TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Stricter rules against Nazi displays, FPÖ takes the lead in voting intentions and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 14 November 2022 08:23 CET
Former Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl addresses supporters at an election rally of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) in Vienna, Austria on September 27, 2019. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Lugner's fight to open stores on Sundays, St Martin's Day celebrations, ÖVP wants license places for e-scooters and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 11 November 2022 07:39 CET
