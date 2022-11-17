Read news from:
What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or wondering where to find a date with Mozart, here are some ideas.

Published: 17 November 2022 14:26 CET
Vienna's City Hall Christmas market is opening this weekend (© stadt wien marketing_Johannes Wiedl)

Vienna’s Rathausplatz Christmas Market is opening

Vienna’s Christmas Market in front of the town hall is perhaps the most famous in the country. The winter wonderland, or “Viennese Christmas Dream” (Wiener Weihnachtstraum) opens for visitors this Saturday at 10 am.

In addition to familiar and popular offerings such as ice skating, Ferris wheel and merry-go-round rides, the traditional arts and crafts, mulled wine and food stalls, there are numerous new elements to discover. In 2022, there is a Kids Pavillion with a specific programme for children, new nativity scenes and a “heart tree” decorated with glowing hearts.

You can find more information here.

Hidden Mozart

A unique musical experience in the house of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Vienna. In this residence, Mozart enjoyed one of the most fruitful periods of his life, composing most of his significant works.

Through an interactive and intimate concert, Hidden Mozart invites visitors to discover the genius and enter the soul of one of the greatest composers in history. The whole thing is in English and a string quartet plays some of Mozart’s most iconic compositions.

You can find more information here.

Mi Barrio

If you want Latin American food, from burritos to arepas and churros, Mi Barrio is the place. The lovely restaurant serves delicious food that vegetarians and vegans will also enjoy. Traditional drinks, such as sangria and caipirinhas, are also part of the menu.

Plus, they host a series of events, from stand-up comedy nights to bachata evenings.

You can find more information here.

International Queer and Minorities Film Festival

It’s the final days for Vienna’s Queer & Minorities Film festivals, which this year takes place in a “hybrid” fashion, with cinema viewings and streaming. The organisers screen a carefully curated selection of features and documentaries depicting various sexual orientations, identities, and body norms.

There are screenings on Thursday (at 4 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm), Friday (5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm), Saturday (4 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm) and Sunday (3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm).

You can find more information here.

Wiener Rotkreuz Ball

The ball season is open. The Vienna Red Cross Ball takes place on November 18th to start the waltzing season. It will take place in the Vienna City Hall at 8:30 pm, with presentations from duo Rudi Roubinek and Porschat Madani, as well as Drag Queen Grazia Patricia.

Donations for the institution are open this year as always – and ticket earnings will also be donated to Red Cross and its partner’s projects.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

Vienna is full of events, places to visit and great new restaurants to try out. If you are overwhelmed with the possibilities or just wondering where you can find a Xmas market in early November, here are some ideas.

Published: 10 November 2022 16:54 CET

Published: 10 November 2022 16:54 CET
Visit a Christmas market

The Christmas villages on the campus of the University of Vienna, on Stephansplatz, on Maria-Theresien-Platz and in front of Belvedere Palace will enchant you again this year – and they start this weekend.

Nostalgic rides for children and the finest delicacies, from sweet to savoury, round off the programme and make the Christmas villages unique. For over 20 years now, they have been providing an unforgettable festive ambience, and it is impossible to imagine the Advent season without them!

You can find more information here.

Illumina Lichtergarten at Schlosspark Laxenburg

Illumina, the magical garden of lights in Laxenburg Palace Park, will once again delight visitors with fascinating light shows, water shows and sound projections. 

From November 11th to January 29th, all visitors to Laxenburg Palace Park can be swept away and enchanted by the fantastic Illumina world of lights. 

When dusk falls in the park around 4.30 pm, a journey through a glittering wonderland begins in one of the most beautiful landscaped gardens in Europe.

You can find more information here.

Martinigansl at ​​Gmoakeller

It’s goose season in Austria, and one of the best places to try the traditional Martinigansl dish is at the Gmoakeller, a classic ‘Wirsthaus’ in Vienna. The cosy restaurant serves the typical food as it is meant to be: with Rotkraut and dumplings.

You can try it with the house ‘autumn’ beer to have the complete seasonal menu.

You can find more information here.

Supernacht der Beatles

Every year, MONTI BETON celebrates a concert evening at the Metropol with music by the greatest and most successful band in music history – The Beatles. The cult band takes the audience on a musical journey through the 60s.

There are, of course, all the great hits of the Fab Four and some song gems from the artists’ solo creative period – presented in the typical style of the Viennese band.

An evening of superlatives in terms of music and entertainment! In this spirit: “Come Together” and “I hope someday you’ll join us and the world will be as one”.

You can find more information here.

PUNSCH am Wasser

In November and December, the Viennese can enjoy a punsch on the waterfront of the Danube from Friday to Sunday – as well as on selected Thursdays. 

In addition to punsch, there are also other drinks and winter delicacies such as bratwurst and chestnuts. This weekend, there will be live music with Kobudai and Bumshelter.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.

