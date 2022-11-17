Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Winter is coming: Vienna and valley regions of Austria could see snow this weekend

As temperatures and the snow line are dropping, more and more places in Austria could be covered in snow in the coming days. Here's the forecast.

Published: 17 November 2022 11:26 CET
Winter is coming: Vienna and valley regions of Austria could see snow this weekend

After a warm October and even some mild days in early November, temperatures are dropping in Austria. There might even be light snowfall in Vienna this weekend, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

A high-pressure area blowing cold air from the Czech Republic and Slovakia could push for snow in the Austrian capital on Saturday – though no more than one centimetre of fresh snow, meteorologist Konstantin Brandes told Kurier.

Until then, Vienna stays cloudy and even rainy, with almost no sun in the coming days. Depending on the region, daily maximum temperatures will be between 4C to 15C on Thursday and 4C to 11C on Friday.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

Snow line continues to drop

The areas affected by the cold air will also have a higher chance of seeing snow. The snow line drops to between 300m and 400m, meaning that regions such as Weinviertal, Waldviertel in Lower Austria or Mühlviertel in Upper Austria could see up to three centimetres of new snow.

Screenshot from ZAMG showing the weather forecast for Saturday, November 19th

“Snowfall all the way to the valleys is perfectly normal in mid to late November,” said meteorologist Brandes. He added: “But people have gotten used to the mild weather and forget that winter is approaching.”

Towards the weekend, polar air coming in from the Atlantic should reach the western half of Austria, bringing plummeting temperatures to the region as well, Austrian media reported.

A cold mass coming from Italy could bring the first “snow event” to Austria, with areas in Western Tirol and Upper Carinthian seeing some intensive snowfall from Tuesday. 

Green ski resorts

The change in temperatures will be most welcome in Austrian ski resorts and towns. On many ski slopes, there are only small piles of snow at the moment – with some places not seeing any snow.

The most snow on the mountain is on the glaciers in Tyrol. The Hintertux glacier, for example, has 80 centimetres of snow. In the skiing area, which lies between 2,660 and 3,250 metres above sea level, as many as 14 lifts are open. 

READ ALSO: Is skiing still possible on Austria’s glaciers?

On the other hand, in the upmarket ski resort of Kitzbühel, everything is green except for the mountain peaks. In Brixen im Thale, only one out of 87 ski lifts is open.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Austria heading for record-breaking October as temperatures heat up

Parts of Austria will enjoy highs of up to 25 degrees in the coming days – double the average temperature for the end of October.

Published: 25 October 2022 12:49 CEST
Austria heading for record-breaking October as temperatures heat up

At this time of the year in Austria, the daily high temperature usually sits around 12 degrees. 

But this year summer is making a return as high pressure brings warm weather across the country from Wednesday 26th October.

The forecast for Vorarlberg and Styria later this week is for 25 degrees, although most of Austria will have highs of around 20 degrees.

READ ALSO: UPDATED Reader question: Why haven’t I received my Klimabonus in Austria yet?

This is good timing for the Austrian National Day and public holiday on Wednesday, although the sunshine is not expected to break through the clouds until the afternoon.

Then from Thursday, Austria should expect a “golden October” with lots of sunshine and warm air. This is due to a high pressure area moving across Central Europe from North Africa.

Hikers in the mountains should prepare for unusually warm temperatures, even at 2,000 metres. On the Arlberg – located between Tyrol and Vorarlberg – the high could be 15 degrees, which is more common in August than October.

But in lowland areas, like in the Danube region or in Burgenland, there is a high possibility of thick fog.

In Vienna, residents can expect highs of around 20 degrees on Thursday with plenty of sunshine. On Saturday and Sunday, the temperature in the capital will drop to highs of 13 on Friday and 16 on Saturday.

FOR MEMBERS: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

Record-breaking autumn weather

October 2022 is now on course to be one of the hottest Octobers in Austria’s history.

Alexander Orlik, from the Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG), said: “According to the current state of the forecast, it could even be the warmest October in measurement history, close to October in the years 1795, 1811 and 2001.

“The final ranking depends on whether there might still be a cold air snap towards the end of the month.”

This comes as long-range forecasts predict Europe is heading for an unusually warm winter, with the possibility of a cold blast in December.

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: 19 ways to make the most of autumn this year

SHOW COMMENTS