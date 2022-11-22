Read news from:
‘Excessive and irresponsible’: Austrian train workers threaten to strike over salary demands

Worker's unions for Austrian train companies are considering a nationwide strike on Monday November 28th if negotiations for salary increases fail.

Published: 22 November 2022 16:46 CET
An ÖBB train in the Austrian city of Innsbruck. Image: Pixlr
Illustration photo. Image: Pixlr.

The workers are asking for a salary increase of up to 24 percent, broadcaster ORF reported, citing company representatives.

If there is no agreement in the current collective bargaining (Kollektivvertrag) negotiations, they are prepared to strike from next Monday November 28th.

Trade unions demand increased salaries due to high inflation in Austria but are repeatedly being told that companies can’t afford to pay them, ORF said. They have applied for permission to hold a nationwide warning strike on Monday, November 28th. 

The union mentioned a “lack of appreciation” and an “only cosmetically embellished offer” on the part of the employers.

“We met the employers several times and, among other things, adjusted our offer to €400 a month on wages,” said Gerhard Tauchner, vice-chairman of the railway section in labour union Vida.

“The employers have made an offer that would mean real wage losses of up to two percent because of the continuing rise in inflation.”

Thomas Scheiber, the chief negotiator at the Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ)’s railways trade association, said workers were offered increases of up to 12 percent. He said that an increase of up to 24 percent would incur expenses of more than € 400 million, which is “unaffordable”.

He said: “The union has completely left reality. To put strike scenarios back on the table after our offer is excessive and irresponsible”.

Both sides stressed that they are still willing to negotiate, according to Vienna.at

The “Vida” association called on the employers to return to the negotiating table while the companies’ side hoped for a change of heart on the part of Vida. 

The head of the largest employer in the industry, ÖBB board member Andreas Matthä, also called for the resumption of talks.

TRAVEL NEWS

Austrian Airlines workers threaten strike

Travellers may face delays and flight cancellations as pay negotiations between unions and bosses at Austrian Airlines appear deadlocked.

Published: 14 October 2022 15:48 CEST
Austrian Airlines workers threaten strike

Three rounds of collective bargaining have been held so far for the on-board staff (about 2,500 employees) of Austrian Airlines, but without results, Kurier reported.

Austrian Airlines (AUA) reportedly offered an inflation compensation of about 6.99 percent and only for the year 2023, but with inflation reaching double-digits in Austria and no end of it in sight, the workers are increasing pressure on the Austrian Lufthansa subsidiary.

“Salaries have to be raised by the inflation of the past twelve months, and that in the long term. So if the salaries are not raised, the employees will be faced with a real salary loss of 20 percent,” said trade unionist Daniel Liebhart to Kurier.

“The staff will be hit twice, so to speak”, he added.

The next workers’ meeting is scheduled for Thursday, October 20th. The trade union has already had a strike clearance approved by Austria’s Trade Union Federation (ÖGB).

On the date, delays and flight cancellations cannot be ruled out, the trade union representative said.

He said: “The staff meetings can last two or three hours or longer because the need for information is great. We have also had a strike resolution approved by the ÖGB. This will also have to be discussed with the colleagues.”

