Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Inquiry commission on Wien Energie begins, verdict on Leonie-case expected for today, province leaders meeting and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 2 December 2022 07:56 CET
A woman builds a snowman in Vienna - parts of Austria could see snowfall today. (Photo by HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Start of the electricity price brake in Austria, inflation to drop slightly in November, Austrian released from Iranian jail for medical treatment and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 1 December 2022 07:49 CET
