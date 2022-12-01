Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Start of the electricity price brake in Austria, inflation to drop slightly in November, Austrian released from Iranian jail for medical treatment and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 1 December 2022 07:49 CET
Empty wallet
Inflation and price brake in the news today in Austria. Photo by Emil Kalibradov / Unsplash
  • Start of electricity price brake in Austria

From Thursday, the electricity price brake will come into force for every household with a valid electricity contract and the effects should be seen in the electricity bills. 

According to the government, the measure will save households an average of €500 a year. 

The price of electricity will be subsidised up to a consumption of 2,900 kilowatt hours, the government said. Until that limit, it will cost only ten cents per kilowatt hour – the energy price from before the current energy crisis.

Above that consumption limit, people will have to pay market prices for what they consume.

READ ALSO: How could Austria’s new electricity price brake benefit you?

  • Reader question: How to get a flu vaccination in Austria?

Austrian doctors and virologists have warned of a particularly strong flu wave this winter and recommend that people get vaccinated. Here’s how to get the shot in each province.

  • Flash estimate puts November inflation at 10.6 percent

The inflation rate for November 2022 is expected to be 10.6 %, according to calculations by Statistics Austria, as part of a flash estimate. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose by 0.3 %.

“After reaching 11.0% in October 2022, the highest inflation rate in 70 years, it is expected to ease to 10.6% in November 2022. This is mainly because the upward pressure on prices for the main inflation drivers, household energy and fuel, is weakening slightly”, said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

The index level of consumer price index and other results for November 2022 will be announced on December 16th 2022.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: 10 ways to save money on your groceries in Austria

  •    Austria welcomes Iran freeing Austrian for medical treatment

Vienna on Wednesday welcomed the release of an  Austrian from prison in Iran to get medical treatment.

Massud Mossaheb, a 76-year-old Austrian citizen of Iranian origin who was jailed in Iran on charges of espionage, was freed last week. He has spent almost four years at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison.

“We have been raising the issue at the highest levels and we welcome that  these diplomatic endeavours have now produced first results,” a foreign  ministry spokeswoman said

 “As far as we are concerned, we will continue with everything in our hands  to work for a humanitarian solution in all cases of Austrians imprisoned.”

Two other Austrians are currently detained in Iran.

  • Austrian actress Christiane Hörbiger died aged 84

Christiane Hörbiger, one of Austria’s most beloved actresses, died on Wednesday at the age of 84, several Austrian media reported. She was one of the actress daughters of legendary Austrian actors Attila Hörbiger and Paula Wessely. 

She had great successes with television series such as ‘Das Erbe der Guldenburgs’ or ‘Julia’, but also with cinema and television films such as Helmut Dietl’s award-winning satire ‘Schtonk’.

Hörbiger, known as the grande dame of Austrian cinema, also performed in theatres in the Alpine country and Europe.

READ ALSO: Austria’s empress: These are the latest TV shows and movies about Sissi

  • The city of Graz promotes Counselling Café

Do you need information, advice, support with family or even neighbourhood issues? Do you need to learn how to get social benefits or care allowances? Do you have questions about allowances or the Senior:innencard? Or about the SozialCard? Do you need an overview of services for the disabled? Or do you have questions about compulsory training or youth coaching?

If so, you are welcome to the Beratungscafe, or counselling Café, an open counselling table on social issues promoted by the City of Graz.

Just drop by – without registration: the counselling service is free of charge and voluntary for children, young people and adults, the government said.

The counselling café takes place twice a month, on Wednesdays and the next date is December 7th from 2 pm to 4 pm at the SMZ Stadtteilzentrum Jakomini. You can see all the dates, times and addresses HERE.

READ ALSO: Salzburg, Linz, Graz: Where are Austria’s biggest companies?

  • Weather
Screenshot from ZAMG

Especially in the south, there will be dense cloud masses, and it will continue to rain and snow occasionally, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

The snowfall limits lie between 500 and 800m in the east during the day and in the south around 1000m. In the afternoon, the clouds will clear from the east. In Tyrol, the sun will even show up for a bit.

Early temperatures are minus 3C to plus 2C, while daytime highs are 1C to 6C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Retail strike avoided as workers and companies reach salary deal, neonazis on trial, heating in Graz to increase and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 30 November 2022 07:56 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
  • No strikes expected for the retail sector

Union workers and company representatives finally reached a deal on salaries during the fifth round of negotiations this Tuesday, Austrian media reported. They agreed on a salary increase of up to 8.67 percent and avoided a strike in the sector just ahead of Christmas. 

Rainer Trefelik, the chief negotiator for the employers, described the agreement in an interview with der Standard as “an absolute limit”. He said the industry can now only hope for a good, trouble-free Christmas business.

“For us, it was very important that we could achieve a permanently effective salary agreement above the underlying inflation rate for all and a stronger increase for the lower salary groups,” said trade unionist Helga Fichtinger.

READ ALSO: Strikes in Austria: How will transport and services be affected?

  • How Austria plans to secure the food supply in the event of a blackout

The energy crisis and war in Ukraine have raised fears of blackouts in Austria this winter. While the risk is low, there are plans to distribute food if the worst happens. Here is how Austria plans to secure food supply in the event of a blackout.

  • Neonazis found guilty in Wiener Neustadt court

At the Regional Court of Wr. Neustadt, two defendants were sentenced to conditional prison terms for violations of the Prohibition Act and the Weapons Act, broadcaster ORF reported. 

Among other things, they are alleged to have kept objects with Nazi connotations and prohibited weapons. The two 54-year-old defendants – a man and a woman – were sentenced to two years and 18 months in prison, respectively, in a jury trial Tuesday. However, the verdict is not yet final, according to court spokeswoman Birgit Borns.

The accused are alleged to have sent photos and videos with National Socialist ideas and kept pictures with swastikas, Nazi songbooks and other objects with Nazi references freely accessible in their residence in Landegg (district of Baden).

Furthermore, the two are alleged to have illegally possessed numerous prohibited weapons as well as war material, some of which were stored loaded and unsecured. Category B weapons, which includes revolvers and semi-automatic firearms, were also found in their home. 

READ ALSO: Is Austria’s Freedom Party a ‘far-right’ party?

  • District heating prices in Graz rise significantly

Energie Graz is increasing its prices for district heating as of December 1st, broadcaster ORF reported. The increase amounts to around €50 per month for an average household in Graz. However, the instalment amounts will be adjusted, Energie Graz said.

The current challenging situation on the energy markets, which has led to a massive increase in electricity and gas prices, also means significantly increased costs for generating district heating”, the company added.

As of December 1st 2022, the energy price for district heating will increase to 15.913 cent/kWh (net) – at the same time, the energy levy will be reduced from currently 0.641 cent/kWh to 0.3 cent/kWh.

READ ALSO: ENERGY: How Austria has drastically reduced imports of Russian gas

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Apart from only a few areas of blue skies near the Alps, the sky will be cloudy in the country due to high fog and dense clouds, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

From the cloud layer, it will rain intermittently in Vorarlberg as well as in the south and southeast. The snow line will be between 600 and 1000m above sea level. 

In the afternoon, the clouds will finally replace the high fog in general and in the northern foothills of the Alps, but especially in southern Lower Austria, rain must be expected locally until the evening. The wind will be light, with early temperatures between minus 3C and plus 5C. The daily high temperature will reach 1C to 8C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

