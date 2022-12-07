For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
From suggestions of nationalisation at OMV to an Austrian arrested in a huge police operation in Germany, here's a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday.
Published: 7 December 2022 09:48 CET
A roundup of the latest news in Austria - there are suggestions that OMV's gas trading subsidiary should be nationalised. Photo by Dimitry Anikin / Unsplash
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Paediatricians warn of respiratory diseases, ex-Wirecard CEO to go on trial, Austria to seize cars from illegal road racers and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 6 December 2022 08:18 CET
