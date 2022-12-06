Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Paediatricians warn of respiratory diseases

Influenza, Covid, colds and, above all, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV): these viruses are pushing paediatric wards and hospital doctors to their limits.

It’s being exacerbated by the acute shortage of paediatricians and supply problems with medicines, broadcaster ORF reported.

The Viennese paediatrician Peter Voitl told Austrian media that what is happening in his and other paediatricians’ practices is “unbelievable”.

“Countless children” are currently coming into the practice – and because the children’s departments of the hospitals are also at their limits, many can “currently only be treated as outpatients”. But they actually need appropriate treatment and monitoring in the hospital, he added.

Voitl has appealed to people to get vaccinated against influenza. This is because multiple infections – and thus an illness from both RSV and influenza – is also possible.

Ex-Wirecard CEO goes on trial over ‘unparalleled’ fraud

Austrian-born Markus Braun and two other former Wirecard executives will appear in the courtroom Thursday on charges of commercial gang fraud, breach of trust, market manipulation and accounting manipulation.

Once hailed as a standard-bearer for the German tech industry, Wirecard imploded spectacularly in 2020 after admitting that €1.9 billion missing from its accounts probably didn’t exist.

The Munich district court has scheduled 100 court dates for the mammoth trial, The Local Germany reported.

Braun, who has been in custody for over two years, denies any wrongdoing.

The 53-year-old has pointed the finger at Wirecard’s fugitive former chief operating officer, Jan Marsalek, a shadowy figure with alleged ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

Austria to seize cars from illegal road racers

Austria announced plans on Monday to toughen legislation looking to curb illegal street races in the country, including the seizure of vehicles, as The Local reported.

“If you don’t have a car anymore, you can’t race”, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said on Monday when the government announced plans to toughen legislation against illegal street racing.

According to the government’s plans, drivers in Austria who are found guilty of extreme speeding will have their cars seized and auctioned off. In addition, the administration wants to deter what they called “boy racers” by threatening to take away their prize possession.

If someone drives more than 60 kilometres per hour above the speed limit within a local area – or 70 kilometres per hour outside it – the car will, in future, be confiscated by the police directly on the spot. The driver’s licence will also be taken away.

Weather

Rain or snow will continue to fall at times, especially in the northern regions, with the snow line at 300 to 900m, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

On the other hand, there is widespread sunny weather in the west and south, with only a little cloud cover.

There will be a light to moderate wind from the west. In the east, wind could be brisk in some areas. The daily high temperature ranges between 3C and 9C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].