Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Delayed Klimabonus payments, Influenza wave coming to Austria, 2023 budget approved by National Council and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 18 November 2022 07:59 CET
A flu wave is coming to Austria. (Photo: Getty Images)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Private health sector announces new collective agreements, Austria considering participating in the European defence system, Nehammer wants to stop 'asylum tourism' and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 17 November 2022 07:55 CET
