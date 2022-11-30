Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Retail strike avoided as workers and companies reach salary deal, neonazis on trial, heating in Graz to increase and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 30 November 2022 07:56 CET
People walk during the twilight at Vienna's famous shopping Mariahilfer street decorated with Christmas lights on December 18, 2019 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
People walk during the twilight at Vienna's famous shopping Mariahilfer street decorated with Christmas lights. Commerce will remain open as strikes were avoided. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
  • No strikes expected for the retail sector

Union workers and company representatives finally reached a deal on salaries during the fifth round of negotiations this Tuesday, Austrian media reported. They agreed on a salary increase of up to 8.67 percent and avoided a strike in the sector just ahead of Christmas. 

Rainer Trefelik, the chief negotiator for the employers, described the agreement in an interview with der Standard as “an absolute limit”. He said the industry can now only hope for a good, trouble-free Christmas business.

“For us, it was very important that we could achieve a permanently effective salary agreement above the underlying inflation rate for all and a stronger increase for the lower salary groups,” said trade unionist Helga Fichtinger.

READ ALSO: Strikes in Austria: How will transport and services be affected?

  • How Austria plans to secure the food supply in the event of a blackout

The energy crisis and war in Ukraine have raised fears of blackouts in Austria this winter. While the risk is low, there are plans to distribute food if the worst happens. Here is how Austria plans to secure food supply in the event of a blackout.

  • Neonazis found guilty in Wiener Neustadt court

At the Regional Court of Wr. Neustadt, two defendants were sentenced to conditional prison terms for violations of the Prohibition Act and the Weapons Act, broadcaster ORF reported. 

Among other things, they are alleged to have kept objects with Nazi connotations and prohibited weapons. The two 54-year-old defendants – a man and a woman – were sentenced to two years and 18 months in prison, respectively, in a jury trial Tuesday. However, the verdict is not yet final, according to court spokeswoman Birgit Borns.

The accused are alleged to have sent photos and videos with National Socialist ideas and kept pictures with swastikas, Nazi songbooks and other objects with Nazi references freely accessible in their residence in Landegg (district of Baden).

Furthermore, the two are alleged to have illegally possessed numerous prohibited weapons as well as war material, some of which were stored loaded and unsecured. Category B weapons, which includes revolvers and semi-automatic firearms, were also found in their home. 

READ ALSO: Is Austria’s Freedom Party a ‘far-right’ party?

  • District heating prices in Graz rise significantly

Energie Graz is increasing its prices for district heating as of December 1st, broadcaster ORF reported. The increase amounts to around €50 per month for an average household in Graz. However, the instalment amounts will be adjusted, Energie Graz said.

The current challenging situation on the energy markets, which has led to a massive increase in electricity and gas prices, also means significantly increased costs for generating district heating”, the company added.

As of December 1st 2022, the energy price for district heating will increase to 15.913 cent/kWh (net) – at the same time, the energy levy will be reduced from currently 0.641 cent/kWh to 0.3 cent/kWh.

READ ALSO: ENERGY: How Austria has drastically reduced imports of Russian gas

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Apart from only a few clearings in the area of the main ridge of the Alps, the sky will be cloudy in the country due to high fog and dense clouds, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

From the cloud layer, it will rain intermittently in Vorarlberg as well as in the south and southeast. The snow line will be between 600 and 1000m above sea level. 

In the afternoon, the clouds will finally replace the high fog in general and in the northern foothills of the Alps, but especially in southern Lower Austria, rain must be expected locally until the evening. The wind will be light, with early temperatures between minus 3C and plus 5C. The daily high temperature will reach 1C to 8C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

More train strikes likely ahead, Vienna announces €200 energy payout, masks in public transport and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 29 November 2022 07:48 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
  • Employers have ‘little hope’ in negotiations with rail workers

After a 24 hours strike that affected all nationwide trains in Austria, employers have “little hope” in the negotiations with trade unions, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

They expect further industrial action from the transport and services union Vida. The parties in the dispute have irreconcilable demands, the newspaper added. On Monday, the head of trade union Vida said there was a lot of “catching up” to do in terms of wages for the approximately 50,000 railway workers and that what employers had offered was not nearly sufficient.

