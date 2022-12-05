Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Grüß Gott vs. Guten Tag: What’s the difference in Austria?

In Austria there are several different ways to greet someone. But a debate has erupted over the use of “Grüß Gott” instead of "Guten Tag". Here's what you need to know.

Published: 5 December 2022 09:35 CET
Grüß Gott vs. Guten Tag: What's the difference in Austria?
The "Grüß Gott" vs. "Guten Tag" debate is about more than a simple greeting in Austria. (Photo by fauxels / Pexels)

What’s happening?

A greeting from a politician in Vienna has sparked a fierce debate in the Austrian parliament.

On Wednesday, the Lower Austrian ÖVP regional manager Bernhard Ebner took his turn as a respondent during the parliamentary inquiry committee investigating alleged corruption allegations against his centre-right party. 

Ebner had begun his appearance with a “Grüß Gott”, to which SPÖ parliamentary group leader Kai Jan Krainer is said to have “briskly replicated”: “In Vienna, it’s not Grüß Gott, but Guten Tag.” The ÖVP was quick to comment that “Whoever says ‘Grüß Gott’ is now verbally attacked by the SPÖ.” 

READ MORE: All churned up: Austrian oat milk ad draws farmers’ ire

What’s the difference between these greetings?

‘Grüß Got’ is widespread in the Catholic German-speaking area: in Austria, in the German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, and in South Tyrol. Strictly speaking, it means: “God greets you”. It is similar to “Pfiat di Gott”, which comes from “Behüt dich Gott” or the Swiss “Grüezi”. Initially, these phrases meant a blessing.

The spiritual background leads to the fact that “Grüß Gott” is still used today primarily by religiously influenced, more conservative people. On the other hand, more secular, left-oriented people tend to use different formulations such as “Begrüße Sie” (Greetings) or  “Guten Tag” (Good day).

However, the way of greeting currently gives less clear information about worldview and political affiliation. “Grüß Gott” often has as little to do with religion as “Gott sei Dank” (thank God). 

READ ALSO: ‘Bad-tempered locals’: Vienna ranked the world’s ‘unfriendliest city’

Additionally, less formal forms of address, such as the more friendly “Hallo” or its English counterpart “Hi”, are steadily finding their way into everyday speech. Amicable greeting idioms such as “Griaß di/eich” or “Servus” also remain popular. 

So what does this have to do with Austrian politics?

The “Grüß Gott”-“Guten Tag” debate is about more than a greeting. It’s a reflection of the current strained relationship between two of the main political parties in Austria, according to Der Standard.

It also reflects the difference in attitudes (and politics) between the cities and more rural areas in Austria. Plus, how a simple greeting can be viewed as a symbol of ideology.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

All churned up: Austrian oat milk ad draws farmers’ ire

Austrian farmers were left fuming after an advert for winter tourism featured oat -instead of cow's- milk, in what industry representatives sourly slammed as an "affront to Tyrolean farmers".

Published: 2 December 2022 10:57 CET
All churned up: Austrian oat milk ad draws farmers' ire

The commercial was to promote Austria’s western Tyrol region, renowned for its rolling pastures and rugged peaks that are a magnet for winter sports lovers.

In the ad, a hairy, horned mythical figure called “Percht” — known for driving out winters in Alpine folklore — is invited into a Tyrolean mountain hut for a warming drink after returning a young girl’s glove that he found in the snow.

But it is the next scene that had farmers in a froth — when the “Percht” creature orders a “latte macchiato with oat milk”.

READ ALSO: Austrian Christmas traditions: The festive dates you need to know

“It can’t be that a promotional video for Tyrol features ‘oat milk’ and not the very own, genuine Tyrolean milk,” Josef Hechenberger, president of the Tyrolean Chamber of Agriculture said in a statement.

The ad is an “affront to Tyrolean farmers”, he added. 

Another regional Chamber of Agriculture and the Tyrolean Farmers’ Union had also voiced complaints, arguing that dairy-related names such as “oat milk” were banned by the European Union in adverts because they do not contain dairy products.

The uproar led to the advert which runs just over one minute long being pulled.

Tourism marketing organisation Tirol Werbung that commissioned the promotional video said the aim was to portray local hospitality and open-mindedness.

But it acknowledged that the underlying message that every preference and lifestyle is welcome in Tyrol had been lost on some viewers.

The ad called “Come as you are — in Tyrol everybody is welcome” was originally designed to cater to “modern, urban” clientele, for whom “climate protection is important” and who might be lactose-intolerant, Tirol Werbung’s communications chief Patricio Hetfleisch told AFP Thursday.

READ ALSO: Austrian clichés: How true are these ten stereotypes?

The punchline was that “every lifestyle and each preference, ranging from gender to food” would be welcomed with hospitality in Tyrol, Hetfleisch said.

“Obviously the punchline could not be decoded by some,” he added.

The commercial only aired for around 10 days before being suspended earlier this week due to criticism, Hetfleisch said.

Hashtags and memes surrounding the row are still trending in Austria.

It was originally shot in 2019 and produced by a Berlin-based creative film production agency.

SHOW COMMENTS