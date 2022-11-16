For members
What is Austria’s Mutter-Kind-Pass and how is it changing?
The Mutter-Kind-Pass is hitting the headlines as the Austrian Federal Government plans a reform of the scheme. Here's how it works now, why it is necessary and how it will change in the future.
Published: 16 November 2022 16:41 CET
The Mutter-Kind-Pass enables pregnant women in Austria to access free medical examinations. (Photo by Kristina Paukshtite / Pexels)
In Detail: Just how good are Austrians at speaking English?
Austria has ranked highly in an international ranking for English proficiency, but is the language of Shakespeare really spoken fluently across the country?
Published: 16 November 2022 12:29 CET
