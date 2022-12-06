For members
Why Nikolaustag is celebrated before Christmas – and where to see him in Austria
Each December 6th, children in Austria celebrate 'St. Nikolaus Day'. But why does the Santa look-alike come so early and why do all the children place their shoes outside their front doors the evening before?
Published: 6 December 2022 12:10 CET
Children and their parents listen to Saint Nicholas (R) and his helper Krampus (front C) at Bad Mitterndorf, Styria, Austria on December 5, 2022.(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Austrian Christmas traditions: The festive dates you need to know
Catholics celebrate the first Sunday of Advent this weekend, and Austrians are ready for the season with crowns, demon-like creatures lurking, and a winged baby that brings children toys.
Published: 23 November 2022 14:54 CET
