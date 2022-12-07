Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

From suggestions of nationalisation at OMV to an Austrian arrested in a huge police operation in Germany, here's a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday.

Published: 7 December 2022 09:48 CET
OMV Oil Refinery
A roundup of the latest news in Austria - there are suggestions that OMV's gas trading subsidiary should be nationalised. Photo by Dimitry Anikin / Unsplash
  • OMV proposes nationalising gas trading

OMV, Austria’s partially state-owned energy company, has suggested temporarily nationalising OMV Gas Marketing and Trading (OMGT), the gas trading subsidiary of the company. This would mean the state would then be responsible for the bulk procurement of gas the associated price risk. Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) has reacted cautiously to the suggestions and said he will not “interfere in operational matters”, reports ORF.

Brunner also added that Austria is well prepared for this winter in terms of gas supply, but they are examining how the supply can be secured for the following winters.

  • One Austrian arrested in German Reichsbürgerszene operation

Germany deployed around 3,000 police officers on Wednesday morning in a raid on the so-called Reich Citizen’s Scene (Reichsbürgerszene). Police confirmed 25 people were arrested, including one person from Austria, and there are suspicions the group was planning a coup.

Reich Citizens are people who do not recognise the Federal Republic of Germany and its democratic structures. They often refuse to pay taxes and are usually in conflict with authorities. It is believed there are around 21,000 followers of the Reich Citizen’s Scene, which is described as a right-wing terrorist organisation.

Saying the right thing at the right time is usually a good way to sound like you belong somewhere. And in Austria, you can start from the first moment you meet someone. Here’s a selection of Austrian greetings and their meanings to help you sound more like a local in the Alpine Republic.

  • Lower Austria’s governor appears at corruption investigation committee again

Lower Austria’s governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) has been called to the ÖVP corruption investigation committee again. Mikl-Leitner was already appeared last week, but due to numerous debates on the rules of procedure and delays, she has been called up again. It is expected that Mikl-Leitner will be asked to explain the workings of a network of party clubs in Lower Austria and campaign methods. FPÖ parliamentary group leader Christian Hafenecker accuses the ÖVP of exploiting state institutions, according to ORF.

  • Weather

Today in Austria it will be mostly cloudy on the north side of the Alps with some rain or snowfall. There will be some sun in the south and gradually in the east, but persistent fog in some low lying regions. At times there will be brisk westerly winds from Upper Austria to northern Burgenland. The maximum temperature will range from ​-1C to 7C; at 2000m it will be around -6C.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Paediatricians warn of respiratory diseases, ex-Wirecard CEO to go on trial, Austria to seize cars from illegal road racers and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 6 December 2022 08:18 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
  • Paediatricians warn of respiratory diseases 

Influenza, Covid, colds and, above all, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV): these viruses are pushing paediatric wards and hospital doctors to their limits. 

It’s being exacerbated by the acute shortage of paediatricians and supply problems with medicines, broadcaster ORF reported.

The Viennese paediatrician Peter Voitl told Austrian media that what is happening in his and other paediatricians’ practices is “unbelievable”. 

“Countless children” are currently coming into the practice – and because the children’s departments of the hospitals are also at their limits, many can “currently only be treated as outpatients”. But they actually need appropriate treatment and monitoring in the hospital, he added.

Voitl has appealed to people to get vaccinated against influenza. This is because multiple infections – and thus an illness from both RSV and influenza – is also possible.

  • Five books to read to understand Austria

Austria is a small landlocked country of about 9 million residents, but it was once a powerful (and enormous) empire. How did that change? Here are five books that can help you understand the country as it is now.

  • Ex-Wirecard CEO goes on trial over ‘unparalleled’ fraud

Austrian-born Markus Braun and two other former Wirecard executives will appear in the courtroom Thursday on charges of commercial gang fraud, breach of trust, market manipulation and accounting manipulation.

Once hailed as a standard-bearer for the German tech industry, Wirecard imploded spectacularly in 2020 after admitting that €1.9 billion missing from its accounts probably didn’t exist.

The Munich district court has scheduled 100 court dates for the mammoth trial, The Local Germany reported.

Braun, who has been in custody for over two years, denies any wrongdoing.

The 53-year-old has pointed the finger at Wirecard’s fugitive former chief operating officer, Jan Marsalek, a shadowy figure with alleged ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

  • Austria to seize cars from illegal road racers

Austria announced plans on Monday to toughen legislation looking to curb illegal street races in the country, including the seizure of vehicles, as The Local reported.

“If you don’t have a car anymore, you can’t race”, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said on Monday when the government announced plans to toughen legislation against illegal street racing. 

According to the government’s plans, drivers in Austria who are found guilty of extreme speeding will have their cars seized and auctioned off. In addition, the administration wants to deter what they called “boy racers” by threatening to take away their prize possession.

If someone drives more than 60 kilometres per hour above the speed limit within a local area – or 70 kilometres per hour outside it – the car will, in future, be confiscated by the police directly on the spot. The driver’s licence will also be taken away.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Rain or snow will continue to fall at times, especially in the northern regions, with the snow line at 300 to 900m, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

On the other hand, there is widespread sunny weather in the west and south, with only a little cloud cover. 

There will be a light to moderate wind from the west. In the east, wind could be brisk in some areas. The daily high temperature ranges between 3C and 9C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

