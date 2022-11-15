Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

ORF’s GIS revenues ‘back on target’

From January to September, revenues from so-called programme fees are back on target for the public broadcaster ORF, according to its earnings release. Additionally, advertising revenues are significantly above plan.

The company earns most of its cash through the GIS fee. Anyone who owns a television or radio needs to pay it in Austria. Revenue has decreased in recent years, mainly as people unsubscribe from the service.

From next year, people who don’t own a TV but still stream ORF content will also have to pay the GIS fee, as The Local reported.

Who are the new Austrian citizens?

The number of people receiving Austrian citizenship through naturalisation processes is increasing. Here’s a look at some stats about the new citizens and where they are from originally.

HPV vaccine to be free doe people up to 21

On Monday, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced that the HPV vaccination should be carried out for free until the person turns 21-years-old.

He said the provinces, the federal government and health insurance providers agreed on the extension – which is valid not only for women but also for men. Previously, only children aged between nine and 11 could get the vaccine. Prices for the three shots that consist of the primary immunisation cost up to hundreds of euros. Human papillomaviruses (HPV) are responsible for numerous cancers, the minister said.

Die HPV-Impfung wird bis zum 21. Geburtstag kostenlos. Darauf haben wir uns heute mit Ländern und Sozialversicherung geeinigt. Das wird langfristig hunderttausende Menschen in Österreich vor einer Krebserkrankung bewahren. Ein Meilenstein! 1/2 — Johannes Rauch (@johannes_rauch) November 14, 2022

Reform proposal for medical entrance tests

In Vienna, easier access to medical studies is being discussed, broadcaster ORF reported. Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is at least open to changes.

A Styrian doctor proposed that the difficult test should be replaced by an internship in the nursing field, while in Vorarlberg, regional councillors propose a “points system”. The system would benefit those who have completed internships in the care and health sector, but civilian service or a social year could also be credited towards an entrance exam.

The provinces and country need to agree, as tests are unified in Austria.

Weather

In several parts of Austria, there will be persistent fog or high fog, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Away from the fog and generally in the mountains, the weather will be sunny and dry. A few denser clouds will only accumulate in the Alps in the southwest.

Afternoon temperatures depend on fog and sunshine and should be between 6C to 15C.

