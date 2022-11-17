Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Private health sector announces new collective agreements, Austria considering participating in the European defence system, Nehammer wants to stop 'asylum tourism' and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 17 November 2022 07:55 CET
Austria's National Council, the Parliament House of the country. (Photo by Frederic Köberl on Unsplash)
  • New collective agreements announced

After metal workers closed a deal for increased wages, the “social economy”, which includes workers from private nursing, health and social sector, also announced a new deal.

On Thursday, companies and unions announced a wage increase of up to 10.2 percent for some 130,000 workers in the sector, the newspaper Der Standard reported. Negotiators for the workers noted that, due to the inflation, salary agreements were the priority: “However, our demands for a reduction in working hours remain in place,” said Michaela Guglberger.

The group organised a protest last week in Vienna and had been considering a strike, the report added.

READ ALSO: Six things to know about visiting a doctor in Austria

  • What is Austria’s Mutter-Kind-Pass and how is it changing?

The Mutter-Kind-Pass is hitting the headlines as the Austrian Federal Government plans to reform the scheme. Here’s how it works now, why it is necessary and how it will change in the future.

  • Austria evaluates participating in Europe’s defence system Sky Shield

Austria is a militarily neutral country, but Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) said the government is considering participation in the planned European air defence system, known as Sky Shield. 

On Tuesday, Tanner met with EU ministers in Brussels and heard that Austria would be “welcome to participate”.

Green coalition partners are also in favour of exploring participation in the European missile defence system, Austrian media reported. However, they say any cooperation would have to happen “within the framework of neutrality”. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why isn’t Austria in NATO?

  • National Council to approve 2023 budget

Austria’s National Council, the parliamentary house, is set to approve the budget for 2023 in a meeting this Thursday. 

The estimations for next year are marked by high inflation and increasing energy prices due to the Russian attack on Ukraine. Therefore, despite declining corona expenses, the government has to deal with payments and measures to cushion inflation.

READ ALSO: Austria’s 2023 budget: Where is the money going and how will it affect you?

  • City of Graz announces changes in the Finance Secretary

After the Court of Audit in the city of Graz concluded that the Styrian capital could become insolvent when it analysed government finances, the city is changing its financial representatives.

The Styrian capital said Stefan Tschikof would resign as Financial Director of the City of Graz “for private reasons”. As a result, the management of the financial and asset management is taken over by Johannes Müller on an interim basis. Müller is currently working in the city Audit Office, the government said.

The government area is led by Finance City Councillor Manfred Eber (KPÖ), who remains in the position.

READ ALSO: Salzburg, Linz, Graz: Where are Austria’s biggest companies?

  • Nehammer wants to stop ‘asylum tourism’

The issue of migration was on Wednesday at the centre of a meeting of the heads of government of Serbia, Austria and Hungary in Belgrade, broadcaster ORF reported. The group at the “Migration Summit” wanted to form a strong alliance in the fight against illegal migration and take measures for strong border protection.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) stressed that the EU asylum system had “failed.” and “asylum tourism” must be stopped, the report said.

The three leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in the area, saying they aim to fight against “illegal migration, terrorism and organised crime”. In addition, a clear separation between asylum and migration is necessary, the leaders said. People who come for economic reasons should be treated differently as those seeking protection, stressed Nehammer.

READ ALSO: Why is support for Austria’s far-right FPÖ rising?

Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG 

A warm front with a cloudy field and precipitation moves slowly eastwards along the northern side of the Alps and over the north, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Over the lowlands in the east and the north and the basins in the south, fog remains. Otherwise, the sun comes through a little in the meantime. 

Early morning temperatures are mostly 0C to 8C, with daytime highs 6C to 14C, with higher values in the west.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

