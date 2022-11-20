For members
EXPLAINED: 10 ways to save money on your groceries in Austria
With inflation hitting double digits, consumers in Austria are really feeling the pinch, particularly in the supermarket. Here are some simple tips on how you can save money on your grocery shopping.
Published: 14 November 2022 17:13 CET
Updated: 20 November 2022 09:53 CET
‘I’m still waiting’: Foreigners in Austria still not been paid Klimabonus handout
Millions of residents in Austria were sent €500 one-off payment by the state to help them deal with the increasing cost of living. But many people (especially foreigners) who were entitled still haven't received their money.
Published: 18 November 2022 12:22 CET
Updated: 20 November 2022 09:43 CET
