WHAT'S ON IN VIENNA

What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find dog Christmas Market, here are some ideas.

Published: 1 December 2022 15:36 CET
Vienna's Belvedere palace is turning 300 years old (Photo by Andreas ***** on Unsplash)

300 years of the Belvedere Museum

One of Austria’s most beautiful museums is turning 300 next year and the celebrations start this weekend. There will be a special exhibition on the history of the Belvedere from December 2nd to January 7th 2024. 

As an architectural ensemble as well as a museum, the Belvedere stood for staging power and representation throughout epochs: as a backdrop for court festivals, at times as a royal residence, but also as the scene of the signing of the Austrian State Treaty in 1955. In an extensive exhibition, the museum now deals with its changeable use.

You can find more information here.

Repair Café and breakfast pop-up

On Friday and Saturday, Breakfast Store Vienna will host a breakfast pop-up and repair café. 

On Friday, you’ll have the chance to have your favourite garments re-sewed by a seamstress over coffee, smoothies and cake and also make small DIY gifts. You can get your shirts printed and re-designed on Saturday, plus a delicious breakfast. 

Opening hours are Friday, from 2 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, from 10 am to 4pm.

You can find more information here.

Australian restaurant

A little bit of Oz in the heart of Vienna can be found at Billabong Foods & Drinks. The bar, located in the first district, is full of cool events (from World Cup viewings to pub quiz nights and live music). 

The kitchen offers plenty of dishes to snack and share, including nachos, fries, rings and fried chicken. There are also options for sandwiches, wraps, and huge stakes, including a Kangaroo filet in a red wine shallot sauce. The burger options have from meat and vegan to ostrich meat so that everyone can find their favourite dish. 

You can find more information here.

Christmas markets for dogs

There are two things the Viennese love: Christmas Markets and dogs. So Hundsgut Hewera, a dog training centre in district 11, is hosting a perfect combination of both: a dog Christmas market.

From 4 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday, you and your pup drop by and get some delicious treats, homemade baked cookies and even some punsch.

You can find more information here.

Ice skating season is on!

If you like ice skating – or want to try it out now that you are in Vienna – this is the season to do so. Many events are taking place over the weekend, including the Tag des Esilaufsports at the Wiener Eislaufverein (the famous Wiener Eistraum by the Rathaus opens only in January).

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna on weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or wondering where to find a date with Mozart, here are some ideas.

Published: 17 November 2022 14:26 CET
Updated: 19 November 2022 07:07 CET
Vienna’s Rathausplatz Christmas Market is opening

Vienna’s Christmas Market in front of the town hall is perhaps the most famous in the country. The winter wonderland, or “Viennese Christmas Dream” (Wiener Weihnachtstraum) opens for visitors this Saturday at 10 am.

In addition to familiar and popular offerings such as ice skating, Ferris wheel and merry-go-round rides, the traditional arts and crafts, mulled wine and food stalls, there are numerous new elements to discover. In 2022, there is a Kids Pavillion with a specific programme for children, new nativity scenes and a “heart tree” decorated with glowing hearts.

You can find more information here.

Hidden Mozart

A unique musical experience in the house of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Vienna. In this residence, Mozart enjoyed one of the most fruitful periods of his life, composing most of his significant works.

Through an interactive and intimate concert, Hidden Mozart invites visitors to discover the genius and enter the soul of one of the greatest composers in history. The whole thing is in English and a string quartet plays some of Mozart’s most iconic compositions.

You can find more information here.

Mi Barrio

If you want Latin American food, from burritos to arepas and churros, Mi Barrio is the place. The lovely restaurant serves delicious food that vegetarians and vegans will also enjoy. Traditional drinks, such as sangria and caipirinhas, are also part of the menu.

Plus, they host a series of events, from stand-up comedy nights to bachata evenings.

You can find more information here.

International Queer and Minorities Film Festival

It’s the final days for Vienna’s Queer & Minorities Film festivals, which this year takes place in a “hybrid” fashion, with cinema viewings and streaming. The organisers screen a carefully curated selection of features and documentaries depicting various sexual orientations, identities, and body norms.

There are screenings on Thursday (at 4 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm), Friday (5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm), Saturday (4 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm) and Sunday (3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm).

You can find more information here.

Wiener Rotkreuz Ball

The ball season is open. The Vienna Red Cross Ball takes place on November 18th to start the waltzing season. It will take place in the Vienna City Hall at 8:30 pm, with presentations from duo Rudi Roubinek and Porschat Madani, as well as Drag Queen Grazia Patricia.

Donations for the institution are open this year as always – and ticket earnings will also be donated to Red Cross and its partner’s projects.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

