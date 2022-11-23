Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Retail sector threatens to strike, Austria not likely to veto Croatia in Schengen, mug deposit prices skyrocket in Christmas Markets and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 23 November 2022 08:11 CET
Vienna Christmas Markets: deposit prices for mugs have gone up this year (Photo by Alisa Anton on Unsplash)
  • Retail sector could strike after talks on salary broke off

On Tuesday, the social partners made their fourth attempt to reach new collective agreements in the retail sector, and for the fourth time, they were broken off without results – this time at around 10 pm, the newspaper Der Standard reported.

The union had already made it clear in advance: If there is no agreement on Tuesday, further works meetings are certain, followed by warning strikes. Protest rallies were already held last week.

The parties have to decide on the salaries of 430,000 employees. Around 70 percent of them are women, and just under 37 percent work part-time. 

The ideas of the union and employers are far apart: while employees insisted on an increase of 10 percent, they had been offered four percent more in combination with one-time payments.

  • How to save money and still go skiing in Austria

Is it possible to go skiing in Austria this year and not spend a fortune? Yes, as long as you don’t mind compromising on a few factors. Here’s how.

  • Croatia sees Austria’s reservations over Schengen as ‘domestic calculations’

On December 8th, the EU Council is set to vote on whether or not Croatia, which since 2013 has been a member of the bloc, should also join the Schengen zone, effectively eliminating border controls between it and other member states Slovenia and Hungary.

Austria has had reservations about expanding the Schengen area, but the Croatian authorities do not fear a veto once the voting comes. 

Instead, they evaluate the Alpine country’s position as more of a “domestic political calculation to keep the migration issue simmering”.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Božinović told Croatian media that he expects Croatia to become a member of the zone on January 1, 2023. “Since the beginning of our accession to Schengen, Austria has supported our entry. Nothing has changed there”, he said.

  • Private university in Vienna loses accreditation for medical studies

The Master’s programme in Human Medicine, which Vienna’s Sigmund Freud University (SFU) has been offering since 2015/16, is about to be discontinued, the newspaper Die Presse reported.

Due to quality deficiencies, the Agency for Quality Assurance and Accreditation Austria (AQ Austria) revoked the approval of the master, which has a tuition fee adding up to € 12,500 per semester. However, existing students can complete their studies, and the bachelor’s programme can remain in place.

  • Inflation carries mug prices up in Vienna’s Christmas markets

Viennese Christmas Markets operators are justifying the high deposit prices for the Christmas mugs with inflation costs, broadcaster ORF reported. 

In some markets, the deposit can cost up to €5 (Stephansplatz market). A Glühwein, for example, might be advertised as costing €4,90, but once you get to the stand, you will be asked to pay €9,90. Of course, the deposit is only temporary – bringing the cups back also means you get your €5 back.

“Inflation and the cost of producing the cups and also the logistics of the whole cleaning service have gone up a lot now, and that’s why the four euros,” explained Hannes Dejaco, who runs several large Christmas markets in Vienna.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The influence of the Italian low front will weaken, but dense cloud masses will remain in the eastern half of the country, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. 

Also, until noon some rain or snowfall is still to be expected in the eastern region as well as in the mountains from Salzburg eastwards. The snow line is between 400 and 800m, rising towards the west. 

Slowly the sun will assert itself more, before clouds from the next front arrive in Vorarlberg and Tyrol. High temperatures will be between 3C to 9C.

