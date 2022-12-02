Have your say: Is it worth it enrolling your kids one of Vienna’s international schools?

International schools have the advantage of being standardised worldwide, ensuring that a child who will only spend a few years in that country will receive an education that will allow them to continue studying elsewhere later.
Many parents also see these schools as a great way for their children to speak English in a German-speaking country.
It may also seem more straightforward and comfortable to sign up for a school where you won’t have to worry about understanding the principal or that has the same values as you plainly stated on their websites.
There are undoubtedly many advantages to enrolling in an international school, but they come with a hefty price tag, especially compared to Austria’s public school system.
Besides one-off or biannual fees – for everything from school trips to lunches and admission fees) tuition fees can set parents back from €10,000 to €25,000 yearly.
Are they worth it? Is there a better more cheaper alternative? We want to hear from those of you who have experience of international schools.
Member comments