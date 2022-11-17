For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Private health sector announces new collective agreements, Austria considering participating in the European defence system, Nehammer wants to stop 'asylum tourism' and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 17 November 2022 07:55 CET
Austria's National Council, the Parliament House of the country. (Photo by Frederic Köberl on Unsplash)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
ÖVP debates Human Rights Convention, poisonous red algae found in Vorarlberg lake, construction boom and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 16 November 2022 08:32 CET
