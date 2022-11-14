Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Stricter rules against Nazi displays

Austria’s government has announced stricter rules concerning the Prohibition Act in the country, Justice Minister Alma Zadic said.

Any civil servants legally convicted under the Nazi Prohibition Act will automatically lose office, she said. “Any form of Nazi glorification is an intolerable attack on our democratic society. There can be no tolerance,” the minister tweeted.

The government will present an amendment to the Prohibition Act law, Zadic added. The statement comes weeks after a case caused controversy in Austria. A soldier was seen wearing a self-made Nazi uniform, as The Local reported.

VOCABULARY: das Verbosgesetz means the Prohibition Law.

The best Christmas Markets to visit this week in Vienna

We are still a bit far from December, but some of Vienna’s most famous Christmas Markets are already open for visitors. Here are the best ones.

The far-right party FPÖ take the lead in voting intention polls

Three years after Ibizagate, the political scandal that removed it from the ruling coalition of Austria, the far-right party is leading (some) voting intention polls in the country.

In certain polls the blue party has scored 25 percent of the voting intention, far ahead of chancellor Karl Nehammer’s party ÖVP (19 percent) and surpassing the centre-left SPÖ (24 percent).

A combination of “short-term memory” among the population and the permanence of controversial topics such as migration benefit the blue party, political experts told Austrian media.

Additionally, Ibizagate seems all but forgotten, especially as several scandals concerning the ÖVP are being brought to light.

Less traffic on motorways as fuel prices are high

Traffic volume in Lower Austria was still significantly higher in the first half of 2022 than in the first half of 2021. However, in the period between July 1st and September 30th, 2022, a VCÖ analysis based on data from Asfinag measured fewer vehicles on many routes, broadcaster ORF reported.

The most significant decrease was recorded on the southern motorway (A2) near Wiener Neudorf (Mödling district). Here, 682,000 fewer cars were registered than in the third quarter of 2021. Near Bad Vöslau (Baden district), there were 507,100 fewer cars on the A2.

VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger explained the decrease in traffic volume with prices at the gas pumps: “What surveys have already shown is now also evident in the data: some motorists have reacted to the increased fuel prices and, for example, shifted car journeys to public transport or formed car pools.”

Skier dies after glacier accident

A skier from Germany died in an accident on the Kaunertal Glacier on Sunday afternoon, ORF reported. According to the police, the 24-year-old skier went over the edge of the piste during a downhill run, fell and hit his head against a stone.

Tyrol police are investigating the incident.

Weather

In the southwest and far west, clouds dominate, and locally some rain is expected, Austria’s meteorologic service ZAMG said

The wind will blow briskly from east to south, especially in the mountains and the eastern lowlands. Otherwise, it will be weaker. As a result, daytime highs in persistent fog should stay between 6C to 9C, with sun 10C to 14C, and even up to 16C in some regions.

