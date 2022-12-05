For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austria faces 'Grüß Gott' vs 'Guten Tag' debate, Nazi material found during investigations on FPÖ, Vienna's €200 energy bonus and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 5 December 2022 08:11 CET
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Inquiry commission on Wien Energie begins, verdict on Leonie-case expected for today, province leaders meeting and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 2 December 2022 07:56 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments