For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Austrian rail strike to last all day, mild winter ahead, sale of online tickets for Lower Austrian ski resorts starts and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 28 November 2022 07:36 CET
Ticket sales for Lower Austrian ski resorts will start this week. (Photo by Mihály Köles on Unsplash)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
SPÖ takes tougher stance on asylum, flu cases on the rise, heatwaves killed thousands in Europe and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 25 November 2022 08:16 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments