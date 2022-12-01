For members
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP
Austrian citizenship: Can you be rejected because of a driving offence?
Naturalisation processes may be on the rise in Austria, but citizenship is still hard to get, and any mistake could mean you miss out on the opportunity. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 1 December 2022 17:29 CET
Austrian citizenship is not easy to acquire. (Photo: Amanda Previdelli / The Local)
IMMIGRATION
‘Inhuman speech’: Austria’s far-right blasted for wanting to tie social benefits to German skills
Politicians in Austria criticised a far-right FPÖ leader who called for a suspension of citizenship granted to non-Europeans and for the tying of social benefits to proof of German skills.
Published: 24 November 2022 16:46 CET
