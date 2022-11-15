For members
WORKING IN AUSTRIA
Digital nomad visas: How does Austria compare with other countries?
There is now a new type of professional: the digital nomad. But what are the rules for those who want to live this lifestyle in Austria, and how do they compare with other countries?
Published: 15 November 2022 14:32 CET
Working with this view of the Austrian alps might not be so easy for digital nomads (Photo by Samuel Schroth on Unsplash)
For members
WORKING IN AUSTRIA
What are the rules about turning on the heating in the workplace in Austria?
We’re all well aware of the need to conserve energy in Austria this winter, but what does the law say about heating in the workplace? Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 15 November 2022 11:29 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments