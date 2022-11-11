Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VIENNA

The best Christmas Markets to visit this weekend in Vienna

We are still a bit far from December, but some of Vienna's most famous Christmas Markets are already opening up for visitors. Here are the best ones.

Published: 11 November 2022 16:48 CET
The best Christmas Markets to visit this weekend in Vienna
The Christmas market just by one of the symbols of Vienna: Stephansdom. (Photo: MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH.)

At the approximately 200 stands at the Viennese Christmas Villages, Christmas goods and gift ideas are offered again this year, and atmospheric events inspire the young and old visitors of these traditional markets.

Nostalgic rides for children and the finest delicacies from sweet to savoury round off the programme and make the Christmas villages so unique. 

READ ALSO: Discover Austria: How to explore Salzburg in one weekend

This year, not only will Austrians be able to enjoy the markets without any Covid-19 restrictions (previously, they had been either closed or required proof of immunity against the disease), but it’s also a special occasion: 300 hundred years ago, the first Christmas Market opened in Vienna.

Even with the current energy crisis, the season is set to be just as beautiful and enchanting as it has been for centuries. Some of Vienna’s most well-known markets are open from Friday, November 11th, so that you can join the spirit already.

Here are the best ones:

Christmas Village at Stephansplatz

Experience enjoyment, inspiration and Christmas anticipation at the Christmas market on Stephansplatz, with its fantastic location directly at the foot of Vienna’s landmark, the Cathedral of St. Stephen, up to and including 26 December. 

FOR MEMBERS: What to expect from the ski season in Austria this winter

The glow of lights and the scent of gingerbread, steaming mulled wine and freshly roasted nuts, just in front of festively lit huts. Those who love atmospheric Christmas markets with a perfect atmosphere and ambience, with a great range of art and food, will be thrilled by the Christmas market on Stephansplatz.

November 11th – December 12th, 2022
Daily from 11 am – 9 pm
December 24th, 11 am – 4.00 pm, December 25th and 26th, 11 am – 7 pm
Stephansplatz, 1010 Vienna
www.weihnachtsdorf.at

The Christmas village market at the University of Vienna campus (Fotocredit:MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH.)

Christmas Village at the Campus of the University of Vienna/Altes AKH

The Christmas Village at the Campus of the University of Vienna has been known and loved for its cosy atmosphere since 1999.

It invites visitors to get to know and experience the Austrian regions, culture and joie de vivre.

Craftsmen and businesses from all over Austria transform the Christmas Village into an impressive world of enjoyment, pampering and experience. Traditional Austrian Christmas can be experienced and enjoyed with all its facets.

November 11th – December 23th, 2022
Mo-We 2.00 pm – 10 pm, Th-Fr 2 pm – 11.00 pm
Sa 11.00 am – 11 pm, Su 11 am – 8.00 pm
Alserstrasse/Spitalgasse, Hof 1, 1090 Vienna
www.weihnachtsdorf.at

READ ALSO: Seven common myths about Austrian food you need to stop believing

Christmas Market on Spittelberg

This year, the beloved market on the streets of Vienna’s seventh district has an ecological theme and will be an “eco-event”. You can expect a “good ecological footprint, fairly traded or produced, local, regional and/or organic, vegetarian or vegan, resource-saving and sustainable.”

Due to concerns about the pandemic situation, the popular special children’s and cultural programme will not take place this year. However, there is still a wide range of culinary specialities, handicrafts and beautiful Christmas decorations.

November 11th – December 23th, 2022
Mo-Th 2 pm – 9 pm, Fr 2 pm – 9.30 pm
Sa 10 am – 9.30 pm, Su & hols. 10 am – 9 pm
Spittelberggasse, Stiftgasse, Schrankgasse, Gutenberggasse, 1070 Vienna
www.spittelberg.at

Check our complete guide to see all Viennese Christmas markets and more information about them.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

VIENNA

Vienna Christmas Markets: Here are the dates and locations for 2022

One of the main attractions of the Austrian capital during the holiday season is Christmas markets. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 8 November 2022 16:03 CET
Vienna Christmas Markets: Here are the dates and locations for 2022

Every year, from mid-November until Christmas time, the streets of Vienna are packed with people admiring the festive decorations. In particular, the Christmas markets, known in Austria as Christkindlmärkte, are a major attraction. 

Mulled wine (Glühwein), punch, roasted walnuts and other tasty food and beverages will be prepared in the many markets all over the Austrian capital. The City of Vienna has confirmed the details and opening dates for the official Xmas markets, which this year includes new ones, such as the Ottakringer Weihnachtszauber at the Ottakringer brewery, plus a market in the 21st district.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Is travelling to Austria this winter worth it?

Here’s what you need to know about the Christmas Markets, some of which will open this Friday, November 11th.

Viennese Christmas Market on City Hall Square

Wiener Christkindlmarkt auf dem Rathausplatz

November 19 – December 26, 2022

10 am – 9.30 pm

December 24-26, 10 am – 6.30 pm

Rathausplatz, 1010 Vienna

www.christkindlmarkt.at

Vienna Ice World at the Christmas Market (Eistraum am Christkindlmarkt:):

November 19, 2022 – January 8, 2023, daily from 10.00 am – 10.00 pm

December 24, 10 am – 6.30 pm; December 31, closed

Christmas Village on Maria-Theresien-Platz
(Weihnachtsdorf Maria-Theresien-Platz)

November 16 – December 26, 2022

Su-Th 11 am – 9 pm, Fr & Sa 11.00 am – 10.00 pm

December 24, 11 am – 4.00 pm

December 25+26, 11 am – 7 pm

Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

Christmas Village at Belvedere Palace
(Weihnachtsdorf Schloss Belvedere)

