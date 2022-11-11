For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Lugner's fight to open stores on Sundays, St Martin's Day celebrations, ÖVP wants license places for e-scooters and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 11 November 2022 07:39 CET
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
No solutions for asylum crisis, bird flu cases confirmed in Styria, Klimabonus vouchers still unclaimed and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 10 November 2022 08:20 CET
