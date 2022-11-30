For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Retail strike avoided as workers and companies reach salary deal, neonazis on trial, heating in Graz to increase and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 30 November 2022 07:56 CET
People walk during the twilight at Vienna's famous shopping Mariahilfer street decorated with Christmas lights. Commerce will remain open as strikes were avoided. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
More train strikes likely ahead, Vienna announces €200 energy payout, masks in public transport and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 29 November 2022 07:48 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments