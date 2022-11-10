For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
No solutions for asylum crisis, bird flu cases confirmed in Styria, Klimabonus vouchers still unclaimed and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 10 November 2022 08:20 CET
Austria has detected cases of avian flu. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Busy fair and events weekend ahead, Austria pledges help against climate change, ORF chief to face a vote of no confidence and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 9 November 2022 08:24 CET
