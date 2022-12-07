For members
WORKING IN AUSTRIA
What is the ‘friendship economy’ in Austria and how does it work?
The so-called 'friendship economy' in Austria impacts many aspects of daily life, from getting a job to securing a dream apartment. Here’s how it works and why it might be changing.
Published: 7 December 2022 16:53 CET
Sometimes in Austria, it's not about what you know, but who you know. (Photo by fauxels / Pexels)
For members
MONEY
How much do you need to earn for a good life in Austria?
Austria is known as a country with a high standard of living, but it also comes with a high cost of living. Here’s an overview of what you can expect to earn in Austria.
Published: 30 November 2022 14:24 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 09:09 CET
Updated: 3 December 2022 09:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments