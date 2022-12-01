What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

300 years of the Belvedere Museum

One of Austria’s most beautiful museums is turning 300 next year and the celebrations start this weekend. There will be a special exhibition on the history of the Belvedere from December 2nd to January 7th 2024.

As an architectural ensemble as well as a museum, the Belvedere stood for staging power and representation throughout epochs: as a backdrop for court festivals, at times as a royal residence, but also as the scene of the signing of the Austrian State Treaty in 1955. In an extensive exhibition, the museum now deals with its changeable use.

You can find more information here.

Repair Café and breakfast pop-up

On Friday and Saturday, Breakfast Store Vienna will host a breakfast pop-up and repair café.

On Friday, you’ll have the chance to have your favourite garments re-sewed by a seamstress over coffee, smoothies and cake and also make small DIY gifts. You can get your shirts printed and re-designed on Saturday, plus a delicious breakfast.

Opening hours are Friday, from 2 pm to 8 pm and Saturday, from 10 am to 4pm.

You can find more information here.

Australian restaurant

A little bit of Oz in the heart of Vienna can be found at Billabong Foods & Drinks. The bar, located in the first district, is full of cool events (from World Cup viewings to pub quiz nights and live music).

The kitchen offers plenty of dishes to snack and share, including nachos, fries, rings and fried chicken. There are also options for sandwiches, wraps, and huge stakes, including a Kangaroo filet in a red wine shallot sauce. The burger options have from meat and vegan to ostrich meat so that everyone can find their favourite dish.

You can find more information here.

Christmas markets for dogs

There are two things the Viennese love: Christmas Markets and dogs. So Hundsgut Hewera, a dog training centre in district 11, is hosting a perfect combination of both: a dog Christmas market.

From 4 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday, you and your pup drop by and get some delicious treats, homemade baked cookies and even some punsch.

You can find more information here.

Ice skating season is on!

If you like ice skating – or want to try it out now that you are in Vienna – this is the season to do so. Many events are taking place over the weekend, including the Tag des Esilaufsports at the Wiener Eislaufverein (the famous Wiener Eistraum by the Rathaus opens only in January).

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna on weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.