Vida, the trade union representing the workers, has asked for a wage increase of €400 – an average increase of around 12 percent. In response, Austria’s Chamber of Commerce offered a rise of 8 percent.

READ ALSO: Train strike: What are your rights in Austria if your trip is cancelled or delayed?

  • Vienna Energy Bonus: How to get a €200 payout

The City of Vienna announced on Monday, November 28th, more government assistance to cushion rising costs for residents. 

Viennese households will receive €200 in a new “energy bonus’, according to statements given by the City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke (SPÖ). The administration said the bonus would benefit about two-thirds of all city homes, as The Local reported on Monday. Here is what you need to know about the scheme and how to apply for the benefit.

  • No road traffic chaos after the train strike

There was no vast traffic chaos on Monday – especially at the entrances to the city of Vienna.

Commuters had, as far as possible, organised substitutes for the train or stayed in their home offices. “The morning peaks lasted a little longer than usual, but there were no kilometre-long traffic jams,” said a spokeswoman for Asfinag, the public company that operates the autobahn. 

She said they had increased route staff and cancelled daytime roadworks to keep roads clear to relieve the situation. After the coronavirus pandemic, companies and workers were also better used to switching to working from home. 

READ ALSO: Strikes in Austria: How will transport and services be affected?

  • Mask mandate to stay unchanged during Vienna winter

The FFP2 mask mandate in the Austrian capital Vienna is likely to stay in place during the whole winter, Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) told Austrian media.

He said: “It makes sense to keep certain measures in place during the colder months of the year.”

The head of the city assumes that the rules will apply until the end of winter because the situation is not likely to ease significantly during the cold season. In any case, he said he would continue to consult with his team of experts. “They have guided me well through the crisis so far,” Ludwig added.

Measures such as PCR tests and the compulsory use of FFP2 for hospital visitors will also stay in place for the time being.

READ ALSO: Masks against Covid and flu: What’s ahead for Austria this winter

  • Austrian satisfaction with politics plummets

Satisfaction with the political system in Austria has fallen to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018 in SORA’s annual Democracy Monitor. More people than ever also want a “strong leader”.

In concrete terms, only 34 percent of those surveyed now think that the political system in Austria functions well. Five years ago, satisfaction in the “Democracy Monitor” was 30 percentage points higher (64 percent).

Trust in institutions also continued to decline year-on-year: the federal government is currently trusted by 33 percent (down nine percentage points), parliament by 38 percent (down eight percentage points) and the federal president by 53 percent (down six percentage points). 

Thirty-eight percent of respondents also currently cannot find a political party that represents their concerns, compared to only 13 percent in 2018.

According to SORA, one reason for the loss of confidence is that political actors are failing to address particularly important issues in a way that inspires confidence. 

Most people name inflation (42 percent) as their most pressing political concern at the moment, followed by economic inequality (20 percent), climate change (15 percent), the war in Ukraine (14 percent) and immigration and integration (13 percent).

READ ALSO: Why is support for Austria’s far-right FPÖ rising?

  • National vaccination panel updates recommendations

The Austrian National Vaccination Panel has updated its recommendations on Covid vaccination on several points. 

Among other things, the protein vaccine from Sanofi and the variant vaccine for children aged five years and older from BioNTech/Pfizer were included in the recommendation. In addition, it is specified that a further booster vaccination (5th dose) is currently not yet generally recommended, except for risk groups and persons over 60 years of age. 

In order to ensure the best possible protection during the cold season, the experts continue to strongly recommend the completion of the basic immunisation as well as the booster vaccination (totalling four doses).

READ ALSO: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Austria

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Today it will remain mostly cloudy in Austria, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

In the western half, it will rain or snow a little at times. The snow line will be between 700 and 1200m above sea level. There are only a few temporarily sunny areas, and the sun is most likely to come through briefly in the afternoon in the centre of the country. 

The wind will be light in the east, moderate to brisk from north to southeast. In the afternoon, temperatures should be between 0C and 7C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS