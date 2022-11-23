For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Retail sector threatens to strike, Austria not likely to veto Croatia in Schengen, mug deposit prices skyrocket in Christmas Markets and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 23 November 2022 08:11 CET
Vienna Christmas Markets: deposit prices for mugs have gone up this year (Photo by Alisa Anton on Unsplash)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Fewer people following Covid-19 vaccination recommendations, Carinthia to set a regional election date, health sector sounds the alarm and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 22 November 2022 07:37 CET
