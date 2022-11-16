For members
COST OF LIVING
Can British people in Austria claim the winter fuel payment from the UK?
It’s no secret that winter is set to be expensive with rising energy costs. But some British people in Austria might be able to access financial support through the UK benefits system.
Published: 16 November 2022 11:47 CET
Some British people living in Austria might be able to claim the winter fuel payment from the UK. (Photo by Suzy Hazelwood / Pexels)
For members
DRIVING
Everything you need to know about driving in Austria in winter
Austria is known for having long, cold winters, which can impact conditions on the roads. Here’s what you need to know about driving in Austria in the winter. From tips to make your trip smoother to the rules you need to follow.
Published: 4 November 2022 15:09 CET
