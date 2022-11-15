Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

ORF revenues 'back on target', HPV vaccine to be free for young people and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 15 November 2022 08:19 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
The vaccine for human papillomavirus, or HPV, is given to prevent a sexually transmitted infection that can cause cancer. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
  • ORF’s GIS revenues ‘back on target’

From January to September, revenues from so-called programme fees are back on target for the public broadcaster ORF, according to its earnings release. Additionally, advertising revenues are significantly above plan.

The company earns most of its cash through the GIS fee. Anyone who owns a television or radio needs to pay it in Austria. Revenue has decreased in recent years, mainly as people unsubscribe from the service.

From next year, people who don’t own a TV but still stream ORF content will also have to pay the GIS fee, as The Local reported.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How to pay Austria’s TV and radio tax, or (legally) avoid it

  • Who are the new Austrian citizens?

The number of people receiving Austrian citizenship through naturalisation processes is increasing. Here’s a look at some stats about the new citizens and where they are from originally.

  • HPV vaccine to be free doe people up to 21

On Monday, Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) announced that the HPV vaccination should be carried out for free until the person turns 21-years-old.

He said the provinces, the federal government and health insurance providers agreed on the extension – which is valid not only for women but also for men. Previously, only children aged between nine and 11 could get the vaccine. Prices for the three shots that consist of the primary immunisation cost up to hundreds of euros. Human papillomaviruses (HPV) are responsible for numerous cancers, the minister said.

  • Reform proposal for medical entrance tests

In Vienna, easier access to medical studies is being discussed, broadcaster ORF reported. Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is at least open to changes. 

A Styrian doctor proposed that the difficult test should be replaced by an internship in the nursing field, while in Vorarlberg, regional councillors propose a “points system”. The system would benefit those who have completed internships in the care and health sector, but civilian service or a social year could also be credited towards an entrance exam.

The provinces and country need to agree, as tests are unified in Austria.

READ ALSO: Health care reform: Austria to give €2,000 bonus to nursing staff

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

In several parts of Austria, there will be persistent fog or high fog, the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Away from the fog and generally in the mountains, the weather will be sunny and dry. A few denser clouds will only accumulate in the Alps in the southwest. 

Afternoon temperatures depend on fog and sunshine and should be between 6C to 15C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Stricter rules against Nazi displays, FPÖ takes the lead in voting intentions and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 14 November 2022 08:23 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
  • Stricter rules against Nazi displays

Austria’s government has announced stricter rules concerning the Prohibition Act in the country, Justice Minister Alma Zadic said.

Any civil servants legally convicted under the Nazi Prohibition Act will automatically lose office, she said. “Any form of Nazi glorification is an intolerable attack on our democratic society. There can be no tolerance,” the minister tweeted.

The government will present an amendment to the Prohibition Act law, Zadic added. The statement comes weeks after a case caused controversy in Austria. A soldier was seen wearing a self-made Nazi uniform, as The Local reported.

VOCABULARY: das Verbosgesetz means the Prohibition Law.

READ ALSO: What measures against foreigners is Austria’s far-right trying to take?

  • The best Christmas Markets to visit this week in Vienna

We are still a bit far from December, but some of Vienna’s most famous Christmas Markets are already open for visitors. Here are the best ones.

  • The far-right party FPÖ take the lead in voting intention polls

Three years after Ibizagate, the political scandal that removed it from the ruling coalition of Austria, the far-right party is leading (some) voting intention polls in the country.

In certain polls the blue party has scored 25 percent of the voting intention, far ahead of chancellor Karl Nehammer’s party ÖVP (19 percent) and surpassing the centre-left SPÖ (24 percent).

A combination of “short-term memory” among the population and the permanence of controversial topics such as migration benefit the blue party, political experts told Austrian media.

Additionally, Ibizagate seems all but forgotten, especially as several scandals concerning the ÖVP are being brought to light.

READ ALSO: Is Austria’s Freedom Party a ‘far-right’ party?

  • Less traffic on motorways as fuel prices are high 

Traffic volume in Lower Austria was still significantly higher in the first half of 2022 than in the first half of 2021. However, in the period between July 1st and September 30th, 2022, a VCÖ analysis based on data from Asfinag measured fewer vehicles on many routes, broadcaster ORF reported.

The most significant decrease was recorded on the southern motorway (A2) near Wiener Neudorf (Mödling district). Here, 682,000 fewer cars were registered than in the third quarter of 2021. Near Bad Vöslau (Baden district), there were 507,100 fewer cars on the A2.

VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger explained the decrease in traffic volume with prices at the gas pumps: “What surveys have already shown is now also evident in the data: some motorists have reacted to the increased fuel prices and, for example, shifted car journeys to public transport or formed car pools.”

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about driving in Austria in winter

  • Skier dies after glacier accident

A skier from Germany died in an accident on the Kaunertal Glacier on Sunday afternoon, ORF reported. According to the police, the 24-year-old skier went over the edge of the piste during a downhill run, fell and hit his head against a stone.

Tyrol police are investigating the incident.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG  

In the southwest and far west, clouds dominate, and locally some rain is expected, Austria’s meteorologic service ZAMG said

The wind will blow briskly from east to south, especially in the mountains and the eastern lowlands. Otherwise, it will be weaker. As a result, daytime highs in persistent fog should stay between 6C to 9C, with sun 10C to 14C, and even up to 16C in some regions.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS