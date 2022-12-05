Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria faces 'Grüß Gott' vs 'Guten Tag' debate, Nazi material found during investigations on FPÖ, Vienna's €200 energy bonus and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 5 December 2022 08:11 CET
Pictured is a smart meter in Norway.
Pictured is a smart meter. Photo by Arthur Lambillotte on Unsplash
  • The ‘Grüß Gott’ vs. ‘Guten Tag’ debate

A curious debate started in the Austrian parliament, as the newspaper Der Standard reported. 

On Wednesday, the Lower Austrian ÖVP regional manager Bernhard Ebner took his turn as a respondent during the parliamentary inquiry committee investigating alleged corruption allegations against his centre-right party. 

Ebner had begun his appearance with a “Grüß Gott”, to which SPÖ parliamentary group leader Kai Jan Krainer is said to have “briskly replicated”: “In Vienna, it’s not Grüß Gott, but Guten Tag.” The ÖVP was quick to comment that “Whoever says ‘Grüß Gott’ is now verbally attacked by the SPÖ.” 

But what is the difference between these greetings?

‘Grüß Got’ is widespread in the Catholic German-speaking area: in Austria, in the German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, and in South Tyrol. Strictly speaking, it means: “God greets you”. It is similar to “Pfiat di Gott”, which comes from “Behüt dich Gott” or the Swiss “Grüezi”. Initially, these phrases meant a blessing.

The spiritual background leads to the fact that “Grüß Gott” is still used today primarily by religiously influenced, more conservative people. On the other hand, more secular, left-oriented people tend to use different formulations such as “Begrüße Sie” (Greetings) or  “Guten Tag” (Good day).

However, the way of greeting currently gives less clear information about worldview and political affiliation. “Grüß Gott” often has as little to do with religion as “Gott sei Dank” (thank God). 

Additionally, less formal forms of address, such as the more friendly “Hallo” or its English counterpart “Hi”, are steadily finding their way into everyday speech. Amicable greeting idioms such as “Griaß di/eich” or “Servus” also remain popular. 

  • Everything that’s new in Vienna in December

From new energy bonuses being sent out to important trials and major events, here are the important changes, dates and events happening in Vienna in December.

  • Nazi material found during investigations on FPÖ

During the house searches in connection with the FPÖ finance affair in Graz in October, material with Nazi connection was also seized, broadcaster ORF reported. However, it is still unclear whether the material can be attributed to former FPÖ politicians.

On 15 October, house searches were carried out at a total of twelve addresses in connection with the financial scandal surrounding opaque money flows at the Graz FPÖ. 

At the time, the investigators were targeting former FPÖ deputy mayor Mario Eustacchio, ex-club chairman Armin Sippel, ex-finance officer Matthias Eder and three other people, party-affiliated associations and fraternities.

  • Applications are now open for the €200 Vienna energy bonus

Monday marks the official start of the Vienna Energy Bonus and households can apply for a subsidy of €200.

With this measure, in addition to the subsidies provided by the federal government, the City of Vienna wants to help the citizens of the national capital because of the increase in energy prices and living costs.

  • Austria finishes 8-wing luge weekend in World Cup

Austria received gold medals in all five races this Sunday to finish a perfect 8-8 weekend in the World Cup luge season. The hosting country also won three races on Saturday. 

Austrians took the top four spots in the men’s singles, and Nico Gleirscher was first also in the men’s spring (with Austrian Wolfgang Kindl second in both races). Madeleine Egle won the women’s sprint, while Selina Egle and Lara Kipp won the first World Cup women’s doubles sprint race on Sunday.

Yannick Müller and Armin Frauscher won the men’s doubles sprint. 

The series now moves to North America in the coming weekend.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG
 

The snow line lies between 700m in Vorarlberg and 1400m in parts of Carinthia, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMg said. By evening it will also start to rain or snow in Salzburg and Upper Styria. 

In the other regions, it will remain predominantly dry until the evening. High temperatures during the day are 3C to 8C.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Inquiry commission on Wien Energie begins, verdict on Leonie-case expected for today, province leaders meeting and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 2 December 2022 07:56 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
  • Austria starts inquiry committee over Wien Energie

Starting on Friday at 10 am at the Vienna City Hall, the City Council’s investigative commission on the Wien Energie case will meet every two weeks.

On the initiative of the centre-right Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), it will investigate the events surrounding the dramatic financial needs of Wien Energie that became known in the summer. The commission can summon people to testify and request documents. 

They will focus on two issues. 

The first concerns the extent to which Mayor Michael Ludwig and City Finance Councillor Peter Hanke have exercised their ownership rights regarding Wien Energie, which is wholly owned by the city via Wiener Stadtwerke. Specifically, the commission wants to know whether the two SPÖ politicians reacted in time and appropriately to the price increases in the electricity markets in the summer. 

The second matter revolves around Ludwig’s emergency powers as head of the city, with which he granted Wien Energie loans totalling €1.4 billion. It is to be clarified whether this procedure was legally compliant and whether Ludwig should have informed committees such as the City Senate earlier.

READ ALSO: Why did Wien Energie ask for €6 billion from the Austrian government?

  • Austrian citizenship: Can you be rejected because of a driving offence?

Naturalisation processes may be on the rise in Austria, but citizenship is still hard to get, and any mistake could mean you miss out on the opportunity. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Verdict on the case of the death of 13-year old that shocked Austria expected on Friday

The court case about the killed 13-year-old, Leonie W., is coming to an end, with a verdict expected on Friday. 

Zubaidullah R. (24), Ibraulhaq A. (19) and Ali H. (20) allegedly mixed ecstasy tablets into a drink for Leonie W. and then raped her in June 2021, according to prosecutors. The girl did not survive. She died of a fatal triple overdose and by suffocation inside the apartment of one of the defendants in Vienna-Donaustadt.

The men all admitted to having had sexual intercourse with a minor. However, they claim it had been consensual.

The verdicts are expected on Friday. In case of a guilty verdict, Zubaidullah R. could face ten, 20 years or life as he was older than 21 at the time of the alleged crime. Ibraulhaq A. and Ali H. each face up to 20 years.

READ ALSO: Fall-Leonie: charges filed in case of death of a 13-year-old girl in Vienna

  • Province leaders to meet in Vienna

Vienna’s mayor – and provincial governor – Michael Ludwig (SPÖ), is hosting a conference with the provincial governors on Friday. 

At the meeting in Vienna’s City Hall, the heads of the provinces will discuss, among other things, fiscal matters, broadcaster ORF reported. They had already announced in advance that they wanted a bigger slice of the revenue shares in future. But the energy crisis is also a “central focus”.

“Rising energy prices and their consequences for the economy and society are among the greatest current challenges”, the provincial governors said in a joint statement on Thursday. 

The conference will, therefore, also discuss a motion calling on the federal government to present “as soon as possible” an energy protection umbrella for business and labour as well as all households to cushion the high energy costs for Austria’s companies.

READ ALSO: Vienna Energy Bonus: How to get a €200 payout

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Dense clouds will cover the sky; in the south, there may be some sleet and snow at low altitudes, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

The snow line will be between 500 and 900m above sea level in the west. In the afternoon, the snowfall will decrease in the south. In the northern half, it may continue to snow a little.

Towards evening the snowfall will stop almost everywhere. The wind will be mostly light in the east, partly moderate from northeast to southeast. Daytime highs are between 0C and 5C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

