Austria
WORKING IN AUSTRIA

Digital nomad visas: How does Austria compare with other countries?

There is now a new type of professional: the digital nomad. But what are the rules for those who want to live this lifestyle in Austria, and how do they compare with other countries?

Published: 15 November 2022 14:32 CET
Digital nomad visas: How does Austria compare with other countries?
Working with this view of the Austrian alps might not be so easy for digital nomads (Photo by Samuel Schroth on Unsplash)

Although it’s a current buzzword, “digital nomadism” is not exactly a new phenomenon. Business owners who have in recent years been able to run their companies online have travelled and enjoyed the perks of the “work from anywhere” culture. However, as technology has become more accessible and more companies adopt work-from-home schemes (especially after the coronavirus pandemic forced people out of their offices), the lifestyle became more common. 

In theory, it may sound perfect to many people: living in different countries while doing your job completely online, going from working by a Spanish beach in summer to spending the winter in the Austrian mountains. But things can get pretty complicated regarding visas, taxes and health insurance.

Austria still needs to catch up to other countries when it comes to this type of life. For example, in Austria, there is still no such thing as a digital visa nomad. This means that, legally, third-country nationals (non-EU citizens) are not allowed to simply work in Austria, even at a remote job, unless they have a proper visa to do so.

The rules in Austria

Citizens of EU and European Economic Area (EEA) countries can stay in Austria for up to three months (90 days) without having to register as a resident.

For stays of more than three months, you have to be employed, self-employed, a student at a recognised educational institution or have enough money to support yourself financially. In Austria, you will be considered a tax resident if you spend more than 180 days per year in the country.

In theory, this means someone from France or Italy can relocate to Austria for several months (or years) to live and work – as long as they follow the rules related to proof of residence, health insurance and tax. You can read more about this HERE.

For third-country nationals, which include the US and the UK, there are limits to how long they can stay in Austria. However, as there is not a dedicated digital nomad visa in Austria (as already mentioned above), working in Austria remotely as a third-country national with a tourist visa or Visa D is not legal. 

Instead, a long-term visa option is to apply for a self-employed key worker visa, which can be financially (and bureaucratically) out of reach to most digital nomads.

How does it work in other countries?

Among the countries covered by The Local, Spain is the one that most recently created an exclusive visa for digital nomads – it is officially known as the international remote worker visa (visado para teletrabajadores de carácter internacional). It is part of the new startup law, which is expected to come into force in early 2023. 

In a nutshell, it will grant non-EU freelancers and remote workers entry and residency rights in Spain, with fewer bureaucratic obstacles than there currently are, and enticing tax benefits.

The Spanish government wants to remove the existing bureaucratic hurdles these international workers face to make “Spain a paradise for talent”, The Local Spain reported.

Germany, like Austria, does not have a dedicated digital nomad visa. Therefore, EU and EEA citizens can stay and work in Germany. However, for self-employed third nationals who want to spend a prolonged period in Germany, the most obvious choice is a freelance visa, according to The Local Germany.

This type of visa is aimed at people who work remotely for several clients but don’t necessarily own their own companies. The typical image is of freelance graphic designers, coders and writers sitting in slick cafes with glossy laptops, but you can freelance in almost any profession. 

Digital nomads enjoy the possibility of working from beautiful destinations such as a beach in Spain. (Photo by Samuel Schroth on Unsplash)

France is another country that does not have a specific digital nomad visa, and digital nomads can face several grey areas for living and working, Fiona Mougenot, a lawyer and partner in the immigration specialists Expat Partners, told The Local France.

Switzerland offers no incentives for digital nomads, and work visas or permits are notoriously difficult to obtain, as The Local Switzerland showed. Likewise, Denmark does not have a digital nomad visa, and digital nomads travelling to Italy will also have to comply with local rules without the benefit of a proper visa.

European countries with well-established visas

Other European countries have been quicker in implementing a visa to attract digital nomads. For example, the Croatian Digital Nomad Visa, which works as a temporary residency permit, allows you to work online while living in the beautiful coastal country for one year. 

Estonia has a famous “e-residency program”, and in 2020 created a one-year digital nomad and freelancer visa for those who can work remotely.  Iceland is another country with a specific permit that allows people to stay for up to six months working online for companies abroad.

Several other countries, including Portugal, Malta, Romania and Greece, also have specific visas for those in the digital nomad lifestyle. However, they are usually limited in time and people need to prove a steady income to obtain them.

Outside of Europe, several dream destinations, especially in the Caribbean, but also countries like Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia, Namibia, and Cape Verde, have specific visas that would suit most digital nomads.

WORKING IN AUSTRIA

What are the rules about turning on the heating in the workplace in Austria?

We’re all well aware of the need to conserve energy in Austria this winter, but what does the law say about heating in the workplace? Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 15 November 2022 11:29 CET
What are the rules about turning on the heating in the workplace in Austria?

People in Austria are used to warm buildings during the cold winter but this year could be different.

While it’s unlikely that people will be shivering at their desks, workplaces will be cooler than previous winters and most people will have to dress warmly.

This is due to pressure on companies through rising energy costs and the government’s recommendation for minimum temperatures in workplaces amid energy saving plans.

However, there are already reports of employers lowering the heating below official recommendations, leading to complaints from employees. And it’s not even full winter yet.

So what are the rules when it comes to heating public buildings and workplaces in Austria? Here’s a quick explainer so that you know your rights this winter.

What does the Austrian Federal Government say about heating?

In September, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) urged operators of public buildings to lower the thermostat to 19C during the winter to save energy.

Likewise, the Labor Law in Austria states that in workplaces with low physical exertion, like in offices, the thermostat must be set between 19C and 25C.

For jobs that require normal physical activity (standing in a sales room or in retail), the temperature should be set between 18C and 24C. And for active jobs, such as in a warehouse, the minimum temperature is 12C.

Unfortunately, for outside work, there is no minimum temperature. But employers are obligated to assess any hazards to health.

The reason for these rules is that working in cold conditions can impact performance, cause health issues and lead to an increased risk of accidents, according to the Arbeitkammer.

This year, the issue of being cold at work is even more prominent as many companies seek to lower heating bills and conserve energy.

One example is at the municipal administration building in Linz, Upper Austria, where the office temperature was just 16C, as reported by ORF. Following complaints from employees, the temperature has now been set at 21C, which is still below the 23C of recent winters.

What can you do if you are too cold at work?

Lawyer Raphael Schanda from Körber-Risak told ORF that employers have a “duty of care towards their employees” when it comes to heating in the workplace in Austria. 

However, if you are too cold at work and suspect that the heating is below the recommendations set by the government, then speak to your boss or the relevant line manager.

If this results in a conflict, then the next step can be to contact the HR department and refer them to the government guidelines for heating the workplace.

Ways to keep warm this winter

Everyone feels the cold differently, and while 19C might be comfortable for some, for others it will be too cold. Especially for people that sit all day at a desk.

To counteract any discomfort from feeling cold, here are some tips:

  • Wear warmer clothes and layer up.
  • Move around regularly – get up from the desk and walk.
  • Drink warm drinks.
  • Wear fingerless gloves.
  • Block any draughts from windows or doors.
