Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Start of electricity price brake in Austria

From Thursday, the electricity price brake will come into force for every household with a valid electricity contract and the effects should be seen in the electricity bills.

According to the government, the measure will save households an average of €500 a year.

The price of electricity will be subsidised up to a consumption of 2,900 kilowatt hours, the government said. Until that limit, it will cost only ten cents per kilowatt hour – the energy price from before the current energy crisis.



Above that consumption limit, people will have to pay market prices for what they consume.

Reader question: How to get a flu vaccination in Austria?

Austrian doctors and virologists have warned of a particularly strong flu wave this winter and recommend that people get vaccinated. Here’s how to get the shot in each province.

Flash estimate puts November inflation at 10.6 percent

The inflation rate for November 2022 is expected to be 10.6 %, according to calculations by Statistics Austria, as part of a flash estimate. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose by 0.3 %.

“After reaching 11.0% in October 2022, the highest inflation rate in 70 years, it is expected to ease to 10.6% in November 2022. This is mainly because the upward pressure on prices for the main inflation drivers, household energy and fuel, is weakening slightly”, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.



The index level of consumer price index and other results for November 2022 will be announced on December 16th 2022.

Austria welcomes Iran freeing Austrian for medical treatment

Vienna on Wednesday welcomed the release of an Austrian from prison in Iran to get medical treatment.



Massud Mossaheb, a 76-year-old Austrian citizen of Iranian origin who was jailed in Iran on charges of espionage, was freed last week. He has spent almost four years at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison.

“We have been raising the issue at the highest levels and we welcome that these diplomatic endeavours have now produced first results,” a foreign ministry spokeswoman said

“As far as we are concerned, we will continue with everything in our hands to work for a humanitarian solution in all cases of Austrians imprisoned.”

Two other Austrians are currently detained in Iran.

Austrian actress Christiane Hörbiger died aged 84

Christiane Hörbiger, one of Austria’s most beloved actresses, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, several Austrian media reported. She was one of the actress daughters of legendary Austrian actors Attila Hörbiger and Paula Wessely.

She had great successes with television series such as ‘Das Erbe der Guldenburgs’ or ‘Julia’, but also with cinema and television films such as Helmut Dietl’s award-winning satire ‘Schtonk’.

Hörbiger, known as the grande dame of Austrian cinema, also performed in theatres in the Alpine country and Europe.

The city of Graz promotes Counselling Café

Do you need information, advice, support with family or even neighbourhood issues? Do you need to learn how to get social benefits or care allowances? Do you have questions about allowances or the Senior:innencard? Or about the SozialCard? Do you need an overview of services for the disabled? Or do you have questions about compulsory training or youth coaching?

If so, you are welcome to the Beratungscafe, or counselling Café, an open counselling table on social issues promoted by the City of Graz.

Just drop by – without registration: the counselling service is free of charge and voluntary for children, young people and adults, the government said.

The counselling café takes place twice a month, on Wednesdays and the next date is December 7th from 2 pm to 4 pm at the SMZ Stadtteilzentrum Jakomini. You can see all the dates, times and addresses HERE.

Weather

Especially in the south, there will be dense cloud masses, and it will continue to rain and snow occasionally, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

The snowfall limits lie between 500 and 800m in the east during the day and in the south around 1000m. In the afternoon, the clouds will clear from the east. In Tyrol, the sun will even show up for a bit.

Early temperatures are minus 3C to plus 2C, while daytime highs are 1C to 6C.

