similar outfits, Nikolaus (also known as Nikolo) is not to be confused with Santa Claus, who is not a figure of Austrian Christmas celebrations. Many religious families focus more on Nikolaus earlier in December to ensure that Christmas is actually about Jesus’ birth and not presents from an Americanised and commercialised Santa.

Who is Nikolaus, then?

Each year on December 6th, Austrians (and Germans) remember the death of Nicholas of Myra (now the Anatolia region of modern Turkey), who died on that day in 346. He was a Greek Christian bishop known for miracles and giving gifts secretly and is now the patron saint of little children, sailors, merchants and students.

Why do children set their shoes out on the night of December 5th? 

The custom began because the historical St. Nicholas had a reputation for leaving secret gifts, such as coins, in people’s shoes overnight. Kids traditionally put out their boots, though shoes or stockings will suffice for those without boots.

And the boots have to be polished first?

Definitely. Dirty boots are unacceptable. Children polish their shoes to show they’ve been good. They usually place just one boot outside their door, so they don’t appear too greedy, though.

What do naughty children get?

This depends on different family traditions. Sometimes Nikolaus only leaves a switch (of wood) in the boot, ostensibly for spankings, to show that the child doesn’t deserve a treat. In other families, a man disguised as St. Nicholas will visit the family or the child’s school alone or with his sinister-looking alter ego, Knecht Ruprecht, to question the children about their behaviour.

What does his outfit look like?

He is usually pictured with a long white beard, a bishop’s mitre and a red cloak, sometimes with a sack over his shoulder and a rod in his hand.

Does Nikolaus come again on Christmas Eve, then?

No. There is no Santa Claus or Father Christmas in Austria. Instead, it is the “Christkind” (literally Christ Child, or baby Jesus) who brings the presents on Christmas eve.

He looks much like a Cherubin and children are told that he brings the presents, rings a bell and lights up the Christmas tree. 

The whole experience may seem curious to those watching for the first time: kids are lured into a separate room and the adults run to get gifts from the secret hiding places, set up the scene, turn on the tree lights and turn off other lights. Some then ring a small bell and the children are surprised to learn that they barely missed the winged baby who brought all the gifts.  

Where can I see St Nikolaus?

Many cities organise walks and parades with St. Nikolaus, so it’s not uncommon to see him on his day or around it. For example, in Vienna, the city promotes the St. Nikolaus visits to markets. This is where you can find him:

On December 6th:

10-11 am Rochusmarkt, 1030 Wien

10-11 am Viktor-Adler-Markt, 1100 Wien

11:30-12:30 Naschmarkt, 1060 Wien

11:30-12:30 Hannovermarkt, 1200 Wien

01-2 pm Meidlinger Markt, 1120 Wien

01-2 pm Brunnenmarkt, 1160 Wien

02:30-3:30 pm Floridsdorfer Markt, 1210 Wien

02:30-3:30 pm Meiselmarkt, 1150 Wien

On December 7th:

01-2 pm: Vorgartenmarkt, 1020 Wien

02:30-3:30 pm  Karmelitermarkt, 1020 Wien

02:30-3:30 pm Kutschkermarkt, 1180 Wien

04-5 pm Volkertmarkt, 1020 Wien

 On December 15th:

02-03 pm: Matznermarkt, 1140 Wien

Frohen Nikolaustag!

