What’s on: Five things to do in Vienna this weekend

Vienna’s Rathausplatz Christmas Market is opening

Vienna’s Christmas Market in front of the town hall is perhaps the most famous in the country. The winter wonderland, or “Viennese Christmas Dream” (Wiener Weihnachtstraum) opens for visitors this Saturday at 10 am.

In addition to familiar and popular offerings such as ice skating, Ferris wheel and merry-go-round rides, the traditional arts and crafts, mulled wine and food stalls, there are numerous new elements to discover. In 2022, there is a Kids Pavillion with a specific programme for children, new nativity scenes and a “heart tree” decorated with glowing hearts.

You can find more information here.

Hidden Mozart

A unique musical experience in the house of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Vienna. In this residence, Mozart enjoyed one of the most fruitful periods of his life, composing most of his significant works.

Through an interactive and intimate concert, Hidden Mozart invites visitors to discover the genius and enter the soul of one of the greatest composers in history. The whole thing is in English and a string quartet plays some of Mozart’s most iconic compositions.

You can find more information here.

Mi Barrio

If you want Latin American food, from burritos to arepas and churros, Mi Barrio is the place. The lovely restaurant serves delicious food that vegetarians and vegans will also enjoy. Traditional drinks, such as sangria and caipirinhas, are also part of the menu.

Plus, they host a series of events, from stand-up comedy nights to bachata evenings.

You can find more information here.

International Queer and Minorities Film Festival

It’s the final days for Vienna’s Queer & Minorities Film festivals, which this year takes place in a “hybrid” fashion, with cinema viewings and streaming. The organisers screen a carefully curated selection of features and documentaries depicting various sexual orientations, identities, and body norms.

There are screenings on Thursday (at 4 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm), Friday (5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm, and 11 pm), Saturday (4 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm) and Sunday (3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm).

You can find more information here.

Wiener Rotkreuz Ball

The ball season is open. The Vienna Red Cross Ball takes place on November 18th to start the waltzing season. It will take place in the Vienna City Hall at 8:30 pm, with presentations from duo Rudi Roubinek and Porschat Madani, as well as Drag Queen Grazia Patricia.

Donations for the institution are open this year as always – and ticket earnings will also be donated to Red Cross and its partner’s projects.

You can find more information here.

Do you know any other cool events happening in Vienna during the weekends? You can email us at [email protected] to share your tips and suggestions.