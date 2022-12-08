Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Austrian sanctuary to host freed Albanian brown bear

After more than two decades in a cage at an Albanian restaurant for diners to look at, brown bear Mark is heading towards a better life in an Austrian sanctuary.

Published: 8 December 2022 10:34 CET
Austrian sanctuary to host freed Albanian brown bear
This photograph taken on December 3, 2022, shows the brown bear Mark, inside his cage at a restaurant in Tirana.(Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP)

Until now, he has spent his life entertaining visitors to the Sofra e Ariut (Bear’s Table) restaurant in Tirana along with his sister Liza.

But on Wednesday, under heavy anaesthetic, he started his journey to the Aberbasch shelter in northern Austria, thanks to the Four Paws animal welfare group.

Their rescue operation came too late for his sister however. She died two years ago.

Both bears were brought to the restaurant as cubs two decades ago after their mother was shot dead, according to its then owners. There, they lived in the cage of some 100 square metres (1,075 square feet), with concrete floor, in poor conditions and on an inadequate diet, said Sajmir Shehu, the Four Paws project coordinator in Albania.

Left out in the open and at the mercy of extreme weather the bears were never allowed to hibernate, said Four Paws.

Now Mark, at 250 kilos (550 pounds) is overweight and has difficulties moving. Due to boredom and stress he has developed anxiety disorders, becoming aggressive and growling at the slightest noise. And his condition only worsened in 2020 when Liza died.

“Mark couldn’t stop crying for two or three months,” Hiqmet Murati, the bears’ keeper for 20 years, told AFP.

Their owners even let the pair mate, but none of the cubs survived because their stressed-out parents bit them to death, he added.

Wider problem in Albania

As a result of his ill-treatment, the bear needs emergency care to survive, said Shehu.

His poor diet and 20 years in a cage means he suffers from joint, muscle, eye and vital organs problems, said the Four Paws experts.

Once in the sanctuary, Mark will get the veterinary care and proper food he needs “so he can recover quickly and enjoy a life worthy of a bear”, said Shehu.

After more than two decades entertaining guests at an Albanian restaurant, brown bear Mark is heading towards a better life in an Austrian sanctuary. (Photo by Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP)

But this bear’s plight is not the only case that Four Paws has had to deal with, said Shehu, who is a biodiversity expert. This the 34th wild animal the organisation with help of its peers has moved out of Albania, he said.

“Urgent action is also needed against the growing illegal wildlife trade in the country,” said Four Paws coordinator Magdalena Scherk-Trettin. The authorities in Albania say they are considering opening a sanctuary for confiscated wild animals.

Four Paws says Mark is the last of Albania’s so-called “restaurant bears”.

But it added in a statement: “While Mark’s rescue is a significant milestone, bears in Albania are still in danger of being abused as pets or tourist attractions in the future without a change in legislation.”

Big cats too were being traded illegally and suffering from poor treatment from private owners, it added. The restaurant meanwhile will be removing the cage that held them the bears – but it will keep its name.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU court rejects Austria case against Hungary nuclear plant

The EU's second highest court on Wednesday rejected a complaint by Austria against a European Commission decision to approve the expansion of a nuclear plant in neighbouring Hungary with Russian aid.

Published: 30 November 2022 13:16 CET
EU court rejects Austria case against Hungary nuclear plant

Staunchly anti-nuclear Austria lodged the legal complaint in 2018 after the European Union’s executive arm allowed the expansion of the Paks nuclear plant outside the Hungarian capital Budapest with a 10-billion-euro ($12.4 billion) Russian loan.

The plant is Hungary’s only nuclear facility and supplies around 40 percent of its electricity needs.

In its decision the commission judged that the project met EU rules on state aid, but Austria disputed this.

The General Court of the EU ruled Wednesday that “member states are free to determine the composition of their own energy mix and that the Commission cannot require that state financing be allocated to alternative energy sources.”

READ ALSO: Why is Austria so anti nuclear power? 

Hungary aims to have two new reactors enter service by 2030, more than doubling the plant’s current capacity with the 12.5-billion-euro construction. The Paks plant was built with Soviet-era technology in the 1980s during Hungary’s communist period. 

The construction of two new reactors is part of a 2014 deal struck between Hungary’s right-wing Prime Minister Victor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The work is carried out by Moscow’s state-owned nuclear agency Rosatom.

The details of the deal have been classified for 30 years for “national security reasons” with critics alleging this could conceal corruption.

READ ALSO: Reader question: What are the chances of blackouts in Austria this winter?

Since the late 1970s, Austria has been fiercely anti-nuclear, starting with an unprecedented vote by its population that prevented the country’s only plant from providing a watt of power.

Last month, the Alpine EU member filed a complaint with the European Court of Justice over the bloc’s decision to label nuclear power as green.

In 2020, the top EU court threw out an appeal by Austria to find British government subsidies for the nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point in breach of the bloc’s state aid rules.

SHOW COMMENTS