Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austrian entrepreneur to challenge Sunday closings (again)

Richard Lugner, the founder of the Lugner City shopping centre, is not letting up in the fight for Sunday opening, Der Standard reported.

The businessman has twice lost a case to be allowed to open his shopping centre stores on Sundays but will now challenge the rules again. This time, he will ask for just one Sunday: the first Advent, four weeks ahead of Christmas. He is also fighting to keep doors open for one more hour on Advent Saturdays.

Austria has very strict rules for weekend business hours. On Saturdays, stores close at 6 pm, and on Sundays, they are not allowed to open – unless they fall into a few exceptions.

VOCABULARY: die Öffnungszeiten means “opening hours.”

Austrian traditions: How to celebrate St. Martin’s Day in Austria

Austria is a very catholic country and several important dates for the church are official bank holidays. However, even the dates that are not holidays are still often celebrated by the population – even if just by preparing a traditional meal.



Martinstag, or St. Martin’s Day, is one of those dates that people don’t get off from work, but still, many Austrians will commemorate every November 11th.

VOCABULARY: der Martinstag means “St. Martins Day”.

First Christmas markets open in Vienna

The first Viennese Christmas Markets to open this year are the “Adventgenussmarkt” at the Opera with eleven stalls, the Christmas Market on Stephansplatz with 43 stalls, the Christmas Market Am Hof with 77 stalls and the Christmas Market on Michaelerplatz with 18 stalls.

Also starting on Friday is the Christmas Village at the University Campus/Altes AKH, the Advent Market Meidling, the one in the pedestrian zone in Favoriten and the Christmas Market in Türkenschanzpark.

Christmas markets have a long tradition in Austria and this year marks the 300th year since they first opened in Vienna. The city’s first St. Nicholas Christmas and Nativity market was held on the Freyung in 1722.

In 1903 the Christkindlmarkt got electric lighting for the first time. In 1918 the market was moved to Stephansplatz. From the 1980s onwards, the number of approved Christmas markets increased.

VOCABULARY: die Weihnachtsmärkte means “Christmas markets”.

ÖVP demands license plates for e-scooters

The right-wing ruling party ÖVP is pushing for mandatory license plates for e-scooters, reported broadcaster ORF.

According to the Board for Road Safety figures, the number of injured or killed e-bike and e-scooter riders has increased significantly in recent years. There were 1,025 injuries and 17 deaths in 2018 and 2,560 injuries and 24 deaths in 2021.

“it is also clear that new concepts require new rules,” said ÖVP Vienna regional party leader Karl Mahrer. E-scooters must “finally be fully included in the road traffic regulations and subjected to clear rules”, Mahrer demanded.

VOCABULARY: die Kennzeichen means “registration number” or “license plates”.

Weather

Early on Friday, there will be some fog, but during the day, the sun will shine most of the time, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said. High clouds, however, sometimes dampen the sunshine, especially in the eastern half.

Daytime high temperatures are between 11C and 16C.

