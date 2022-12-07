Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

OMV proposes nationalising gas trading

OMV, Austria’s partially state-owned energy company, has suggested temporarily nationalising OMV Gas Marketing and Trading (OMGT), the gas trading subsidiary of the company. This would mean the state would then be responsible for the bulk procurement of gas the associated price risk. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has reacted cautiously to the suggestions and said he will not “interfere in operational matters”, reports ORF.

Brunner also added that Austria is well prepared for this winter in terms of gas supply, but they are examining how the supply can be secured for the following winters.

One Austrian arrested in German Reichsbürgerszene operation

Germany deployed around 3,000 police officers on Wednesday morning in a raid on the so-called Reich Citizen’s Scene (Reichsbürgerszene). Police confirmed 25 people were arrested, including one person from Austria, and there are suspicions the group was planning a coup.

Reich Citizens are people who do not recognise the Federal Republic of Germany and its democratic structures. They often refuse to pay taxes and are usually in conflict with authorities. It is believed there are around 21,000 followers of the Reich Citizen’s Scene, which is described as a right-wing terrorist organisation.

Lower Austria’s governor appears at corruption investigation committee again

Lower Austria’s governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) has been called to the ÖVP corruption investigation committee again. Mikl-Leitner was already appeared last week, but due to numerous debates on the rules of procedure and delays, she has been called up again. It is expected that Mikl-Leitner will be asked to explain the workings of a network of party clubs in Lower Austria and campaign methods. FPÖ parliamentary group leader Christian Hafenecker accuses the ÖVP of exploiting state institutions, according to ORF.

Weather

Today in Austria it will be mostly cloudy on the north side of the Alps with some rain or snowfall. There will be some sun in the south and gradually in the east, but persistent fog in some low lying regions. At times there will be brisk westerly winds from Upper Austria to northern Burgenland. The maximum temperature will range from ​-1C to 7C; at 2000m it will be around -6C.