November 18 – December 26, 2022

Mo-Fr 11 am – 9 pm, 10 am – 9 pm

December 24, 11 am – 4 pm

December 25+26, 11 am – 7 pm

Prinz-Eugen-Strasse 27, 1030 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

Christmas Village on the University Campus
(Weihnachtsdorf am Campus der Universität Wien)

November 11 – December 23, 2022

Mo-We 2.00 pm – 10 pm, Th-Fr 2 pm – 11.00 pm

Sa 11.00 am – 11 pm, Su 11 am – 8.00 pm

Alserstrasse/Spitalgasse, Hof 1, 1090 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

READ ALSO: Seven common myths about Austrian food you need to stop believing

Advent at Liechtenstein Garden Palace
(Advent im Gartenpalais Liechtenstein)

November 18 – December 23, 2022

Mo-Th 1.00 pm – 9 pm, Fr-Su 10 am – 9 pm

Fürstengasse 1, 1090 Vienna

www.adventimgartenpalais.at

Old Viennese Christmas Market on Freyung
(Altwiener Christkindlmarkt Freyung)

November 18 – December 23, 2022

Daily from 10 am – 9 pm

Freyung, 1010 Vienna

www.altwiener-markt.at

Christmas Market Am Hof
(Weihnachtsmarkt Am Hof)

November 11 – December 23, 2022

Mo-Th 11 am – 9 pm, Fr-Su & hols. 10 am – 9 pm, food until 10 pm

Am Hof, 1010 Vienna

www.weihnachtsmarkt-hof.at

A ginger bread vendor waits for customers at the traditional annual Christmas Market outside of Vienna’s city hall in Vienna(Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Christmas Market Schloss Schönbrunn
(Kultur- und Weihnachtsmarkt Schloss Schönbrunn)

November 19 – December 26, 2022

Daily from 10 am – 9 pm

December 24, 10 am – 4 pm, December 25+26, 10 am – 6 pm

Schönbrunn Palace, 1130 Vienna

www.weihnachtsmarkt.co.at

New Years’ Market (Neujahrsmarkt): December 27, 2022 – January 4, 2023, 10 am – 6 pm

READ ALSO: Autumn in Austria: Six destinations to add to your travel list

Art Advent – Art & Crafts on Karlsplatz
(Art Advent – Kunst & Handwerk am Karlsplatz)

November 18 – December 23, 2022

Daily from 12 noon – 8 pm, food until 9 pm

Karlsplatz, 1040 Vienna

www.artadvent.at

Christmas Market on Spittelberg
(Weihnachtsmarkt am Spittelberg)

November 11 – December 23, 2022

Mo-Th 2 pm – 9 pm, Fr 2 pm – 9.30 pm

Sa 10 am – 9.30 pm, Su & hols. 10 am – 9 pm

Spittelberggasse, Stiftgasse, Schrankgasse, Gutenberggasse, 1070 Vienna

www.spittelberg.at

Christmas Market on Stephansplatz
(Weihnachtsdorf am Stephansplatz)

November 11 – December 12, 2022

Daily from 11 am – 9 pm

December 24, 11 am – 4.00 pm, December 25+26, 11 am – 7 pm

Stephansplatz, 1010 Vienna

www.weihnachtsdorf.at

Advent market at the Opera House
(Advent-Genussmarkt bei der Oper)

November 11 – December 31, 2022

Daily from 11 am – 9 pm

December 24 closed, 31 December 11.00 am – 2.00 am

Mahlerstrasse 6, 1010 Vienna

www.adventgenussmarkt.at

Winter Market on Riesenradplatz
(Wintermarkt am Riesenradplatz)

November 11, 2022 – January 8, 2023

Mo-Fr 12 noon – 10 pm

Sa, Su & hols. 11 am – 10 pm

December 24, 10 am – 5 pm, December 31, 12 noon – 2 am

Riesenradplatz, 1020 Vienna

www.wintermarkt.at

Almadvent

November 18 – December 23, 2022

Mo-Sa 2 pm – 10 pm, Su 11 am – 9 pm (sales booths outdoors & craft parlour)

Gastro parlors: Mo-Sa 2 pm – 12 midnight, Su 11 am – 6.30 pm

Messeplatz 1, 1020 Vienna

www.almadvent.at

A Christmas market in Vienna. Image: JOE KLAMAR / AFP

Ottakringer Weihnachtszauber

November 24 – December 23, 2022

Th-Fr 3 pm – 10 pm, Sa 11 am – 10 pm, Su 11 am – 8 pm

Ottakringerplatz 1, 1160 Vienna

www.weihnachtszauber.wien

READ ALSO: How to celebrate Christmas like an Austrian

Adventmarkt Favoriten
November 11 – December 24

Daily 10 am – 8.30 pm, December 24th 10 am – 6 pm
Fußgängerzone Favoriten, 1100 Vienna
www.vzfm.at

Adventmarkt Meidling
November 11 – December 24

Daily 10 am – 8.30 pm, December 24th 10 am – 6 pm

Meidlinger Hauptstraße, 1120 Vienna

www.vzfm.at

Weihnachtsmarkt im Park

November 11 – December 23

Mon-Fri: 3 pm-10 pm, Sat/Sun/Holiday 12 pm-10 pm

Türkenschanzpark, 1180 Vienna
www.weihnachtimpark.at

Adventmarkt Floridsdorf

November 11 – December 24

Daily 8 am – 9 pm, December 24th 10 am – 6 pm

Franz Jonas Platz

SHOW COMMENTS