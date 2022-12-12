Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

Austria-UK flights delayed or cancelled after winter weather affects British airports

Airline companies in Austria have warned of possible cancellations and delays as winter weather makes travelling to and from UK airports difficult. Here are the affected flights and your rights.

Published: 12 December 2022 15:55 CET
Passengers wear protective masks at the Vienna International Airport on August 4, 2021. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Heavy snowfall and adverse weather conditions such as fog hit the UK on December 11th, causing significant disruption to local public transport and all airlines flying to and from the UK, including flights from and bound to Austria.

Airliners operating in Austria alerted to cancellations and delays as airport personnel were unable to reach certain UK airports and severe snow prevented airlines from taking off or landing at several British airports.

“Wizz Air has also been affected by these unexpected circumstances and has, unfortunately, had to cancel or severely postpone some of its flights to and from London Luton and London Gatwick airports”, the airline company said in a statement.

Several delays and cancellations are affecting Austria, especially at Vienna airport. Here are some of the flights affected:

  • OS 464 from Manchester – arrival to Vienna delayed
  • BA 682 from London – arrival to Salzburg delayed
  • BA 704 from London – arrival to Vienna cancelled
  • BA 705 from Vienna – arrival to London cancelled

Earlier on Monday and late on Sunday, several flights were cancelled or delayed due to the bad weather conditions. 

On December 11th, the Wizzair flight from London Gatwick to Vienna, which was scheduled to take off at 7:20 p.m., was cancelled. On Monday, December 12th, the flight departing at 5:20 a.m. from Vienna to London Gatwick and the flight departing at 8:35 a.m. from London Gatwick to Vienna were cancelled.

What are my rights if my flight has been cancelled or delayed?

If you are flying from Austria to the UK or from the UK but using an EU-based airline, then it is covered by EU legislation on passenger rights

In case of cancellation, you have the right to choose between getting your money back, getting the next available flight, or changing the booking completely for a later date, plus the right to assistance free of charge.

Your rights and compensation for delays will depend on the duration of the delay, the flight distance and the reasons for a delay.

You can read more about your rights HERE.

Other ways to claim compensation

Even if you are not entitled to compensation from the airline, there might be other ways to get refunds and money in case of flight cancellation and delays.

Besides using private travel insurance, many credit and debit card companies and banks offer automatic travel insurance if you purchase a ticket with them. 

In some cases, you might receive cash payment for delays and cancellations even when they were due to “exceptional circumstances”.

TRAVEL NEWS

UK border strikes threaten Christmas travel chaos to and from Austria

Planned industrial action by British border force staff is threatening to complicate or even ruin Christmas travel plans for thousands of people going between Austria and the UK over the festive period.

Published: 8 December 2022 10:51 CET
Updated: 8 December 2022 15:01 CET
UK border strikes threaten Christmas travel chaos to and from Austria

Travellers arriving at the UK’s biggest airports over the Christmas period could face severe delays entering the country and even risk having their flights cancelled as a result of strike action by British border force staff.

A senior UK Border Force official told Britain’s i newspaper that “travellers can expect long queues at the airports affected by the strikes. We’re looking at similar waits as when we had all the Covid protocol issues in summer 2021 when queues of 10 to 12 hours were not unusual.”

“Passengers should also expect flight cancellations due to staff shortages,” they added, “so should keep in touch with their airlines before travel.”

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) has voted for strike action over pay and conditions from December 23rd until the end of the year, with the exception of December 27th, that will affect all major UK airports.

The walkouts threaten to ruin Christmas travel plans for thousands of people coming from around the world, including Britons who live in Austria hoping to return home for the festive period, perhaps for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those wanting to enjoy a skiing Christmas break in Austria.

British media outlets estimate that as many as two million passengers have booked to fly in and out of Britain over the Christmas period on at least 10,000 flights scheduled to arrive at the affected airports.

Where are the walkouts?

Around 1000 Border Force staff are set to walk out from all of the UK’s busiest airports: Heathrow (Terminals 2,3,4 and 5), Gatwick, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff, and also the port of Newhaven.

The strikes will fundamentally affect passport checks for arrivals into Britain, as 75 percent of passport control staff are PCS union members.

Christmas is already one of the busiest travel times of the year, and walkouts from border staff are likely to cause severe delays and cancellations. Some British media outlets are even reporting that passengers could be left to wait on their planes on the runway, something that would then have a knock-on effect on other incoming flights.

Though passports aren’t usually checked on outbound flights, arriving aircraft often turn around and set off on their next outbound journey within an hour or two. If queues for arrivals become so bad that passengers are kept on the runway, outbound flights will be delayed and departures could be cancelled.

A Home Office spokesperson said in a statement that “passengers should be prepared for potential disruption.”

Various affected airports have made preemptive statements expecting major delays and cancellations.

“We expect it will be necessary for airlines to cancel some services on the days impacted by strike action to ensure the number of arriving passengers aligns with lower UK Border Force resources,” a spokesman from Manchester airport said in a statement. “Arriving passengers should also be prepared for much longer immigration queues on strike days, owing to reduced Border Force staffing levels.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “The Home Office advises that immigration and customs checks may take longer during peak times on strike days… Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airline before travelling.” they added.

The British Transport Minister, Baroness Vere, has said that “the government does have mitigations in place,” which is thought to include army personnel and volunteers filling in for the striking staff.

Travel to and from Austria

The border walkouts will affect travellers from across the world, but could hit those travelling to and from Austria particularly hard as there’s such a significant British population in Austria.

If there are delays in the UK, there could be a ripple effect (or last minute cancellations) in Austrian airports, particularly Vienna.

What if I have flights booked?

As the strike action has just been announced, normal cancellation rules still apply (for now) so don’t cancel your flight just yet. If your flight is cancelled by the airline, however, as is expected for many carriers in the coming weeks, your regular rights will apply, including the possibility of being flown via another route, even on another airline if necessary, and hotels should be provided if you are kept overnight.

However, it is worth noting that as Christmas is a peak travel period anyway, finding extra seats as flights are cancelled to soften the impact of the strikes may be difficult.

It remains to be seen if, when, and how many flights will be cancelled. Cancellations are expected by all major airports, who have advised that passengers check the status of their flights before travelling.

For those who are set on travelling, expect severe delays at passport control, and keep an eye on the status of your flight in the coming weeks. 

Here you can check more information on your rights as a traveller to/from the EU.

