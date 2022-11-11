Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Lugner's fight to open stores on Sundays, St Martin's Day celebrations, ÖVP wants license places for e-scooters and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 11 November 2022 07:39 CET
Pictured is an E-scooter.
Pictured is an E-scooter. Photo by Alexander Schimmeck on Unsplash
  • Austrian entrepreneur to challenge Sunday closings (again)

Richard Lugner, the founder of the Lugner City shopping centre, is not letting up in the fight for Sunday opening, Der Standard reported.

The businessman has twice lost a case to be allowed to open his shopping centre stores on Sundays but will now challenge the rules again. This time, he will ask for just one Sunday: the first Advent, four weeks ahead of Christmas. He is also fighting to keep doors open for one more hour on Advent Saturdays.

Austria has very strict rules for weekend business hours. On Saturdays, stores close at 6 pm, and on Sundays, they are not allowed to open – unless they fall into a few exceptions.

VOCABULARY: die Öffnungszeiten means “opening hours.”

READ ALSO: Why everything in Austria is closed on Sundays – and what to do instead

  • Austrian traditions: How to celebrate St. Martin’s Day in Austria

Austria is a very catholic country and several important dates for the church are official bank holidays. However, even the dates that are not holidays are still often celebrated by the population – even if just by preparing a traditional meal.

Martinstag, or St. Martin’s Day, is one of those dates that people don’t get off from work, but still, many Austrians will commemorate every November 11th

VOCABULARY: der Martinstag means “St. Martins Day”.

READ ALSO: Eight habits that show you’ve embraced life in Austria

  • First Christmas markets open in Vienna

The first Viennese Christmas Markets to open this year are the “Adventgenussmarkt” at the Opera with eleven stalls, the Christmas Market on Stephansplatz with 43 stalls, the Christmas Market Am Hof with 77 stalls and the Christmas Market on Michaelerplatz with 18 stalls. 

Also starting on Friday is the Christmas Village at the University Campus/Altes AKH, the Advent Market Meidling, the one in the pedestrian zone in Favoriten and the Christmas Market in Türkenschanzpark.

Christmas markets have a long tradition in Austria and this year marks the 300th year since they first opened in Vienna. The city’s first St. Nicholas Christmas and Nativity market was held on the Freyung in 1722. 

In 1903 the Christkindlmarkt got electric lighting for the first time. In 1918 the market was moved to Stephansplatz. From the 1980s onwards, the number of approved Christmas markets increased.

VOCABULARY: die Weihnachtsmärkte means “Christmas markets”.

READ ALSO: Vienna Christmas Markets: Here are the dates and locations for 2022

  • ÖVP demands license plates for e-scooters

The right-wing ruling party ÖVP is pushing for mandatory license plates for e-scooters, reported broadcaster ORF.

According to the Board for Road Safety figures, the number of injured or killed e-bike and e-scooter riders has increased significantly in recent years. There were 1,025 injuries and 17 deaths in 2018 and 2,560 injuries and 24 deaths in 2021.

“it is also clear that new concepts require new rules,” said ÖVP Vienna regional party leader Karl Mahrer. E-scooters must “finally be fully included in the road traffic regulations and subjected to clear rules”, Mahrer demanded.

VOCABULARY: die Kennzeichen means “registration number” or “license plates”.

READ ALSO: What are kids allowed to do alone under Austrian law?

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

Early on Friday, there will be some fog, but during the day, the sun will shine most of the time, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. High clouds, however, sometimes dampen the sunshine, especially in the eastern half. 

Daytime high temperatures are between 11C and 16C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

No solutions for asylum crisis, bird flu cases confirmed in Styria, Klimabonus vouchers still unclaimed and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 10 November 2022 08:20 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
  • No solutions for the asylum crisis

A meeting between Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) and the provincial governors on Wednesday evening failed to produce any tangible result on the issue of accommodation of refugees, broadcaster ORF reported.

There were no new agreements on how to deal with the influx of asylum seekers and refugees but ministers have decided to offer “cost of living assistance” as a relief for private accommodation providers.

The situation is complex because, in addition to a comparatively large number of asylum seekers, people who have fled Ukraine are also included. In addition, except for Vienna and Burgenland, no federal province fulfils the quota for refugee accommodation stipulated in a federal-state agreement.

VOCABULARY: der Asylkrisengipfel means “asylum crisis summit.”

READ ALSO: Tents for asylum seekers stir debate in Austria

  • Salzburg, Linz, Graz: Where are Austria’s biggest companies?

Vienna might have the most foreigners, but many English-speaking jobs can be found outside of the capital. You just need to know where to look.

  • Klimabonus vouchers worth up to €48 million still not claimed

A total of 97,709 people didn’t make the trip to the post office to pick up their Klimabonus vouchers, according to newspaper Der Standard.

The Austrian government announced the one-off payment as a way to cushion rising inflation. Every person living in Austria for at least six months in 2022 is entitled to a €500 payment or a €250 if the person is a minor.

It was possible to receive the payment via bank transfer or, for those without up-to-date data, a Sodexo voucher would be sent via safe letter. If you were not at home to sign for the letter, you’d have to pick it up later at a post office.

Now, the unclaimed vouchers will be sent back to Sodexo, the company that issued them. “All steps are carried out and documented under strict security measures,” said a spokeswoman for the Climate Ministry.

VOCABULARY: der Gutschein means “voucher”.

READ ALSO: Klimabonus in Austria: What to do if you miss the pickup deadline for your voucher

  • Avian influenza confirmed in Styria

On November 9th, AGES, Austria’s health authority, confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza in several animals in the district of Graz-Umgebung, 5min reported.

The subtype found is highly pathogenic for birds and often leads to many deaths, especially in domestic poultry flocks. The authorities are investigating the origin of the infections. 

“A protection and surveillance zone will be established around the outbreak farm. In these zones, poultry farms will be subject to official veterinary controls,” AGES said.

The disease has not been detected in humans to date.

VOCABULARY: die Geflügelpest means “Avian influenza” or “bird flu”.

  • Further explosive FPÖ chats 

On Wednesday, ORF-TV editor-in-chief Matthias Schrom resigned after his chats with then-FPÖ vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache from 2019 became public, as The Local has reported. 

In the evening, ZIB2 reported on further explosive chats – this time from an FPÖ WhatsApp group, in which, in addition to Strache, the former chairman of the ORF Foundation Council and FPÖ politician Norbert Steger had also been a member.

Formally, foundation boards are independent – but the chats, which also discuss how to get rid of ORF journalists, show a different reality. 

ORF has an editorial meeting on Thursday and should announce Schrom’s position and vote on a successor.

VOCABULARY: der Rücktritt means “resignation”.

READ ALSO: Corruption in Austria: Why has ORF’s editor-in-chief resigned?

  • Weather

Screenshot from ZAMG

The passage of a cold front will bring mostly dense clouds and intermittent rain, especially in the morning, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Most of the precipitation will fall in the north and the south. The snow line will drop from 2000m to 1600m. On the other hand, the western parts of the country will see some sun during the day. 

Daytime highs are between 8C and 15C.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected].

SHOW COMMENTS