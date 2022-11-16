Read news from:
What is Austria’s Mutter-Kind-Pass and how is it changing?

The Mutter-Kind-Pass is hitting the headlines as the Austrian Federal Government plans a reform of the scheme. Here's how it works now, why it is necessary and how it will change in the future.

Published: 16 November 2022 16:41 CET
The Mutter-Kind-Pass enables pregnant women in Austria to access free medical examinations. (Photo by Kristina Paukshtite / Pexels)

The Mutter-Kind-Pass (Mother-Child-Pass) was launched in Austria in 1974 to ensure the health and wellbeing of pregnant women and their babies.

It grants pregnant women free access to essential examinations and consultations, and serves as a record of healthcare.

But big changes are on the cards for the pass as a digitization reform is planned for the coming years, while disputes continue about the cost of the scheme.

Here’s what you need to know about how the Mutter-Kind-Pass works, why it’s necessary and how it will change. 

What is the Mutter-Kind-Pass?

The Mutter-Kind-Pass is a small, yellow passport-style document to provide and track healthcare for pregnant women and young children in Austria.

It is issued to a woman when a pregnancy is confirmed by a doctor and contains records of medical examinations during pregnancy. As well as health check-ups for the child up to five years of age.

The Mutter-Kind-Pass exists to ensure pregnant women and children get the necessary medical care they need.

For example, women in Austria are entitled to five medical check-ups throughout their pregnancy including blood tests, internal examinations, ultrasound scans and consultations with a midwife.

Who can get the Mutter-Kind-Pass and how much does it cost?

Any pregnant woman living in Austria can get the Mutter-Kind-Pass (and subsequent health examinations) for free.

However, all examinations must take place with a doctor that is registered with a health insurance company in Austria.

Women without health insurance need a confirmation of entitlement from the Austrian health insurance fund that is responsible for the area where they live.

This is a required step before any examinations can take place free of charge.

Why is the pass necessary?

The Mutter-Kind-Pass and its mandatory examinations are primarily used to detect any illnesses or possible complications early. 

The expected date of delivery is also entered into the Mutter-Kind-Pass, so the document is needed to receive maternity pay in Austria.

Additionally, proof of examinations are required to receive the full entitlement to childcare allowance (Kinderbetreuungsgeld). This means the pass should be taken to every maternity-related appointment, as recommended by the Österreichische Gesundheitskasse.

How is the Mutter-Kind-Pass being reformed?

On Wednesday 16th November, Minister for Women and Family Affairs Susanne Raab (ÖVP) and Minister of Health Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced a reform of the Mutter-Kind-Pass.

The most notable change will be a transition from the paper booklet to a digital app in 2024, as well as new services and a name change to the Eltern-Kind-Pass (Parent-Child-Pass).

Raab said: “In addition to the services in the area of ​​health care, we will introduce parent advice, which should be a compass for the new phase of life for new parents.”

The new services will include counselling, an extra consultation with a midwife, an additional ultrasound, hearing screenings for newborns, nutritional and health advice, and multilingual information in digital form.

Photo by Juliane Liebermann on Unsplash

In the future, parents-to-be and new parents will also be offered parenting advice when they have their first child, for example on the compatibility of employment and childcare, on the division of parental leave or on the effects of part-time work on pensions.

“The mother-child pass has been an essential part of maternal and child health in Austria for decades. Now we have managed together to further develop this important instrument in a contemporary form”, said Rauch.

The implementation of the parent-child passport is a comprehensive, multi-year project and will begin with digitisation from next year.

The annual budget for the Mutter-Kind-Pass is currently €62 million and an additional €10 million from EU funds has been allocated to cover the cost of the reforms. 

However, there have been debates in recent months about the general cost of the pass. 

As a result there are ongoing negotiations between insurance companies and the Medical Association about the reimbursement of fees for providing healthcare and examinations.

Der Standard reports that the Medical Association is threatening to discontinue the Mutter-Kind-Pass at the end of the year if an agreement on doctors fees cannot be reached. If that were to happen, expectant mothers would have to pay for examinations.

Currently, doctors receive €18.02 per examination and the Association is calling for an 80 percent increase.

