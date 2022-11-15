For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
ORF revenues 'back on target', HPV vaccine to be free for young people and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 15 November 2022 08:19 CET
The vaccine for human papillomavirus, or HPV, is given to prevent a sexually transmitted infection that can cause cancer. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Stricter rules against Nazi displays, FPÖ takes the lead in voting intentions and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 14 November 2022 08:23 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments