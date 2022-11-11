The best Christmas Markets to visit this weekend in Vienna

At the approximately 200 stands at the Viennese Christmas Villages, Christmas goods and gift ideas are offered again this year, and atmospheric events inspire the young and old visitors of these traditional markets.

Nostalgic rides for children and the finest delicacies from sweet to savoury round off the programme and make the Christmas villages so unique.

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: How to explore Salzburg in one weekend

This year, not only will Austrians be able to enjoy the markets without any Covid-19 restrictions (previously, they had been either closed or required proof of immunity against the disease), but it’s also a special occasion: 300 hundred years ago, the first Christmas Market opened in Vienna.

Even with the current energy crisis, the season is set to be just as beautiful and enchanting as it has been for centuries. Some of Vienna’s most well-known markets are open from Friday, November 11th, so that you can join the spirit already.

Here are the best ones:

Christmas Village at Stephansplatz

Experience enjoyment, inspiration and Christmas anticipation at the Christmas market on Stephansplatz, with its fantastic location directly at the foot of Vienna’s landmark, the Cathedral of St. Stephen, up to and including 26 December.

FOR MEMBERS: What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter

The glow of lights and the scent of gingerbread, steaming mulled wine and freshly roasted nuts, just in front of festively lit huts. Those who love atmospheric Christmas markets with a perfect atmosphere and ambience, with a great range of art and food, will be thrilled by the Christmas market on Stephansplatz.

November 11th – December 12th, 2022

Daily from 11 am – 9 pm

December 24th, 11 am – 4.00 pm, December 25th and 26th, 11 am – 7 pm

Stephansplatz, 1010 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

The Christmas village market at the University of Vienna campus (Fotocredit:MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH.)

Christmas Village at the Campus of the University of Vienna/Altes AKH

The Christmas Village at the Campus of the University of Vienna has been known and loved for its cosy atmosphere since 1999.



It invites visitors to get to know and experience the Austrian regions, culture and joie de vivre.

Craftsmen and businesses from all over Austria transform the Christmas Village into an impressive world of enjoyment, pampering and experience. Traditional Austrian Christmas can be experienced and enjoyed with all its facets.

November 11th – December 23th, 2022

Mo-We 2.00 pm – 10 pm, Th-Fr 2 pm – 11.00 pm

Sa 11.00 am – 11 pm, Su 11 am – 8.00 pm

Alserstrasse/Spitalgasse, Hof 1, 1090 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

READ ALSO: Seven common myths about Austrian food you need to stop believing

Christmas Market on Spittelberg

This year, the beloved market on the streets of Vienna’s seventh district has an ecological theme and will be an “eco-event”. You can expect a “good ecological footprint, fairly traded or produced, local, regional and/or organic, vegetarian or vegan, resource-saving and sustainable.”

Due to concerns about the pandemic situation, the popular special children’s and cultural programme will not take place this year. However, there is still a wide range of culinary specialities, handicrafts and beautiful Christmas decorations.

November 11th – December 23th, 2022

Mo-Th 2 pm – 9 pm, Fr 2 pm – 9.30 pm

Sa 10 am – 9.30 pm, Su & hols. 10 am – 9 pm

Spittelberggasse, Stiftgasse, Schrankgasse, Gutenberggasse, 1070 Vienna

www.spittelberg.at

Check our complete guide to see all Viennese Christmas markets and more information about them.