IMMIGRATION

In Detail: Just how good are Austrians at speaking English?

Austria has ranked highly in an international ranking for English proficiency, but is the language of Shakespeare really spoken fluently across the country?

Published: 16 November 2022 12:29 CET
In Detail: Just how good are Austrians at speaking English?

Austrians have a very high proficiency level in English, ranking second in Europe (after the Netherlands) and third in the world, according to the 2022 EF English Proficiency Index.

The ranking is based on test results of more than two million adults in 111 countries and regions. Austria scored 628 points out of a total of 700 possible points – the Netherlands scored 661.

The global average score was 502, according to the index.

READ ALSO: Salzburg, Linz, Graz: Where are Austria’s biggest companies?

The study also looked into regional differences, and Steiermark, home to international-friendly Graz, got the highest score. Vorarlberg, Austria’s westernmost state, ranked last in the country, the only one scoring fewer than 600 points. 

The index didn’t look into either Carinthia or Burgenland, but you can check the other provincial scores on the map below:

Among the cities evaluated, Vienna was the one that scored the lowest, according to the EF EPI. Graz (662 points) led the ranking, followed by Salzburg (645), Innsbruck (638), Linz (633) and Vienna (632).

What are the local conditions for English language learning?

Austria reserves 10.72 percent of total government expenditure on education, a figure slightly below the Netherlands (12.91 percent) and Norway, which ranked fourth in the global ranking and reserves almost 16 percent of government expenditure on education.

The Alpine country also lags behind other European countries when it comes to the percentage of people with access to the Internet. For example, while more than 91.3 percent of the people in the Netherlands have internet access (and 97 percent in Norway), that number is only 87.5 percent in Austria.

READ ALSO: The seven stages of learning German every foreigner goes through

Additionally, another possible challenge for more people learning English is the local language diversity in the country. While German is the official language, spoken by more than 88 percent of the population, Turkish, Serbian, and Croatian are also relevant local languages.

As a comparison, Dutch is the official and widely spoken language in the Netherlands, with Norwegian dominating the linguistic landscape in Norway. 

All of these could present challenges for people to learn English, according to the study.

Age groups and trends

There are clear differences between age groups and their English abilities in Austria, as shown by the EF graphic below:

English proficiency in Austria by age groups - global average in grey. (2022 EF English Proficiency Index)

While Austrians perform above the global average in every age group, those older than 41 have "only" a "high" proficiency (represented by the green line). Younger generations all have a very high command (blue line), with the best English speakers in the 26 to 30 ages.

READ ALSO: Where to find English-language books in Austria

While Austria secured a spot in the top three global rankings of best English speakers, it had actually dropped a spot from last year, when it was ahead of Singapore. The Alpine country has been climbing the ranking since 2018, when it was in the 12th spot. In 2019, it reached 8th, followed by the 6th position in 2020.

Austrians rank high in English proficiency... but do they like to speak it?

Doing well on international English exams is one thing, actually wanting to speak the language on a day-to-day basis - or to those who are still not fluent in German, another thing entirely.

English is not spoken (or rarely spoken) in Austrian bureaucracy, including in its offices for immigration, as The Local reported. As a result, many readers suggest that immigrants find a German speaker to help them with things from registering their residence to working out a work permit. 

READ ALSO: ‘Insensitive and inefficient’: Your verdict on Vienna’s immigration office MA 35

In bars and restaurants, the situation varies widely. While you will almost certainly find an English-speaking service in a pub in Vienna, finding even a menu or someone willing to help you with your order in English in a small town heuriger might prove more difficult.

The same goes for every other area of life. The closer to tourist centres and larger, more international cities, the higher your chances of hearing and communicating in English. 

When it comes to your Austrian friends and family members, immigrants often say that those who do speak English may take some time to feel comfortable speaking the foreign language with you. On the other hand, it's not uncommon for locals to "tolerate" speaking English with you to a certain extent - and then swapping to German when they deem you have been in Austria "long enough".

READ ALSO: Reader question: Can I take the Austrian driving licence test in English?

Of course, these experiences vary. So we want to hear from you: what has been your experience speaking English with locals in Austria?

