For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Start of the electricity price brake in Austria, inflation to drop slightly in November, Austrian released from Iranian jail for medical treatment and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 1 December 2022 07:49 CET
Inflation and price brake in the news today in Austria. Photo by Emil Kalibradov / Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Retail strike avoided as workers and companies reach salary deal, neonazis on trial, heating in Graz to increase and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 30 November 2022 07:56 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments