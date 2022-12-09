For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austria fails to agree on gambling reform, Austria blocks Bulgaria and Romania from Schengen, energy prices at record levels and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 9 December 2022 08:50 CET
Electricity prices mightt be somewhat more moderate electricity prices this winter. (Photo by Krišjānis Kazaks / Unsplash)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Rent prices are up, Austria to block Romania and Bulgaria from Schengen, e-prescription approved and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 8 December 2022 08:21 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments