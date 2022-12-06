Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Paediatricians warn of respiratory diseases, ex-Wirecard CEO to go on trial, Austria to seize cars from illegal road racers and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 6 December 2022 08:18 CET
Paediatricians warn of respiratory diseases and recommend vaccination (Photo by CDC on Unsplash)
  • Paediatricians warn of respiratory diseases 

Influenza, Covid, colds and, above all, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV): these viruses are pushing paediatric wards and hospital doctors to their limits. 

It’s being exacerbated by the acute shortage of paediatricians and supply problems with medicines, broadcaster ORF reported.

The Viennese paediatrician Peter Voitl told Austrian media that what is happening in his and other paediatricians’ practices is “unbelievable”. 

“Countless children” are currently coming into the practice – and because the children’s departments of the hospitals are also at their limits, many can “currently only be treated as outpatients”. But they actually need appropriate treatment and monitoring in the hospital, he added.

Voitl has appealed to people to get vaccinated against influenza. This is because multiple infections – and thus an illness from both RSV and influenza – is also possible.

  • Five books to read to understand Austria

Austria is a small landlocked country of about 9 million residents, but it was once a powerful (and enormous) empire. How did that change? Here are five books that can help you understand the country as it is now.

  • Ex-Wirecard CEO goes on trial over ‘unparalleled’ fraud

Austrian-born Markus Braun and two other former Wirecard executives will appear in the courtroom Thursday on charges of commercial gang fraud, breach of trust, market manipulation and accounting manipulation.

Once hailed as a standard-bearer for the German tech industry, Wirecard imploded spectacularly in 2020 after admitting that €1.9 billion missing from its accounts probably didn’t exist.

The Munich district court has scheduled 100 court dates for the mammoth trial, The Local Germany reported.

Braun, who has been in custody for over two years, denies any wrongdoing.

The 53-year-old has pointed the finger at Wirecard’s fugitive former chief operating officer, Jan Marsalek, a shadowy figure with alleged ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

  • Austria to seize cars from illegal road racers

Austria announced plans on Monday to toughen legislation looking to curb illegal street races in the country, including the seizure of vehicles, as The Local reported.

“If you don’t have a car anymore, you can’t race”, Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) said on Monday when the government announced plans to toughen legislation against illegal street racing. 

According to the government’s plans, drivers in Austria who are found guilty of extreme speeding will have their cars seized and auctioned off. In addition, the administration wants to deter what they called “boy racers” by threatening to take away their prize possession.

If someone drives more than 60 kilometres per hour above the speed limit within a local area – or 70 kilometres per hour outside it – the car will, in future, be confiscated by the police directly on the spot. The driver’s licence will also be taken away.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Rain or snow will continue to fall at times, especially in the northern regions, with the snow line at 300 to 900m, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

On the other hand, there is widespread sunny weather in the west and south, with only a little cloud cover. 

There will be a light to moderate wind from the west. In the east, wind could be brisk in some areas. The daily high temperature ranges between 3C and 9C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria faces 'Grüß Gott' vs 'Guten Tag' debate, Nazi material found during investigations on FPÖ, Vienna's €200 energy bonus and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 5 December 2022 08:11 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
  • The ‘Grüß Gott’ vs. ‘Guten Tag’ debate

A curious debate was sparked in the Austrian parliament, newspaper Der Standard reported. 

On Wednesday, the Lower Austrian ÖVP regional manager Bernhard Ebner took his turn as a respondent during the parliamentary inquiry committee investigating alleged corruption allegations against his centre-right party. 

Ebner had begun his appearance with a “Grüß Gott”, to which SPÖ parliamentary group leader Kai Jan Krainer is said to have “briskly replicated”: “In Vienna, it’s not Grüß Gott, but Guten Tag.” The ÖVP was quick to comment that “Whoever says ‘Grüß Gott’ is now verbally attacked by the SPÖ.” 

 But what is the difference between these greetings?

‘Grüß Got’ is widespread in the Catholic German-speaking area: in Austria, in the German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, and in South Tyrol. Strictly speaking, it means: “God greets you”. It is similar to “Pfiat di Gott”, which comes from “Behüt dich Gott” or the Swiss “Grüezi”. Initially, these phrases meant a blessing.

The spiritual background leads to the fact that “Grüß Gott” is still used today primarily by religiously influenced, more conservative people. On the other hand, more secular, left-oriented people tend to use different formulations such as “Begrüße Sie” (Greetings) or  “Guten Tag” (Good day).

However, the way of greeting currently gives less clear information about worldview and political affiliation. “Grüß Gott” often has as little to do with religion as “Gott sei Dank” (thank God). 

Additionally, less formal forms of address, such as the more friendly “Hallo” or its English counterpart “Hi”, are steadily finding their way into everyday speech. Amicable greeting idioms such as “Griaß di/eich” or “Servus” also remain popular. 

  • Everything that’s new in Vienna in December

From new energy bonuses being sent out to important trials and major events, here are the important changes, dates and events happening in Vienna in December.

  • Nazi material found during investigations on FPÖ

During the house searches in connection with the FPÖ finance affair in Graz in October, material with Nazi connection was also seized, broadcaster ORF reported. However, it is still unclear whether the material can be attributed to former FPÖ politicians.

On October 15th, house searches were carried out at 12 addresses in connection with the financial scandal surrounding opaque money flows at the Graz FPÖ. 

At the time, the investigators were targeting former FPÖ deputy mayor Mario Eustacchio, ex-club chairman Armin Sippel, ex-finance officer Matthias Eder and three other people, party-affiliated associations and fraternities.

  • Applications are now open for the €200 Vienna energy bonus

Monday marks the official start of the Vienna Energy Bonus and households can apply for a subsidy of €200.

With this measure, in addition to the subsidies provided by the federal government, the City of Vienna wants to help the citizens of the national capital because of the increase in energy prices and living costs.

  • Austria finishes 8-wing luge weekend in World Cup

Austria received gold medals in all five races this Sunday to finish a perfect 8-8 weekend in the World Cup luge season. The hosting country also won three races on Saturday. 

Austrians took the top four spots in the men’s singles, and Nico Gleirscher was first also in the men’s spring (with Austrian Wolfgang Kindl second in both races). Madeleine Egle won the women’s sprint, while Selina Egle and Lara Kipp won the first World Cup women’s doubles sprint race on Sunday.

Yannick Müller and Armin Frauscher won the men’s doubles sprint. 

The series now moves to North America in the coming weekend.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The snow line lies between 700m in Vorarlberg and 1400m in parts of Carinthia, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. By evening it will also start to rain or snow in Salzburg and Upper Styria. 

In the other regions, it will remain predominantly dry until the evening. High temperatures during the day are 3C to 8C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

