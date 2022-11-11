For members
VIENNA
The best Christmas Markets to visit this weekend in Vienna
We are still a bit far from December, but some of Vienna's most famous Christmas Markets are already opening up for visitors. Here are the best ones.
Published: 11 November 2022 16:48 CET
The Christmas market just by one of the symbols of Vienna: Stephansdom. (Photo: MAGMAG Events & Promotion GmbH.)
VIENNA
Vienna Christmas Markets: Here are the dates and locations for 2022
One of the main attractions of the Austrian capital during the holiday season is Christmas markets. Here's what you need to know.
Published: 8 November 2022 16:03 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments