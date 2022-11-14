Read news from:
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Stricter rules against Nazi displays, FPÖ takes the lead in voting intentions and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 14 November 2022 08:23 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Former Austrian Interior Minister Herbert Kickl addresses supporters at an election rally of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPOe) in Vienna, Austria on September 27, 2019. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
  • Stricter rules against Nazi displays

Austria’s government has announced stricter rules concerning the Prohibition Act in the country, Justice Minister Alma Zadic said.

Any civil servants legally convicted under the Nazi Prohibition Act will automatically lose office, she said. “Any form of Nazi glorification is an intolerable attack on our democratic society. There can be no tolerance,” the minister tweeted.

The government will present an amendment to the Prohibition Act law, Zadic added. The statement comes weeks after a case caused controversy in Austria. A soldier was seen wearing a self-made Nazi uniform, as The Local reported.

VOCABULARY: das Verbosgesetz means the Prohibition Law.

  • The best Christmas Markets to visit this week in Vienna

We are still a bit far from December, but some of Vienna’s most famous Christmas Markets are already open for visitors. Here are the best ones.

  • The far-right party FPÖ take the lead in voting intention polls

Three years after Ibizagate, the political scandal that removed it from the ruling coalition of Austria, the far-right party is leading (some) voting intention polls in the country.

In certain polls the blue party has scored 25 percent of the voting intention, far ahead of chancellor Karl Nehammer’s party ÖVP (19 percent) and surpassing the centre-left SPÖ (24 percent).

A combination of “short-term memory” among the population and the permanence of controversial topics such as migration benefit the blue party, political experts told Austrian media.

Additionally, Ibizagate seems all but forgotten, especially as several scandals concerning the ÖVP are being brought to light.

  • Less traffic on motorways as fuel prices are high 

Traffic volume in Lower Austria was still significantly higher in the first half of 2022 than in the first half of 2021. However, in the period between July 1st and September 30th, 2022, a VCÖ analysis based on data from Asfinag measured fewer vehicles on many routes, broadcaster ORF reported.

The most significant decrease was recorded on the southern motorway (A2) near Wiener Neudorf (Mödling district). Here, 682,000 fewer cars were registered than in the third quarter of 2021. Near Bad Vöslau (Baden district), there were 507,100 fewer cars on the A2.

VCÖ expert Michael Schwendinger explained the decrease in traffic volume with prices at the gas pumps: “What surveys have already shown is now also evident in the data: some motorists have reacted to the increased fuel prices and, for example, shifted car journeys to public transport or formed car pools.”

  • Skier dies after glacier accident

A skier from Germany died in an accident on the Kaunertal Glacier on Sunday afternoon, ORF reported. According to the police, the 24-year-old skier went over the edge of the piste during a downhill run, fell and hit his head against a stone.

Tyrol police are investigating the incident.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG  

In the southwest and far west, clouds dominate, and locally some rain is expected, Austria’s meteorologic service ZAMG said

The wind will blow briskly from east to south, especially in the mountains and the eastern lowlands. Otherwise, it will be weaker. As a result, daytime highs in persistent fog should stay between 6C to 9C, with sun 10C to 14C, and even up to 16C in some regions.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Lugner's fight to open stores on Sundays, St Martin's Day celebrations, ÖVP wants license places for e-scooters and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 11 November 2022 07:39 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
  • Austrian entrepreneur to challenge Sunday closings (again)

Richard Lugner, the founder of the Lugner City shopping centre, is not letting up in the fight for Sunday opening, Der Standard reported.

The businessman has twice lost a case to be allowed to open his shopping centre stores on Sundays but will now challenge the rules again. This time, he will ask for just one Sunday: the first Advent, four weeks ahead of Christmas. He is also fighting to keep doors open for one more hour on Advent Saturdays.

Austria has very strict rules for weekend business hours. On Saturdays, stores close at 6 pm, and on Sundays, they are not allowed to open – unless they fall into a few exceptions.

VOCABULARY: die Öffnungszeiten means “opening hours.”

  • Austrian traditions: How to celebrate St. Martin’s Day in Austria

Austria is a very catholic country and several important dates for the church are official bank holidays. However, even the dates that are not holidays are still often celebrated by the population – even if just by preparing a traditional meal.

Martinstag, or St. Martin’s Day, is one of those dates that people don’t get off from work, but still, many Austrians will commemorate every November 11th

VOCABULARY: der Martinstag means “St. Martins Day”.

  • First Christmas markets open in Vienna

The first Viennese Christmas Markets to open this year are the “Adventgenussmarkt” at the Opera with eleven stalls, the Christmas Market on Stephansplatz with 43 stalls, the Christmas Market Am Hof with 77 stalls and the Christmas Market on Michaelerplatz with 18 stalls. 

Also starting on Friday is the Christmas Village at the University Campus/Altes AKH, the Advent Market Meidling, the one in the pedestrian zone in Favoriten and the Christmas Market in Türkenschanzpark.

Christmas markets have a long tradition in Austria and this year marks the 300th year since they first opened in Vienna. The city’s first St. Nicholas Christmas and Nativity market was held on the Freyung in 1722. 

In 1903 the Christkindlmarkt got electric lighting for the first time. In 1918 the market was moved to Stephansplatz. From the 1980s onwards, the number of approved Christmas markets increased.

VOCABULARY: die Weihnachtsmärkte means “Christmas markets”.

  • ÖVP demands license plates for e-scooters

The right-wing ruling party ÖVP is pushing for mandatory license plates for e-scooters, reported broadcaster ORF.

According to the Board for Road Safety figures, the number of injured or killed e-bike and e-scooter riders has increased significantly in recent years. There were 1,025 injuries and 17 deaths in 2018 and 2,560 injuries and 24 deaths in 2021.

“it is also clear that new concepts require new rules,” said ÖVP Vienna regional party leader Karl Mahrer. E-scooters must “finally be fully included in the road traffic regulations and subjected to clear rules”, Mahrer demanded.

VOCABULARY: die Kennzeichen means “registration number” or “license plates”.

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Early on Friday, there will be some fog, but during the day, the sun will shine most of the time, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. High clouds, however, sometimes dampen the sunshine, especially in the eastern half. 

Daytime high temperatures are between 11C and 16C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

