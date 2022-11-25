For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
SPÖ takes tougher stance on asylum, flu cases on the rise, heatwaves killed thousands in Europe and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 25 November 2022 08:16 CET
The City of Graz has turned on the Christmas Lights (© City of Graz/Fischer)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
New appointments available for flu vaccinations, SPÖ chancellor candidate, earthquake in Tyrol and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 24 November 2022 07:58 CET
Updated: 24 November 2022 09:02 CET
