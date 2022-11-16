Read news from:
In Detail: Just how good are Austrians at speaking English?

Austria has ranked highly in an international ranking for English proficiency, but is the language of Shakespeare really spoken fluently across the country?

Published: 16 November 2022 12:29 CET
In Detail: Just how good are Austrians at speaking English?
The Austrian capital Vienna is home to a large number of immigrants. (Photo by Dan V on Unsplash)

Austrians have a very high proficiency level in English, ranking second in Europe (after the Netherlands) and third in the world, according to the 2022 EF English Proficiency Index.

The ranking is based on test results of more than two million adults in 111 countries and regions. Austria scored 628 points out of a total of 700 possible points – the Netherlands scored 661.

The global average score was 502, according to the index.

The study also looked into regional differences, and Steiermark, home to international-friendly Graz, got the highest score. Vorarlberg, Austria’s westernmost state, ranked last in the country, the only one scoring fewer than 600 points. 

The index didn’t look into either Carinthia or Burgenland, but you can check the other provincial scores on the map below:

Among the cities evaluated, Vienna was the one that scored the lowest, according to the EF EPI. Graz (662 points) led the ranking, followed by Salzburg (645), Innsbruck (638), Linz (633) and Vienna (632).

What are the local conditions for English language learning?

Austria reserves 10.72 percent of total government expenditure on education, a figure slightly below the Netherlands (12.91 percent) and Norway, which ranked fourth in the global ranking and reserves almost 16 percent of government expenditure on education.

The Alpine country also lags behind other European countries when it comes to the percentage of people with access to the Internet. For example, while more than 91.3 percent of the people in the Netherlands have internet access (and 97 percent in Norway), that number is only 87.5 percent in Austria.

Additionally, another possible challenge for more people learning English is the local language diversity in the country. While German is the official language, spoken by more than 88 percent of the population, Turkish, Serbian, and Croatian are also relevant local languages.

As a comparison, Dutch is the official and widely spoken language in the Netherlands, with Norwegian dominating the linguistic landscape in Norway. 

All of these could present challenges for people to learn English, according to the study.

Age groups and trends

There are clear differences between age groups and their English abilities in Austria, as shown by the EF graphic below:

English proficiency in Austria by age groups - global average in grey. (2022 EF English Proficiency Index)

While Austrians perform above the global average in every age group, those older than 41 have "only" a "high" proficiency (represented by the green line). Younger generations all have a very high command (blue line), with the best English speakers in the 26 to 30 ages.

While Austria secured a spot in the top three global rankings of best English speakers, it had actually dropped a spot from last year, when it was ahead of Singapore. The Alpine country has been climbing the ranking since 2018, when it was in the 12th spot. In 2019, it reached 8th, followed by the 6th position in 2020.

Austrians rank high in English proficiency... but do they like to speak it?

Doing well on international English exams is one thing, actually wanting to speak the language on a day-to-day basis - or to those who are still not fluent in German, another thing entirely.

English is not spoken (or rarely spoken) in Austrian bureaucracy, including in its offices for immigration, as The Local reported. As a result, many readers suggest that immigrants find a German speaker to help them with things from registering their residence to working out a work permit. 

In bars and restaurants, the situation varies widely. While you will almost certainly find an English-speaking service in a pub in Vienna, finding even a menu or someone willing to help you with your order in English in a small town heuriger might prove more difficult.

The same goes for every other area of life. The closer to tourist centres and larger, more international cities, the higher your chances of hearing and communicating in English. 

When it comes to your Austrian friends and family members, immigrants often say that those who do speak English may take some time to feel comfortable speaking the foreign language with you. On the other hand, it's not uncommon for locals to "tolerate" speaking English with you to a certain extent - and then swapping to German when they deem you have been in Austria "long enough".

Of course, these experiences vary. So we want to hear from you: what has been your experience speaking English with locals in Austria?

COST OF LIVING

Can British people in Austria claim the winter fuel payment from the UK?

It’s no secret that winter is set to be expensive with rising energy costs. But some British people in Austria might be able to access financial support through the UK benefits system.

Published: 16 November 2022 11:47 CET
Can British people in Austria claim the winter fuel payment from the UK?

In the UK, there are various benefits available to help eligible people through the cold winter months – one of which is the winter fuel payment.

And, as the rising cost of living in Austria takes a chunk out of household budgets, some British people are wondering if they can still claim this benefit while living in Austria.

To find out, we took a closer look at the rules for claiming the winter fuel payment from the UK while overseas.

What is the UK’s winter fuel payment?

The winter fuel payment is a tax-free payment to help older people with heating costs during the cold winter months.

Eligible people are those born on or before 25th September 1956 who were living in the UK during the qualifying week (starting the third Monday in September).

How much people receive depends on their age and whether anyone else in the household is also eligible, but the amount is usually between £100 and £300.

Those living in a care home or nursing home only qualify for the benefit if they are already receiving pension credit, income-based job seekers allowance or employment and support allowance.

I’m a UK national living in Austria. Can I claim the winter fuel payment?

As with most issues related to bureaucracy, the answer to the question above is: it depends.

Official guidance from the UK government states that you may be able to claim the winter fuel benefit from abroad if you are at least 68 years of age, live in Switzerland or an EEA country, have a genuine link to the UK (such as family) and you’re covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Additionally, having previously claimed the winter fuel payment in the UK before moving abroad is not a requirement.

So, in theory, some British people living in Austria will be able to claim this benefit from the UK, as long as they were already in Austria by 31st December 2020.

However, only those that lived and worked in the UK for most of their life can claim the winter fuel payment, according to the online checker on the UK government website. 

This means if you moved to Austria for retirement and you meet the other criteria, then you probably will be eligible. But if you lived and worked in Austria for most of your adult life, maybe not.

How to claim the winter fuel payment?

To make a claim for this benefit for the first time, you will need to call the Winter Fuel Payment hotline on +44 (0)191 218 7777. The phone lines are open from Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm (UK time).

Alternatively, you can apply by post by filling in the IPCF091 form.

To apply for the winter fuel payment, you will need to provide your National Insurance number and bank details. The authorities will also ask for a copy of the Article 50 Card to prove that you were living in Austria by 31st December 2020.

Find out more about the application process at the UK government website.

