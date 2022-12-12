For members
AUSTRIAN TRADITIONS
Austrian Christmas dinner: The traditional foods and drinks for the festive season
As a traditionally Catholic country, Austria celebrates Christmas fully: with many typical dishes, beverages and meetings. Here are some of the best.
Published: 12 December 2022 16:58 CET
For members
AUSTRIAN TRADITIONS
Why Nikolaustag is celebrated before Christmas – and where to see him in Austria
Each December 6th, children in Austria celebrate 'St. Nikolaus Day'. But why does the Santa look-alike come so early and why do all the children place their shoes outside their front doors the evening before?
Published: 6 December 2022 12:10 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments