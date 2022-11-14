For members
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP
IN NUMBERS: Who are the new Austrian citizens?
The number of people receiving Austrian citizenship through naturalisation processes is increasing. Here's a look at some stats about the new citizens and where they are from originally.
Published: 14 November 2022 14:48 CET
An Austrian and a European flag flutter in the wind. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP)
AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP
What are Austria’s Social Democratic Party’s plans to ease citizenship rules?
During a weekend party event, Austria's centre-left SPÖ presented their defence of a 'modern citizenship law' in Vienna. Here is what they are asking for.
Published: 7 November 2022 17:09 CET
Updated: 7 November 2022 21:58 CET
