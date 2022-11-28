For members
WORKING IN AUSTRIA
EXPLAINED: How to register as self-employed in Austria
Working as a freelancer in Austria is an attractive prospect for international residents. But the process might not be as easy as back home. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 28 November 2022 13:50 CET
Registering as self-employed in Austria can be confusing, especially for people with limited German language skills. (Photo by George Milton / Pexels)
JOBS
Migration Economy: Who are the migrants starting businesses in Austria?
Self-employed migrants - or those building businesses in Austria - contribute hugely to the local economy, a new study has found.
Published: 21 November 2022 14:48 CET
