Where to watch the Qatar World Cup on TV in Austria

The football World Cup, also known as WM for Weltmeisterschaft in Austria, is starting soon. Here's what you need to know about where to watch the games - even though the Austrian team is not playing.

Published: 11 November 2022 13:15 CET
Spanish supporters celebrate after watching on a giant screen at the Rathaus square in Vienna the Euro 2008 quarter-final football match between Spain and Italy on June 22, 2008. No major public viewings are planned for the winter World Cup this year.(Photo by SAMUEL KUBANI / AFP)

The football World Cup is taking place in Qatar this November (a novelty in many ways and European fans of the sport will watch the games during winter for the first time). The Qatar 2022 World Cup starts on Sunday, November 20th and the finals will take place on Sunday, December 18th.

Austria did not qualify for the tournament. The last time Das Team was in a FIFA World Cup was in 1998 when they were eliminated in the group stage in France after failing to win a single game. The national team’s best results came in 1954 when they reached 3rd place in the competition.

Despite the country being better known for its results in winter sports, football is a much-beloved sport in Austria. Adding to that, the millions of people with ties to other countries (both Germany and Serbia, home of two of the largest immigrant groups in Austria), and the World Cup is a significant event in the Alpine country. 

So how can I watch it at home?

It all comes down to who owns the broadcasting rights in Austria. The good news is that only two channels have the rights to broadcast World Cup matches – which avoids the confusing and annoying act of swapping channels and looking for the games. 

The best news is that one of the broadcasters is public ORF, meaning that most games will be free to watch and could be streamed from the ORF app as well.

ORF 1 will broadcast 39 of the 64 World Cup matches, including the opening and final matches. ORF has sublicensed the remaining 25 games to ServusTV, also a public channel in Austria with a good streaming app.

In the group phase, up to four matches a day (with kick-offs at 11 am, 2 pm, 5 pm and 8 pm) are scheduled. ORF1 will show all games live except those with a start time of 5.00 p.m. and three others with a kick-off at 2.00 p.m – which will then be broadcast by ServusTV. 

There will be a summary of each of these matches at around 10.15 pm, according to the broadcaster.

Will there be any big screens to watch matches outdoors?

Austria has previously had many public viewing spots out in the open set up for the World Cup. However, with the energy crisis and the fact that these games will take place during the European winter, there are very few open spaces with big screens.

It will still possible to watch WC matches in many bars and restaurants. The hospitality sector does not need a specific licence to broadcast the ORF matches (as long as they already have all necessary permits with ORF).

Some famous sports bars, such as Plützer Bräu in Vienna’s Spittelberg, have already announced public-view events with buffet food and drinks. You can check more information here.

But there are other ones; you can check your local pub, bar or tavern to see which games they are showing and whether or not there are any special offers in place.

Do you know a cool place to watch the games in Austria? Let us know and we will publish a list of your suggestions. Just send an email to [email protected].

EXPLAINED: Who is Austria’s new football coach Ralf Rangnick?

Austria might be known for its winter sports, but football is a much beloved - and full of promises - sport.

Published: 30 April 2022 12:53 CEST
Austria has just confirmed that Ralf Rangnick, currently interim manager of Manchester United, will be taking over as the coach of its men’s football national team. 

The German – the second on the job following the exit of Franco Foda earlier this year – will start working with Das Team just days ahead of its Nations League game against Croatia, the Austrian soccer federation ÖFB said.

Manchester United is set to play its last championship match in England on May 22nd. Austria first travels to face Croatia on June 3rd. It then has a home game against Denmark, on June 6th, and France, on June 10th, as part of the UEFA League of Nations tournament. 

The contract runs for two years and would be automatically extended for two more years in the event of a successful qualification for UEFA EURO 2024 hosted by Germany. 

“It is an honour for me to take on the role of team leader. I am particularly pleased with the prospect of competing in the European Championship in Germany with a young, success-driven team,” said Rangnick.

The coach will continue as a “consultant” for Manchester United, and per contract will be allowed to work for six days a month with the British team – which in itself has sparked controversy among fans in both countries. 

Why is this such a big deal? 

Austria has had a harrowing history with football and only qualified for a World Cup seven times. However, it has recently put together a group of solid players that have brought hope to the population – hungry to at least participate in a major tournament again.

In 2020, the country made history after it won 3-1 against North Macedonia in the opener of the Euro. It was the first time the red team won a match in a European Championship. It was even the first time it scored more than one goal in a group stage game. 

It went further, and Austrians were mesmerised to watch their national team reaching the knockout stages, only to be kicked out in the round of 16 by would-be winners Italy. 

The successes pushed the team forward and increased interest in the sport. There was still hope of historical achievements with a team full of stars, including controversial (he is known as a “bad boy”) but undoubtedly effective forward Marko Arnautović and Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer. 

Just as Austrians were hoping to qualify for their first World Cup since 1998, the Burschen fell against Wales, Denmark, and Scotland. 

The most recent loss, a 2-1 against Wales, ended up with the exit of team leader Franco Foda. Still, the Mannschaft now eyes a successful qualification for the 2024 Euro, where they aim to play on familiar grounds of neighbouring Germany.

From then, Rangnick’s job will be to finally get Austria back to the global fields – quite literally, as the 2026 World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Useful vocabulary

The Team (nickname) – Das Team

Our Boys (nickname) – Unsere Burschen

European Championship – Europameisterschaft

World Cup – Weltmeisterschaft

Victories – Siege

Draw – Remis

Defeats – Niederlagen

