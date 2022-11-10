Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

No solutions for the asylum crisis

A meeting between Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) and the provincial governors on Wednesday evening failed to produce any tangible result on the issue of accommodation of refugees, broadcaster ORF reported.

There were no new agreements on how to deal with the influx of asylum seekers and refugees but ministers have decided to offer “cost of living assistance” as a relief for private accommodation providers.

The situation is complex because, in addition to a comparatively large number of asylum seekers, people who have fled Ukraine are also included. In addition, except for Vienna and Burgenland, no federal province fulfils the quota for refugee accommodation stipulated in a federal-state agreement.

VOCABULARY: der Asylkrisengipfel means “asylum crisis summit.”

Klimabonus vouchers worth up to €48 million still not claimed

A total of 97,709 people didn’t make the trip to the post office to pick up their Klimabonus vouchers, according to newspaper Der Standard.

The Austrian government announced the one-off payment as a way to cushion rising inflation. Every person living in Austria for at least six months in 2022 is entitled to a €500 payment or a €250 if the person is a minor.

It was possible to receive the payment via bank transfer or, for those without up-to-date data, a Sodexo voucher would be sent via safe letter. If you were not at home to sign for the letter, you’d have to pick it up later at a post office.

Now, the unclaimed vouchers will be sent back to Sodexo, the company that issued them. “All steps are carried out and documented under strict security measures,” said a spokeswoman for the Climate Ministry.

VOCABULARY: der Gutschein means “voucher”.

Avian influenza confirmed in Styria

On November 9th, AGES, Austria’s health authority, confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza in several animals in the district of Graz-Umgebung, 5min reported.

The subtype found is highly pathogenic for birds and often leads to many deaths, especially in domestic poultry flocks. The authorities are investigating the origin of the infections.

“A protection and surveillance zone will be established around the outbreak farm. In these zones, poultry farms will be subject to official veterinary controls,” AGES said.

The disease has not been detected in humans to date.

VOCABULARY: die Geflügelpest means “Avian influenza” or “bird flu”.

Further explosive FPÖ chats

On Wednesday, ORF-TV editor-in-chief Matthias Schrom resigned after his chats with then-FPÖ vice-chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache from 2019 became public, as The Local has reported.

In the evening, ZIB2 reported on further explosive chats – this time from an FPÖ WhatsApp group, in which, in addition to Strache, the former chairman of the ORF Foundation Council and FPÖ politician Norbert Steger had also been a member.

Formally, foundation boards are independent – but the chats, which also discuss how to get rid of ORF journalists, show a different reality.

ORF has an editorial meeting on Thursday and should announce Schrom’s position and vote on a successor.

VOCABULARY: der Rücktritt means “resignation”.

Weather

The passage of a cold front will bring mostly dense clouds and intermittent rain, especially in the morning, Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG said.

Most of the precipitation will fall in the north and the south. The snow line will drop from 2000m to 1600m. On the other hand, the western parts of the country will see some sun during the day.

Daytime highs are between 8C and 15C.

